Churroworld Vineland

8200 Vineland Ave

Orlando, FL 32821

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

CHURROS

Yummy Churros (8 PCS)

Yummy Churros (8 PCS)

$8.45

8 Yummy churros

Yummy Churros (12 PCS +2)

$10.33

14 Yummy Churros

Extra DIP

$0.94

Yummy Premium Premium (8 PCS)

$9.39

8 Yummy Churros Premium

Yummy Churros Premium (12 PCS +2)

$13.14

14 Yummy Churros Premium with 2 toppings

Stuffed Churros (5 PCS)

$11.26

5 Stuffed Churros (Dulce de leche)

Loaded Churros (5 PCS)

$8.45

5 Loaded Churros

Loaded Churros Premium (5 PCS)

$9.39

5 Loaded Churros with 2 toppings

Bites Churros (16 PCS)

$8.45

16 Bites Churros

Bites Churros Premium (16 PCS)

$9.39

16 Bites Churros with 2 toppings

SuperBites Churros

$15.02

12 Bites Churros with 2 Scoops Ice cream, Banana and Strawberry fruits, Whipp Cream, 2 Mega Cookies Oreo and Chocolate sauce

Loaded Churro (1 PC)

$1.88

Loaded Churro Premium (1 PC)

$2.83

BURGER

BURGERWORLD SINGLE

$6.58

Burger Single

CHEESE BURGERWORLD

$7.51

Cheese Burger

BACON CHEESE BURGERWORLD

$8.45

Bacon Cheese Burger

FRIES

FRIES REGULAR

$2.82

Fries Plain

CHEESE FRIES

$3.76

Fries with Cheese

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$4.70

Fries with Cheese & Bacon

Drinks

Water

$2.35

Coke

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Zero Coke

$2.35

Ice

$1.17

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.82

Hot Cocoa

$3.76
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

8200 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821

