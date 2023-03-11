Churchville Inn 1500 Bustleton Pike

A map showing the location of Churchville Inn 1500 Bustleton PikeView gallery

Bar Speed Screen

D- Wallace Lager

$4.00

D- Hefe .5L

$6.00

D- Pils .5L

$6.00

BT Miller Lite

$5.00

Bt Bud Light

$5.00

Bt Corona

$6.00

Bt Stella

$6.00

Bt Twisted Tea

$5.00

Bt Corona Light

$6.00

Bt Mich Ultra

$5.00

Bt Heinken Lt

$6.00

Bt Heineken

$6.00

Bt Blue Moon

$5.00

Bt Coors Lt

$5.00

Brunch

Appetizers

Biscuits

$8.00

Cornbread

$8.00

Large Cornbread

$11.00

Wings

$16.00

Nachos

$15.00

House Salad

$10.00

Walnut Chicken

$18.00

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

French Oinion

$10.00

Benny's

Classic Benny

$14.00

Crab Benny

$20.00

Taylor Benny

$15.00

Salmon Benny

$18.00

Chicken Benny

$16.00

Cali Benny

$16.00

Beef Benny

$16.00

Eggs

Three Eggs

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

AK-47

$20.00

Crab Omelette

$24.00

Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Skillet

$15.00

Cream Chipped Beef

$16.00

Lumberjack

$18.00

BYO Omelette

$14.00

Sweets

Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

Fosters French Toast

$17.00

Fosters Pancakers

$17.00

Fosters Waffle

$17.00

Jack Pancakes

$13.00

Jack Waffles

$13.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Blueberry Waffle

$13.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$13.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle

