Italian
Steakhouses
VERONA-RISTORANTE
72 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
🔺 Forte by Chef Adrianne - Forte by Chef Adrianne Historical Data
4.0 • 87
45 Miracle Mile 115 Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Doral
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant