chutney b

3401 Tuttle Rd

Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Order Again

Popular Items

Daolu Rice Drink

Menu

Latin corn soup

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet corn, chicken broth, scallions - gf

Arugula and quinoa salad

$7.00Out of stock

guava vinaigrette, poppy seeds, strawberries, Inca berries - gf, vg

Masala Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

creamy tomato, eggplant, cauliflower, spicy zhug, herbed raita - gf, veg

Yellow Curry Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

coconut curry, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot, spicy zhug, mango amba - gf, vg

Noodle Salad

$10.00Out of stock

julienne vegetables, harissa peanuts, peanut dressing - gf, vg

peanut butter chocolate chip cookie

$2.50Out of stock

gf, veg

Peanut dressing

$2.00

gf, vg

Seltzer Water

$2.50

Water

$2.50Out of stock

Daolu Rice Drink

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3401 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

