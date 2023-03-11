- Home
Churchville Inn 1500 Bustleton Pike
No reviews yet
1500 Bustleton Pike
Holland, PA 18966
Brunch
Appetizers
Benny's
Eggs
Sweets
Entree
Sides
Brunch Cocktails
Dinner
Small Plates
Salads/Soups
Sandwiches
Large Plates
Crab Cake Single
$24.00
Crab Cake DBL
$38.00
Ribs/Shrimp
$29.00
Ribs/Chicken
$29.00
BBQ Sampler
$39.00
BBQ Chicken
$19.00
Full Rack
$29.00
Half Rack
$20.00
Chicken/Waffles
$19.00
Bang Bang Tacos
$22.00
Chicken Pot Pie
$23.00
Salmon
$28.00
Meatloaf Entree
$25.00
NY Strip
$36.00
Filet Mignon
$39.00
Keto Kaelin
$25.00
Ribs/crab
$32.00
Kids
Dessert
Sides
Banquet
Daily Specials
Liqour
Vodka
Tito's
$8.00
House Vodka
$6.00
Absolut
$8.00
Absolut Citron
$8.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Stoli
$8.00
Stoli O
$8.00
Stoli Raz
$8.00
Stoli Cucumber
$8.00
Stoli Blueberry
$8.00
Deep Eddys Grapefruit
$7.00
Smirnoff Watermelon
$7.00
Smirnoff Strawberry
$7.00
Pearl Plum
$6.00
House Vanilla
$6.00
House Cherry
$6.00
House Orange
$6.00
House Pomegrante
$6.00
House Grape
$6.00
House Peach
$6.00
House Blueberry
$6.00
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
House Whiskey
$6.00
1792 Small Batch
$9.00
Angel's Envy
$11.00
Amador Double Barrel
Back Country Single Barrel
Bakers 7 Year
$11.00
Basil Hayden's
$10.00
Bernheim
$8.00
Bib & Tucker
$11.00
Birddog Blackberry
$7.00
Blanton's
$16.00
Breaking & Entering
$12.00
Breckenridge
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$8.00
Bulleit Rye
$8.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Calumet Farm
$12.00
Canadian Club
$7.00
Charbay Hop
$14.00
Charles Goodnight
Cody Road
$10.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Crown Vanil!a
$8.00
Duke
$9.00
Eagle Rare
$9.00
Elijah Craig
$11.00
Filibuster
$15.00
Four Ross
$8.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$10.00
Highwest Bourbon
$12.00
Iw Harper 15
$15.00
Jack Daniel's
$7.50
Jack Honey
$7.50
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$23.00
Jack Tenn. Rye
$11.00
Gentleman Jack
$10.00
Jailers
$8.00
Jefferson's
$10.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Bonded
$15.00
Jim Beam Rye
$7.50
Jim Beam Sherry Cask
$30.00
Jim Beam Single Barrel
$9.00
John. B. Stetson
$9.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$10.00
Knob Creek Rye
$11.00
Koval
$13.00
Laws Four Grain
$11.00
Lost Profit
$75.00
Maker's Mark
$8.00
Makers 46
Mccarthy's
$12.00
Michters
$12.00
Old Forester
$6.00
Old Forester 1897
$13.00
Old Overholt Rye
$7.00
Prichards Rye
$13.00
Rogue Dead Guy Whiskey
$13.00
Templeton Rye
$11.00
Tincup
$9.00
Whistlepig Rye 10 Year
$12.00
Wild Turkey Diamond
$30.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$11.00
Seagrams VO
$7.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Scotch
Akberfeldy 12
$11.00
Aberfledy 16
$16.00
Aberfeldy 21
$25.00
Aberlour A'Bunadh
$25.00
Auchentoshan 18
$26.00
Auchentoshan 21
$35.00
Auchentoshan Amer Cask
$12.00
Auchentosan Three Wood
$14.00
Aultmore 12
Balvenie Doublewood 12
$13.00
Bastille
$11.00
Belgian Owl
$22.00
Black Bush
$11.00
Bowmore 15
$15.00
Brothership
$11.00
Bruichladdich Classic
$14.00
Bruichladdich Islay Barley
$13.00
Bruichladdich Islay Barley 2010
Bryichladdich Singke Malt
Bushmiills 21
Chivas Regal
$12.00
Cragganmore 12
$12.00
Craigellachie 13
$12.00
Dalmore 15
$25.00
Dalmore 18
$40.00
Dalmore Cigar Malt
$35.00
Deveron 12
$12.00
Deveron 18
$22.00
Dewars
$7.00
Glenfiidich 12
$12.00
Glenfiddich 15
$15.00
Glenfiidich 18
$30.00
Glencoyne 10
$12.00
Glencoyne 15
$18.00
Glenleivet 12
$10.00
Glenmorangie Original
$12.00
Glenmorangie Signet
$40.00
Glenmorangie Ealanta
$25.00
Greenspot
$12.00
Hibiki 12
$16.00
Highland Park 12
$11.00
Highland Park Dark
$17.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jameson Orange
$7.00
Johnny Walker Black
$9.00
Jura Superstition
$13.00
Jura 10
$11.00
Lagavulin 16
$16.00
Laphroig 10
$13.00
Macallan 12
$12.00
