Brewpubs & Breweries

Church Street Brewing Company Taproom

review star

No reviews yet

1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C

Itasca, IL 60143

Order Again

Popular Items

Magisterium
Special Hell
Heavenly Helles

To-Go

*SUPPLIES LIMITED* Order today! Pick up November 25th.
2022 Advent Calendar

2022 Advent Calendar

$100.00

*SUPPLIES LIMITED* Order today! Pick up November 25th.

2022 8 Crazy Nights Bundle

2022 8 Crazy Nights Bundle

$110.00

*SUPPLIES LIMITED* Order today! Pick up November 25th.

Brewcifer

Brewcifer

$5.00+

A hazy IPA with an absolutely sinister amalgamation of hops. Featuring Citra, Mosiac, Galaxy, and Falconer's Flight. Almost entirely whirlpool and dry hop additions with a pinch of lactose for a soft, thick body.

Church Street Pils

Church Street Pils

$3.00+

This award-winning pilsner recipe comes to you from the brewers at Church Street Brewing Company. Our proprietary yeast strain along with the Czech Saaz hops produces a pilsner that is completely unique to this side of the pond. The rich malt character of a Czech Pilsner is derived from our European brewing techniques (decoction mash brewing) which come through at first, followed by the crisp hop bitterness of a German Pilsner. After drinking this beer Chuck predicts that you’ll want another. Prost!

Devil's Advocate

Devil's Advocate

$4.00+

What happens when you take a ton (literally) of Pilsen malt, mash it, boil it, add 500 lbs of Belgian cane sugars, and then unleash a ferocious Belgian yeast upon it? The answer- a funky, spicy, and dangerously drinkable brew!

Heavenly Helles

Heavenly Helles

$3.00+

One of Germany's quintessential beverages, utilizing old-world decoction-mashing techniques for a truly unique, sweet malt character. This gentle drink also features a straw-colored clarity that's clearly heavenly.

Li'l Luci

Li'l Luci

$5.00+

A session hazy IPA. We blended, Mosiac, Galaxy, and Simcoe hops for a tropical-themed IPA. With notes of pine, mango, and an array of berries, balanced with a touch of lactose and a modest grain bill. Sniff. Sip. Repeat!

Righteous Red

Righteous Red

$3.00+

A classic European style brew that uses 100% UK hops; Maris Otter, Crystal, and Vienna Malts. Notes of caramel, toffee, and buttered toast provide for a smooth and complex flavor profile - topped with a creamy head.

90 Shilling

90 Shilling

$4.00+

In centuries past, to ensure a plentiful crop, the celts would donate a variety of malts for a community ale to please the Shony, a local water spirit. Sadly, the custom dictated that they throw it all into the ocean. Our traditional 90 Shilling Scotch-Style Ale is a robust brew with notes of sweet caramel and mellow roast. Best enjoyed on land, not in the ocean.

Blueberry Vanilla Sour

Blueberry Vanilla Sour

$4.00+

This beer uses multiple cultures to achieve a well-rounded tartness which helps support the blueberry fruit added in during fermentation. The result is a light tart and fruity beer. Prost!

Book of Mark

Book of Mark

$4.00+
Cathedral

Cathedral

$12.00+

Made with Pilsner, Victory and Munich Malts and Northern Brewer Hops. Unique lager honoring the Dampfbier/California Common-Style by fermenting lager yeast at slightly warmer temperatures. Deep gold in color with mild fruitiness derived from the unique fermentation profile.

Cerbierus #3

Cerbierus #3

$4.00+

This Hazy IPA uses advanced hop products and Omega's Cosmic Punch Ale strain to dial up hop notes and flavors. A three-headed dry hop of Motueka, Ekuanot and Citra Spectrum creates flavors of Orange, Lime and Tropical Fruit. Flaked barley provides a full, smooth body with NO DAIRY needed. Enjoy! Lactose Free

Conor McRedder

Conor McRedder

$4.00+

A classic European style brew that uses 100% UK hops; Marris Otter, Crystal, and Vienna hops. Notes of caramel, toffee, and buttered toast provide for a smooth and complex flavor profile - topped with a creamy head.

Czech Mate

Czech Mate

$4.00+

This Dark Lager uses a base of Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Church Street's house Czech-Style Lager strain to create a full, bready backbone that allows the specialty malts to shine.

Different Not Broken

Different Not Broken

$4.00+

A cream ale flavored to taste like a dreamsicle.

Hauch Von Himmel

Hauch Von Himmel

$4.00+

A classic Bavarian-style hefeweizen, unfiltered and highly carbonated with notes of banana and clove. Hazy golden in color, utilizing a decoction mash, Andechs Weiss yeast, and Noble hops for a delicious, refreshing traditional summertime brew.

Holy Water - Blueberry Strawberry Lemonade

Holy Water - Blueberry Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00+

A light refreshing blueberry, strawberry lemonade taste.

Holy Water - Citrus

Holy Water - Citrus

$9.00+

A light refreshing citrus taste.

Holy Water - Peach Raspberry

Holy Water - Peach Raspberry

$3.00+

A light refreshing raspberry, peach taste.

Italian Plum Sour

Italian Plum Sour

$12.00+

This beer uses multiple cultures to achieve a well rounded tartness which helps support the Italian plum fruit added in during fermentation. The result is a light tart and fruity beer. Prost!

Itascafest

Itascafest

$4.00+

A truly traditional German Marzen featuring pure amber clarity. A subtle toasty aroma with a hint of caramel, and a rich, deep malt character fully fleshed out with a double-decoction mash and Weyermann's world-class German malt. Prost!

Lemon Cream Sour

Lemon Cream Sour

$12.00+

The most sour and tartest sour we've ever created. Made with real lemon juice and lemon zest.

Magisterium

Magisterium

$4.00+

A Weyermann-malted traditional German maibock with subtle hints of toast and caramel from Carahell and Vienna malts. Featuring three different German hops. This golden, medium-bodied bock offers a strawberry-like sweetness due to its double-decoction-mashing.

Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass

$5.00+

Imperial Milk Stout with Gigawatt Espresso Beans, Cocoa Nibs and Vanilla

Paint it Plaid

Paint it Plaid

$5.00+

A rich and robust scotch-style ale. Roasted and caramel malts combine for a complex range of toffee and fruity flavors, with a hint of peated notes in this dark high gravity brew.

Russian Rhapsody

Russian Rhapsody

$5.00+

This dark roasty beer was said to be quite popular with the Russian Imperial Court back in the day. Today we enjoy this intensely flavored beer with a balance of dark roasty flavors along with just enough background sweetness for balance, as well as a bit of alcohol warmth to help get you through the winter. Cheers!

Special Hell

Special Hell

$4.00+

This Lager was brewed to celebrate 10 years and 1000 batches of beer at Church Street Brewing. A single decoction pulled notes of bread crust and honey from Sugar Creek's Undermodified German Pilsner malt. Noble hops support the full malt character making every sip crisp, clean and refreshing. Cheers to 10 Years!

Viognier Rose Ale

Viognier Rose Ale

$12.00+

An ale made with viognier grape juice, creating a beer-wine hybrid.

Westfalia

Westfalia

$4.00+

This malt-forward export-strength Lager starts out with a grainy malt flavor that’s quickly followed by the hoppy floral character of the noble hops, which balance out nicely to provide a smooth yet crisply refreshing beer. Thanks to the brewers at Roaring Table Brewing and Church Street Brewing for collaborating on this fine beer. Prost!

Crandemic

Crandemic

$19.00+

Will it be the same after the Crandemic? This smooth, balanced brew will put those fears to bed.

Persimmonary

Persimmonary

$19.00+

Based on a traditional Korean holiday punch, its sweet and sour blend tastes good hot and cold.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Rhapsody

Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Rhapsody

$19.00+

We aged our Russian Rhapsody Russian Imperial Stout in Buffalo Trace barrels giving it a touch of smoky bourbon character while bringing out some of the chocolate notes from the malt but still keeping enough of the roasty-ness for balance.

Bistro Pumpkin Cobbler

Bistro Pumpkin Cobbler

$6.00+

Fruited Berliner Style Weisse

Spiced Apple Donuts

Spiced Apple Donuts

$6.00+

Fruited Berliner Style Weisse

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Apparel

Brewer Shirt

Brewer Shirt

$45.00+
Helles Angel Tank Top

Helles Angel Tank Top

$20.00+
HopGarten Shirts

HopGarten Shirts

$25.00
Logo Tee

Logo Tee

$15.00+

10 Year V-Neck

$25.00

Baseball Tee

$30.00

Misc

Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$20.00
Glassware

Glassware

$8.00+
Growler

Growler

$3.00
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$24.00
Helles Tin Tacker

Helles Tin Tacker

$35.00
Cerbierus Tin Tacker

Cerbierus Tin Tacker

$35.00

Beer Book

$15.00

Sanitizer

3oz

3oz

$1.00
16oz Bottle

16oz Bottle

$1.00+
Gallon Jug

Gallon Jug

$5.00+
5 Gallon Bucket

5 Gallon Bucket

$25.00
Touchless Sanitizer Stand

Touchless Sanitizer Stand

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally-owned, family-owned. Church Street Brewing hosts weekly live music, an up-and-coming kitchen & free event space. We welcome kids and dogs - totally family-friendly! We are committed to never sacrificing what really matters: taste, character, and community.

Location

1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C, Itasca, IL 60143

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
