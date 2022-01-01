Restaurant header imageView gallery

Church Street Wine Bar & Bottle Shoppe

review star

No reviews yet

485 providence main street NW ste 101

Huntsville, AL 35806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sit Down Tasting

Monday June 13th 6pm-8pm

$20.00

Five wines! Food available for purchase

Vine Cliff

Vine Cliff

Food

Hotdog

$4.00Out of stock

Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Apple pie slice

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.55

Phipps Wines

PHIPPS SVB

$23.98+

PHIPPS RANCHES ZIN

$46.98+

PHIPPS PINOT NOIR

$48.98+

Phipps Alex VLY Cab

$68.98+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

485 providence main street NW ste 101, Huntsville, AL 35806

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
orange star4.5 • 884
475 Providence Main St NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Grille on Main
orange starNo Reviews
445 Providence Main St NW, STE 101 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Edgar's Bakery - Providence
orange starNo Reviews
472 Providence Main Street Suite 100 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Orion Amphitheater - 701 Amphitheater Dr NW
orange starNo Reviews
701 Amphitheater Dr NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston