Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses

VERONA-RISTORANTE

72 Reviews

$$

2777 NW 79th Ave

Doral, FL 33122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Caffe Latte

$4.00

Capuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cafe Americano

$3.50

Cortadito

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Doble Expresso

$7.00

Marron

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Large AP - Natural

$5.95

Large SP - Carbonated

$5.25

Small SB - Natural

$3.85

500 Ml San Pelegrino Carbonated

$3.50

Limonada

$6.95

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.99

Coke Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea - Black

$5.25

Limonada Especial

$6.50

Small SB- Carbonated

$3.85

Arnold Palmer

$6.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Mango Juice

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50

Wine by the Bottle

900 Malbec - Bottle

$32.00

Cara Sucia Blend - Bottle

$29.00

Fin Del Mundo Red Blend - Gran Reserva

$110.00

President Escorihuela Malbec

$62.00

Dante Robino Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$35.00

HD Gran Reserva Malbec - Bottle

$60.00Out of stock

Agua De Piedra Malbec

$45.00

Desquiciado

$40.00

Moscato Rose Bot Individual

$10.00Out of stock

Fin Del Mundo Merlot - Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Las Compuertas Malbec - Bottle

$55.00Out of stock

Durigutti Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00Out of stock

Fin Del Mundo Pinot Noir - Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Luis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00Out of stock

William Hill Merlot - Bottle

$38.00

Smokescreen Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$65.00

Cabernet Twenty Acres

$40.00

Sterling Merlot - Bottle

$46.00

William Hill Pinot Noir - Bottle

$35.00

Papillon

$98.00Out of stock

The Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$80.00Out of stock

St Francis Zinfandel

$40.00

Zinfandel Sonoma Seghesio

$45.00

Joseph Phelps Pinot Noir - Bottle

$90.00Out of stock

The Stag Cabernet

$49.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$50.00Out of stock

Catena Malbec

$47.00Out of stock

Prosecco Especial Villa Jolanda

$45.00

Moscato Rose 750 Sperone

$32.00

Peninsola Sparkling Brut

$35.00

Santa Marina Proseco

$39.95

Charles Chevalier Brut France - Bottle

$75.00

Moscato Rose Pequeno Villa Jolanda

$11.00

Moscato Strawberry Villa Jolanda Grande

$38.00

Proseco Especial

$35.00Out of stock

Santa Margherita Prosecco

$45.00Out of stock

Casa Mateo Malbec - Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Amarone De La Valpolicella - Bottle

$120.00

Poder de Vina Brunello Di Montalcino - Bottle

$95.00Out of stock

Sangue Di Giuda - Ca Montebello

$39.00Out of stock

Poggio Torselli Chianti Classico - Bottle

$65.00Out of stock

Caparzo Brunello Di Montalcino - Bottle

$70.00Out of stock

Cavalleresco Chianti - Bottle

$35.00

Guado Al Melo Rote Bolgheri - Bottle

$45.00

Zizzolo Bolgheri Supertuscan Le Fournacelle- Bottle

$40.00

Rosso Di Montalcino Poder De La Vina - Bottle

$40.00

NAntia Badia Di MorronaSupertuscan - Bottle

$45.00

Pinot Noir Piemonte - Bottle

$30.00

Albariño Cantos Nu Luar - Bottle

$35.00

Protos Verdejo

$32.00Out of stock

Albariño Calazul

$35.00

Pago De Los Capellanes Crianza RiberaDel Duero - Bottle

$60.00Out of stock

Rioja Suazo Reserva - Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Rioja Faustino Rivero

$40.00Out of stock

El Secreto De Maria Ribera Del Duero - Bottle

$60.00Out of stock

Chateau Liversan Haut Madoc Bordeaux - Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir Rethore Davy

$35.00

Il Nido Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Casas del Maipo Sauvignon Blanc Rose - Bottle

$20.00

Moscato Corvo

$30.00

Villa D'adige Rosato Veneto - Bottle

$30.00

Pouilly Fuisse - Bottle Bouchard Ayne

$46.00Out of stock

Hess Collection Chardonnay - Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$45.00Out of stock

Sequoia Grove Chardonnay - Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Banfi Gavi Di Gavi Italy - Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Murno Pinot Grigio Italy - Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Parolvini Moscato

$30.00Out of stock

Parolvini Sangue Di Giuda - Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Descorche

$30.00

Tinto De Verano

$35.00

Wine by the Glass

900 Malbec Glass

$8.00

Twenty Acres Cab - Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Il NidoGlass

$8.00

William Hill Merlot - Glass

$8.00

Sperone Rose - Glass

$10.00

Prosecco Santa Marina

$9.00

Parolvini Moscato - Glass

$8.00

Chianti Cavalleresco

$9.00

Casas del Maipo Sauvignon Blanc - Rose - Glass

$8.00

Parolvini Prosecco Especial Glass

$15.00

Durigutti Malbec Glass

$8.00

Moscato Corvo Italy - Glass

$8.00

Villa DAdige Rosato - Glass

$8.00

Cara Sucia Glass Blend

$8.00

Dante Robino Cabernet - Glass

$8.00

Porto Wine Shot

$5.50

Limoncello Wine Shot

$5.50

Shot Digestivo

$6.00

Durigutti Malbec - Glass

$8.00

Tinto De Verano Glass

$10.00

Papillon - Glass

$20.00

Zuazo Gaston Glass

$10.00

Villa D' Adige Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Catena Malbec Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Catena Malbec Glass

$10.00Out of stock

William Hill Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Jermann- Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Durigutti Chardonnay - Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Durigutti Merlott - Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Cantina Pirovano Pinot Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

Protos Verdejo

$8.00Out of stock

A D Chardonay Glass

$8.00Out of stock

The Stag Cabernet

$10.00

Happy Hour Prosecco

$5.00

Happy Hour Wine

$5.00

Jarra/Descorche

Tinto De Verano

$35.00

Descorche Champ

$25.00

Descorche W

$65.00

Parrilla Mixta Especial

$99.00

Verona Drink

$12.00

Deposito Evento

$300.00

Deposito $300

$300.00

Deposito Evento

Menu $48

$48.00

Happy Hour Cabernet

$5.00

Happy Hour Malbec

$5.00

Happy Hour Pinot Noir

$5.00

Happy Hour Prosecco

$5.00

Descorche R

$25.00

Descorche Vino

$20.00

Descorche Prosecco

$35.00

Appetizers

Gamberi Aglio e Olio

$17.95
Pulpo Al Grill

Pulpo Al Grill

$26.95

Burrata Prosciutto

$22.95

Bruschetta Classica al Pomodoro

$14.50

Calamari E Zucchini Friti

$21.50

Frito Misto Di Mare

$22.00

Carpaccio Di Salmone

$16.95
Carpaccio Venice

Carpaccio Venice

$17.50

Salad House

$9.99

Soup of house

$7.00

Bread Service

$5.00

Fish

Chilean Sea Bass

$56.50

Salmone alla Griglia

$28.99

Lobster And Fettucini Amore

$56.00

Romeo Juliet Salmon

$54.00

Curvina Picata

$26.95

Zuppa Di Pesce Marechiaro

$28.99

Meat & Poultry

Ossobuco

Ossobuco

$48.95

Short Ribs al Risotto

$43.95

Churrasco Steak

$41.00
Lamb Chop alla Griglia

Lamb Chop alla Griglia

$45.50
Filetto di Manzo al Vino Rosso

Filetto di Manzo al Vino Rosso

$46.95

New York Steak

$41.95

Picanha Dinner

$29.95

Vacio Steak alla Griglia - 12oz

$36.95

Vacio Steak alla Griglia - 24 oz

$81.50

Vacio Steak alla Griglia - 3lbs

$164.95

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$24.95

Pollo A La Milanese

$22.50

Scaloppini di Vitello A La Parmigiana

$29.95

Scaloppini di Vitello alla Milanesa

$24.50

Chicken Marsala

$26.95

Scallopina Di Vitello Picatta

$31.50

Paillard De Pollo

$25.95

Lamb Chop Alla Griglia Hallal

$45.00

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

Scallopini Di Agnello Al Grill

$38.00Out of stock

Steak Diane

$51.00

Surf And Turf Fillet Mignon

$54.00

Pastas

Linguine alla Pescatora

Linguine alla Pescatora

$33.95

Fiocchi di Pera

$23.95

Agnolotti alla Fiorentina

$23.95
Linguine alla Vongole

Linguine alla Vongole

$28.95

Ravioli al Granchio

$26.95

Ravioli di Ossobuco

$26.95

Penne Caprese e Gamberi

$28.95

Pappardelle di Bosco

$25.95

Linguine alla Puttanesca

$23.95

Spaguetti a la Carbonara

$24.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.50

Tortellini Verona

$24.95
Gnocchi del Giorno

Gnocchi del Giorno

$23.95

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$21.59

Spaghetti alla Bolognese

$22.50

Spaguetti Pomodoro

$21.50

Cartoccio Fillet Mignon

$47.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00Out of stock

Spezzatino

$25.50

Lasagna

$16.50Out of stock

Risotto

Risotto Funghi Prataioli

$25.95

Risotto Frutti di Mare

$29.95

Risotto Spinaci e Gamberi

$27.95

Risotto Parmesano

$22.95

Risotto Nero

$24.95Out of stock

1/2 Risotto Funghi Prataioli

$13.95

1/2 Risotto Parmesano

$12.50

Salads

Insalada Caesar

$15.95

Insalada Caprese

$15.95

Insalada Mista Campagnola

$17.95

Salad

$6.95

Sides $

Add Chicken

$5.95

Add Shrimp

$7.95

1/2 Risotto Parmesean

$12.95

1/2 Risotto Funghi

$13.95

Side Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$8.95

1/2 Risotto Azafran

$12.95

Side of French Fries

$6.95

Side of Funghi

$6.95

Side of Sparagu

$8.95

Side of Mash Potatoes

$5.95

Side of Tomato Slices

$4.95

Side of Vegetables Sauteed

$9.95

Side Pasta Bolognsea

$8.95

Side Penne Pomodoro

$8.95

Side Spaguetti Pomodoro

$8.50

Side Truffle Fries

$4.95

Half of Insalata Caesar

$8.99

Side of Avocado

$4.99

Side Grill Veggies

$9.99

Side Of Truffle Fries

$12.95

Side Spaghetti Pesto

$9.99

Side Fetuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Jackson Lunch Special

$12.99

Vernesa Sauce

$7.99

Add Prosciutto

$7.50

Gorgonzola Chesse

$6.99

Side Succhini

$9.99Out of stock

Side of Spinach

$4.95Out of stock

Side of Broccoli

$5.95Out of stock

Desserts

Torta di Lavra Servita con Gelato alla Vaniglia

$9.50

Creme Brulee

$8.50
Crepe ala Nutella con Fragole e Gelato ala Vaniglia

Crepe ala Nutella con Fragole e Gelato ala Vaniglia

$9.00
Panna Cotta Di Coco

Panna Cotta Di Coco

$8.50

Affogatto

$6.95

Cake Fee

$1.00

Tiramisu

$8.50

Ice Cream

$4.00

Nutella Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Parfait Alle Mandorle

$8.50Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.50

Flan

$8.50Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Spaguetti Bolognesa

$9.50

Kids Pollo Milanese

$13.99

Kids Churrasco

$16.50

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.95

Kid Paillard Pollo

$13.99

Kids Penne Pomodoro

$8.50

Kids Spaghetti Pomodoro

$8.50

Kids Ice Cream

$5.50

PARTIES

Menu Party

$40.00

Soda Party

Stag Cabernet - Bottle

$40.00

Risotto Party

$20.00

Descorche Whiskey

$140.00

Tinto De Verano

$28.00

Costilla Party

$34.00

Cake Fee

$1.00

Moscato Rose 4 Promo

$40.00

COMIDA

Spaghetti Bolognese Empleado

$25.00

Spaghetti Alfredo c/ pollo Empleado

$25.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro Empleado

$25.00

Spaghetti Pesto Empleado

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122

Directions

Gallery
VERONA-RISTORANTE image
VERONA-RISTORANTE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Locos X Grill Doral - 7780 Nw 25 St #22
orange starNo Reviews
7780 Nw 25 St #22 Doral, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
La Fontana Steak House
orange star4.0 • 114
4285 NW 107th Ave Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Cèrto
orange starNo Reviews
1200 SW 57th Ave West Miami, FL 33144
View restaurantnext
Napolitano
orange star4.5 • 7
8481 NW South River Dr medley, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
🔺 Forte by Chef Adrianne - Forte by Chef Adrianne Historical Data
orange star4.0 • 87
45 Miracle Mile 115 Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Coppola's Bistro Ristorante - 2305 Ponce de Leon Blvd
orange star4.3 • 805
2305 ponce de leon Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Doral

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Doral
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston