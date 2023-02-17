Main picView gallery

Churn Buddies - Gibson Mill

305 Mcgill Avenue Northwest

Concord, NC 28027

Scoops & Pints

Single Scoop

$4.25

Double Scoop

$6.00

Kids Scoop

$2.50

Pints

$9.00

Sundaes

Sundae

$4.50+

Shakes

Drinkable Shake

$6.00

Cakes

Stock Cakes

$26.00+

Custom Cakes

$28.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Churn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream, ice cream cakes, and ice cream novelties.

305 Mcgill Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