Laphroig Cairdeas
$19.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00
Tullamore Dew 12
$12.00
Tullamore Dew Phoenix
$14.00
Suntori Toki
$11.00
Cordials
Cocktails
Cocktails
Orange Crush
$9.00
Hard Orange
$13.00
Grapefruit Crush
$9.00
Hard Grapefruit
$13.00
Lime Crush
$9.00
Hard Lime
$13.00
Watermelon Crush
$9.00
Hard Watermelon
$13.00
Lemon Crush
$9.00
Hard Lemon
$13.00
Snoop
$13.00
Sazarac
$14.00
Winter Mule
$13.00
Winter Old Fashioned
$13.00
Irish Potato
$13.00
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
$13.00
Strawberry Fields
$13.00
Bottomless Mimosa
$23.00
Bottomless Mimosa Refill
Modelo Sunrise
$13.00
Seasonal Mimosa
$13.00
Morning Mule
$11.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
Irish Coffee Martini
$13.00
French Corgi
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Peach Bellini
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$13.00
French Martini
$13.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$13.00
French 75
$12.00
Alabama Slammer
$10.00
Black Russian
$12.00
White Russian
$12.00
Dark & Stormy
$11.00
Brandy Alexander
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$13.00
Bay Breeze
$9.00
Sea Breeze
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Negroni
$12.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
White Sangria
$12.00
Red Sangria
$12.00
Mojito
$10.00
Rusty Nail
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$11.00
Grasshopper
$13.00
Beer
Draft Beer
D-Wallace Lager .5L
$4.00
D- Hefe .5L
$6.00
R- Hefe 1L
$11.00
D- Pils .5L
$6.00
D- Pils 1L
$11.00
D- New Trail Broken Heels
$7.00
D-Left Hand White Russian
$6.00
D-All Day
$6.00Out of stock
D- Troegs Mad Elf
$8.00
D- Left Hand Peanut Butter
$7.00
D- New Trail Banana Foster
$6.00
D- Toppling Goliath Pompelli
$7.00
D- Cigar City Jai Alai
$6.00
D- Three Floyds Zombie Dust
$7.00
D- 2018 Cigar City David Humprey
$10.00
D- Perennial Abraxxas
$6.00
D- Wallace Lager 5oz
$2.00
D- New Trail Broken Heels 5oz
$2.50
D- Hefe 5oz
$2.50
D- Pils 5oz
$2.50
D- Left Hand White Russian 5oz
$3.00
D- Founders All Day
$2.50Out of stock
D- Troegs Mad Elf 5oz
$4.00
D- Left Hand Butter Milk Stout 5oz
$3.00
D- New Trail Banana Fosters 5oz
$2.50
D- Toppling Goliath Pompelli 5oz
$3.00
D- Cigar City Jai Alai 5oz
$2.50
D- Three Floyds Zombie Dust 5oz
$2.50
D- 2018 Cigar City David Humpreys 5oz
$5.00
D- Perennial Abraxxas 5oz
$2.50
D- Wallace Lager 1L
$8.00
Bottled Beer
Bt Amstel Light
$6.00
Bt Blue Moon
$5.00
Bt Bud
$5.00
Bt Bud Light
$5.00
Bt Cape May IPA
$6.00
Bt Coors Lt
$5.00
Bt Coors Banquet
$5.00
Bt Corona
$6.00
Bt Corona Light
$6.00
Bt Corona Premier
$6.00
Bt Dales Pale Ale
$6.00
Bt Dogfish 60 Min
$6.00
Bt Downeast Cider
$6.00
Bt Goose Island IPA
$6.00
Bt Guiness
$6.00
Bt Heineken
$6.00
Bt Heinken Lt
$6.00
Bt Hoegarden
$6.00
Bt Jai Alai
$6.00
Bt Modelo Especial
$6.00
BT Miller Lite
$5.00
Bt Mich Ultra
$5.00
Bt New Trail Broken Heels
$6.00
Bt Rolling Rock
$5.00
Bt Sea Isle Tea
$7.00
Bt Sly Fox RT 113
$6.00
Bt Stella
$6.00
Bt Twisted Tea
$5.00
Bt Twisted Tea Light
$5.00
Bt Twisted Tea Half And Half
$6.00
Bt Yuengling
$5.00
Bt Weihenstephen Zero
$6.00
Bt Heineken Zero
$6.00
Bt White Claw Lime
$6.00
Bt White Claw Lemon
$6.00
Bt White Claw Black Cherry
$6.00
Bt White Claw Grapefruit
$6.00
Bt White Claw Raspberry
$6.00
Bt White Claw Tangerine
$6.00
Bt White Claw Watermelon
$6.00
Bt White Claw Random
$6.00
Bt Founders All Day
$6.00
Bt Allagash White
$7.00
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Orange Soda
$4.00
Mt. Dew
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Club Soda
$4.00
Tonic
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Roy Rogers
$4.00
OJ
$5.00
Milk
$5.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Coffee
$5.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Bottled Water
$7.00
Sparkling Water
$7.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1500 Bustleton Pike, Holland, PA 18966
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
