Churn Buddies - Gibson Mill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Churn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream, ice cream cakes, and ice cream novelties.
Location
305 Mcgill Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Journeymen’s bar and grill - Kannapolis
No Reviews
3399 Cloverleaft Parkway Kannapolis, NC 28081
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Concord
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant