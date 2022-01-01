Restaurant header imageView gallery

Churn Buddies

5409 Village Dr

Concord, NC 28027

Order Again

Popular Items

Drinkable Shakes

Scoops & Pints

Single Scoop

$4.25

Double Scoop

$6.00

Kids Scoop

$2.50

Pints

$9.00

Half Pints

$5.00

Sammies

Cookie Sammies

$4.50

Sundaes

Sundaes

$4.50+

Shakes

Drinkable Shakes

$6.00

Cakes

Ice Cream Cakes Stock

$26.00+

Churn Puppies

Pup Cups

$2.75

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Limeaid

$4.50

Homemade Sodas

$2.75

Can Sodas

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Retail Merchandise

Churn Buddies Mug

$14.00

Churn Buddies Tumbler

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Churn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream and ice cream novelties along with hand crafted coffee drinks. We source local ingredients where possible.