$19.00

Waffle

$12.00

Entree

Full Rack

$29.00

half rack

$20.00

Ribs & Chicken

$29.00

Ribs & Crab

$32.00

Ribs & Shrimp

$29.00

BBQ Sampler

$39.00

Brunch Burger

$17.00

Single Crab Cake

$24.00

Double Crab Cake

$38.00

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Clucker

$16.00

Sides

Side Pancake

$4.00

Side French Toast

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Scrapple

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Pork Roll

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bottomless Mimosa

$23.00

modelo sunrise

$13.00

seasonal mimosa

$12.00

morning mule

$11.00

aperol spritz

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Irish Coffee Martini

$13.00

French Corgi

$13.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Lemon Crush

$9.00

Lime Crush

$9.00

Refill Single

Refill Small

Refill Large

Dinner

Small Plates

Cornbread

$8.00

Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Mac DJ

$10.00

Nachos

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Large Cornbread

$11.00

Adult Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Biscuits

$8.00

Bang Bang App

$16.00

Cast Iron Brussel

$14.00

Mussels

$15.00

BYO French Fries

$7.00

Salads/Soups

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Walnut Salad

$18.00

Taco Salad

$18.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Cup of Soup

$8.00

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

French Onion

$10.00

Chili

$13.00

Sandwiches

Clucker

$16.00

Buffalo Clucker

$16.00

Hamburger

$15.00

Burger Night

$12.00

Short Rib GC

$19.00

Meatloaf GC

$18.00

OG Chicken Parm

$19.00

BBQ Pork

$16.00

Philly Pork

$19.00

BTS Clucker

$17.00

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Large Plates

Crab Cake Single

$24.00

Crab Cake DBL

$38.00

Ribs/Shrimp

$29.00

Ribs/Chicken

$29.00

BBQ Sampler

$39.00

BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Full Rack

$29.00

Half Rack

$20.00

Chicken/Waffles

$19.00

Bang Bang Tacos

$22.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$23.00

Salmon

$28.00

Meatloaf Entree

$25.00

NY Strip

$36.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Keto Kaelin

$25.00

Ribs/crab

$32.00

Kids

Kids Pasta Red

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Fingers

$10.00

Kids Chicken Queso

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Sliders

$10.00

Kids Chicken Sanwich

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Queso

$10.00

Kid Vanilla

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.00

Chocolate Silver Dollar

$8.00

Dessert

Bananas Foster

$12.00

Waffle Sundae

$12.00

Chocolate Lava

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Salted Caramel

$10.00

Chocolate Banana Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Sides

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Veg DJ

$6.00

Side Biscuit

$6.00

Mac

$6.00

Side Cornbread

$6.00

Slaw

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Baked Poato

$6.00Out of stock

French Fries

$6.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Banquet

$24 Buffet Package

$24.00

$22 Buffet Package

$22.00

Brunch Package

$24.00

$200 room fee

$200.00

$250 room fee

$250.00

$300 room fee

$300.00

Mimosa Dispenser

$150.00

Sangria Dispenser

$150.00

Linen fee

$50.00

Daily Specials

$25 Buffet

$25.00

Daily Specials

Taco Tuesday

$10.00

Rib Night

$22.00

Liqour

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli O

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Deep Eddys Grapefruit

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.00

Pearl Plum

$6.00

House Vanilla

$6.00

House Cherry

$6.00

House Orange

$6.00

House Pomegrante

$6.00

House Grape

$6.00

House Peach

$6.00

House Blueberry

$6.00

Gin

House Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saph

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Blue Coat

$10.00

Roku

$7.50

Bombay Bramble

$8.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$6.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

1800

$9.00

Patron

$12.00

Patron Cafe

$10.00

Espolon

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Rum

House Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Goslings

$9.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$6.00

1792 Small Batch

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Amador Double Barrel

Back Country Single Barrel

Bakers 7 Year

$11.00

Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Bernheim

$8.00

Bib & Tucker

$11.00

Birddog Blackberry

$7.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Breaking & Entering

$12.00

Breckenridge

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Calumet Farm

$12.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Charbay Hop

$14.00

Charles Goodnight

Cody Road

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanil!a

$8.00

Duke

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Filibuster

$15.00

Four Ross

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Highwest Bourbon

$12.00

Iw Harper 15

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.50

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$23.00

Jack Tenn. Rye

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jailers

$8.00

Jefferson's

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Bonded

$15.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.50

Jim Beam Sherry Cask

$30.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$9.00

John. B. Stetson

$9.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Koval

$13.00

Laws Four Grain

$11.00

Lost Profit

$75.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Makers 46

Mccarthy's

$12.00

Michters

$12.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Old Forester 1897

$13.00

Old Overholt Rye

$7.00

Prichards Rye

$13.00

Rogue Dead Guy Whiskey

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Tincup

$9.00

Whistlepig Rye 10 Year

$12.00

Wild Turkey Diamond

$30.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$11.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Scotch

Akberfeldy 12

$11.00

Aberfledy 16

$16.00

Aberfeldy 21

$25.00

Aberlour A'Bunadh

$25.00

Auchentoshan 18

$26.00

Auchentoshan 21

$35.00

Auchentoshan Amer Cask

$12.00

Auchentosan Three Wood

$14.00

Aultmore 12

Balvenie Doublewood 12

$13.00

Bastille

$11.00

Belgian Owl

$22.00

Black Bush

$11.00

Bowmore 15

$15.00

Brothership

$11.00

Bruichladdich Classic

$14.00

Bruichladdich Islay Barley

$13.00

Bruichladdich Islay Barley 2010

Bryichladdich Singke Malt

Bushmiills 21

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Cragganmore 12

$12.00

Craigellachie 13

$12.00

Dalmore 15

$25.00

Dalmore 18

$40.00

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$35.00

Deveron 12

$12.00

Deveron 18

$22.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiidich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15

