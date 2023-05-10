Restaurant header imageView gallery

Churroworls Valflai

review star

No reviews yet

140 South Dixie Highway

Hollywood, FL 33020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Churro Menu

CHURROS

Yummy Churros (8 PCS)

Yummy Churros (8 PCS)

$9.34

8 Yummy churros

Yummy Churros (12 PCS + 2 PCS FREE)

$12.15

14 Yummy Churros

Yummy Churros Premium (8 PCS)

$12.15

8 Yummy Churros Premium

Yummy Churros Premium (12 PCS + 2 PCS FREE)

$14.02

14 Yummy Churros Premium with 2 toppings

Loaded Churros (5 PCS)

$9.34

5 Loaded Churros

Loaded Churros Premium (5 PCS)

$12.15

5 Loaded Churros with 2 toppings

Bites Churros (16 PCS)

$9.34

16 Bites Churros

Bites Churros Premium (16 PCS)

$12.15

16 Bites Churros with 2 toppings

Stuffed Churros (5 PCS)

$11.22

5 Stuffed Churros (Dulce de leche)

SuperBites Churros

$14.95

12 Bites Churros with 2 Scoops Ice cream, Banana and Strawberry fruits, Whipp Cream, 2 Mega Cookies Oreo and Chocolate sauce

Extra DIP

Oreo Stuffed Churro (1 PCS)

$3.74

Burger Menu

BURGER

BURGERWORLD SINGLE

$8.41

Burger Single

CHEESE BURGERWORLD

$9.35

Cheese Burger

BACON CHEESE BURGERWORLD

$10.28

Bacon Cheese Burger

CHORIPAN

$4.66

FRIES

FRIES REGULAR

$3.74

Fries Plain

CHEESE FRIES

$4.67

Fries with Cheese

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$5.61

Fries with Cheese & Bacon

Drinks Menu Nuevo

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.87

Sprite

$1.87

Diet Coke

$1.87

Zero Coke

$1.87

Gatorade

$2.80

Gatorade promo

$4.67

Redbull

$3.74

Gatorade small

$1.87

Gatorade small x2

$2.80

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.80

Hot Cocoa

$4.67

Milk shake

$9.35

Milk x2

$14.02
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 South Dixie Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Redwood Kitchen - 2009 Harrison Street
orange starNo Reviews
2009 Harrison Street Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
Runas Peruvian Cuisine - Hollywood - 219 N 21st Ave
orange starNo Reviews
219 N 21st Ave Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood - 1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
Ends Meat - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
1910 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #10 Hollywood
orange star4.1 • 36
2401 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
Tasty food by Slava - Shawarma, kebabs and more - 1308 S Federal Highway Hollywood, FL 33020
orange starNo Reviews
1308 Federal Highway Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollywood

La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Ristorante - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 1,505
2424 N University Dr. Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollywood
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (355 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1093 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston