Church Street Brewing Company Taproom

Church Street Pils

$3.00 +

This award-winning pilsner recipe comes to you from the brewers at Church Street Brewing Company. Our proprietary yeast strain along with the Czech Saaz hops produces a pilsner that is completely unique to this side of the pond. The rich malt character of a Czech Pilsner is derived from our European brewing techniques (decoction mash brewing) which come through at first, followed by the crisp hop bitterness of a German Pilsner. After drinking this beer Chuck predicts that you’ll want another. Prost!