$15.00

Glenfiidich 18

$30.00

Glencoyne 10

$12.00

Glencoyne 15

$18.00

Glenleivet 12

$10.00

Glenmorangie Original

$12.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$40.00

Glenmorangie Ealanta

$25.00

Greenspot

$12.00

Hibiki 12

$16.00

Highland Park 12

$11.00

Highland Park Dark

$17.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Jura Superstition

$13.00

Jura 10

$11.00

Lagavulin 16

$16.00

Laphroig 10

$13.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Laphroig Cairdeas

$19.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Tullamore Dew 12

$12.00

Tullamore Dew Phoenix

$14.00

Suntori Toki

$11.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Creme de Menthe

$8.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Goldschlager

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Howler Head

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Henny

$10.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Orange Crush

$9.00

Hard Orange

$13.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Hard Grapefruit

$13.00

Lime Crush

$9.00

Hard Lime

$13.00

Watermelon Crush

$9.00

Hard Watermelon

$13.00

Lemon Crush

$9.00

Hard Lemon

$13.00

Snoop

$13.00

Sazarac

$14.00

Winter Mule

$13.00

Winter Old Fashioned

$13.00

Irish Potato

$13.00

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$13.00

Strawberry Fields

$13.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$23.00

Bottomless Mimosa Refill

Modelo Sunrise

$13.00

Seasonal Mimosa

$13.00

Morning Mule

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Irish Coffee Martini

$13.00

French Corgi

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

French Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

Shots

White Tea

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Beer

Draft Beer

D-Wallace Lager .5L

$4.00

D- Hefe .5L

$6.00

R- Hefe 1L

$11.00

D- Pils .5L

$6.00

D- Pils 1L

$11.00

D- New Trail Broken Heels

$7.00

D-Left Hand White Russian

$6.00

D-All Day

$6.00Out of stock

D- Troegs Mad Elf

$8.00

D- Left Hand Peanut Butter

$7.00

D- New Trail Banana Foster

$6.00

D- Toppling Goliath Pompelli

$7.00

D- Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

D- Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.00

D- 2018 Cigar City David Humprey

$10.00

D- Perennial Abraxxas

$6.00

D- Wallace Lager 5oz

$2.00

D- New Trail Broken Heels 5oz

$2.50

D- Hefe 5oz

$2.50

D- Pils 5oz

$2.50

D- Left Hand White Russian 5oz

$3.00

D- Founders All Day

$2.50Out of stock

D- Troegs Mad Elf 5oz

$4.00

D- Left Hand Butter Milk Stout 5oz

$3.00

D- New Trail Banana Fosters 5oz

$2.50

D- Toppling Goliath Pompelli 5oz

$3.00

D- Cigar City Jai Alai 5oz

$2.50

D- Three Floyds Zombie Dust 5oz

$2.50

D- 2018 Cigar City David Humpreys 5oz

$5.00

D- Perennial Abraxxas 5oz

$2.50

D- Wallace Lager 1L

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bt Amstel Light

$6.00

Bt Blue Moon

$5.00

Bt Bud

$5.00

Bt Bud Light

$5.00

Bt Cape May IPA

$6.00

Bt Coors Lt

$5.00

Bt Coors Banquet

$5.00

Bt Corona

$6.00

Bt Corona Light

$6.00

Bt Corona Premier

$6.00

Bt Dales Pale Ale

$6.00

Bt Dogfish 60 Min

$6.00

Bt Downeast Cider

$6.00

Bt Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Bt Guiness

$6.00

Bt Heineken

$6.00

Bt Heinken Lt

$6.00

Bt Hoegarden

$6.00

Bt Jai Alai

$6.00

Bt Modelo Especial

$6.00

BT Miller Lite

$5.00

Bt Mich Ultra

$5.00

Bt New Trail Broken Heels

$6.00

Bt Rolling Rock

$5.00

Bt Sea Isle Tea

$7.00

Bt Sly Fox RT 113

$6.00

Bt Stella

$6.00

Bt Twisted Tea

$5.00

Bt Twisted Tea Light

$5.00

Bt Twisted Tea Half And Half

$6.00

Bt Yuengling

$5.00

Bt Weihenstephen Zero

$6.00

Bt Heineken Zero

$6.00

Bt White Claw Lime

$6.00

Bt White Claw Lemon

$6.00

Bt White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Bt White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

Bt White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Bt White Claw Tangerine

$6.00

Bt White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

Bt White Claw Random

$6.00

Bt Founders All Day

$6.00

Bt Allagash White

$7.00

Wine

House Chard

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House White Zin

$8.00

Premium Chard

$12.00

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

Premium Cab

$12.00

Premium Pinot Noir

$12.00

Premium Merlot

$12.00

Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Riesling

$12.00

Champage

$9.00

Malbec

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Mt. Dew

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 Bustleton Pike, Holland, PA 18966

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

