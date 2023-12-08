Chutneys 938 110th Ave NE
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Chutneys is a place where modern culinary excellence combines with no a traditional and authentic cuisines .we intend on providing a memorable experience to our guests alongside high-Quality food and elevated ambience.
Location
938 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004
Gallery
