Churroworld

review star

No reviews yet

8775 W Flagler st

Miami, FL 33174

CHURROS

Yummy Churros (8 PCS)

Yummy Churros (8 PCS)

$9.34

8 Yummy churros

Yummy Churros (12 PCS + 2 PCS FREE)

$12.15

14 Yummy Churros

Yummy Churros Premium (8 PCS)

$12.15

8 Yummy Churros Premium

Yummy Churros Premium (12 PCS + 2 PCS FREE)

$14.02

14 Yummy Churros Premium with 2 toppings

Loaded Churros (5 PCS)

$9.34

5 Loaded Churros

Loaded Churros Premium (5 PCS)

$12.15

5 Loaded Churros with 2 toppings

Bites Churros (16 PCS)

$9.34

16 Bites Churros

Bites Churros Premium (16 PCS)

$12.15

16 Bites Churros with 2 toppings

Stuffed Churros (5 PCS)

$11.22

5 Stuffed Churros (Dulce de leche)

SuperBites Churros

$14.95

12 Bites Churros with 2 Scoops Ice cream, Banana and Strawberry fruits, Whipp Cream, 2 Mega Cookies Oreo and Chocolate sauce

Extra DIP

BURGER

BURGERWORLD SINGLE

$6.54

Burger Single

CHEESE BURGERWORLD

$7.48

Cheese Burger

BACON CHEESE BURGERWORLD

$8.41

Bacon Cheese Burger

CHORIPAN

$4.66

FRIES

FRIES REGULAR

$2.80

Fries Plain

CHEESE FRIES

$3.74

Fries with Cheese

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$4.67

Fries with Cheese & Bacon

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.87

Sprite

$1.87

Diet Coke

$1.87

Zero Coke

$1.87

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.80

Hot Cocoa

$2.80
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location

8775 W Flagler st, Miami, FL 33174

Directions

