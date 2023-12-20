Church Street Tacos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Restaurant and Social House
Location
6987 New Haven Rd, Harrison, OH 45030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barnesburg Tavern & Grille - 5761 Springdale Rd Unit J
No Reviews
5761 Springdale Rd Unit J Groesbeck, OH 45247
View restaurant