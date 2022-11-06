Brewpubs & Breweries
Church Street Brewing Company Taproom
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally-owned, family-owned. Church Street Brewing hosts weekly live music, an up-and-coming kitchen & free event space. We welcome kids and dogs - totally family-friendly! We are committed to never sacrificing what really matters: taste, character, and community.
Location
1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C, Itasca, IL 60143
Gallery
