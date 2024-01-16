BarleyHaus
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 Park Boulevard, 177C, Itasca, IL 60143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
No Reviews
1120 W. Devon Avenue Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurant
Cefalu Seaside Sicilian - 1180 West Devon Avenue
No Reviews
1180 West Devon Avenue Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurant
Tapalpa Mexican Restaurant
No Reviews
770 S. Arlington Heights Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurant