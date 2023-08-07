- Home
- Chutneys Indian Restaurant
Chutneys Indian Restaurant
No reviews yet
4121 Davis Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560
Two For $28 (Mon - Thu) Takeout Special
Dosa Specials
Regular Dosa - Pick Your Choice
Special Dosa - Pick Your Choice
Pesarattu
Ravva Dosa
Set Dosa with Chicken Curry
Chicken Spring Dosa
70 MM Dosa - Pick Your Choice
A unique style of a double sized dosa made by our chef's you will fall in love with
Utappam - Pick Your Choice
Thick rice & lentil pancake. Served with fresh chutneys & sambar.
Breakfast Items
Idly (3pcs)
Delicious, steamed rice cakes. Served with chutneys and sambar.
Ghee Idly (3Pcs)
Delicious home made ghee drizzled on steamed rice cakes. Served with chutneys and sambar.
Podi Idly
Delicious, steamed rice cakes, sauted with chefs special spice powder Served with chutneys and sambar.
Babai Idly
Delicious, steamed rice cakes, Layered with Gun powder served with chutneys and sambar.
Sambar Idly (2Pcs)
Idly dipped in warm Sambar.
Medu Vada (3Pcs)
Fried lentil flour doughnuts. Served with fresh chutneys & Sambar.
Sambar Vada (2Pcs)
Vada dipped in warm Sambar.
Idly (2pcs) - Vada (1Pc) Combo
Idly (2 Pcs) & Vada (1 Pcs) with Chutneys and sambar.
Mysore Bonda (6Pcs)
Pongal
Upma
Poori
Tandoori's
Chicken Tandoori
Savory, yogurt marinated chicken baked to perfection in our clay oven.
Chicken Tikka Kebob
Boneless cubes of chicken, marinated chicken baked to perfection in our clay oven
Chicken Reshmi Malai Kebob
Chicken bite size pieces succulent creamy marinate with yogurt, cheese, ginger, garlic, herbs and spices
Seekh Kebob
Ground Chicken Kebob seasoned with Black and Green Cardamom.
Achari Murg Tikka
Tendered boneless chicken marinated with spices and indian pickles and charboiled.
Paneer Tikka Kabob
Indian Cottage Cheese marinate in yogurt with Indian spices & cooked in charcoal tandoor.
Tandoor Pomfret
Pomfret Fish marinated with yogurt and an assortment of masalas. Grilled till golden and crisp.
Shrimp Tikka Kabob
Charcoal cooked shrimp spiced tandoori marination with homemade blend spices & chilies.
Tandoor Mix Grill
Tandoori Chicken and Kabob or grilled chicken over fresh greens drizzled with balsamic reuction
Starters
Manchurian
Item is marinated with spices and mixed with sweet and spicy manchurian sauce.
Chilli Style
Sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with your choice of protein/vegetable, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce & soya sauce
Street Bytes
Indian Street Food that’s popular around the country and every city has its own delicacies that are adored by locals that will tell you that the street food in their town
Fried Pakoras
Pakora is a spiced fritter originating from the Indian subcontinent. They are sold by street vendors and served in restaurants
Spicy 65
Item is sautéed with special spice mix and is dry
Dumplings/ Momos
Mixed vegetables dumplings with homemade cheese and cooked in a creamy sauce.
Desi Chaats
Traditional & Finger licking north indian street food
Peppered Fry
Black peppers, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, ginger, garlic, curry leaves are stir fried with onions, tomato's and mushrooms.
Bar Bytes
Simply made finger foods
Chukka Style
Item Pieces are sautéed with spices and make dry.
Ghee Roast
Ghee roast is a popular Tuluva Mangalorean recipe whose origins go back to a town, Kundapur, close to Udupi
Chicken Wings
Tendered wings slightly marinated & cooked in your favourite style
Starters - Chef Special
Bombay Fries
Potato Fritters topped with Sour cream, onions, chillies and tomatoes.
Mirapa Gobhi
Deep fried cauliflower with spicy sauce and green chillis
Fusion Paneer
Fusion Style Paneer Malai Makhani Recipe is fusion recipe of malai Makhani with South Indian and Sri Lankan spices.
Paneer Saute
Panner is pan fried in oil, marinade and then grill cubes of it in a skewe
Mirapa Kodi
Breaded boneless chicken cubes sauted with tangy thai chillies & indian spices
Karampodi Chicken
Chicken recipe made with chicken pieces, spices, chilli and Karampodi. Very spicy.
Rangoon Chicken
Pure Invention of Chutneys chefs with house floavors
Curry leaf Chicken
Slowly cooked chicken in spices and coconut and mixed with sauteed ingradients to give caramelized onions to give taste to curry
Chicken Majestic
Chicken Magestic recipe is popular dry chicken recipes from Hyderabad, made with cashwe powder, spices, chilli and pepper.
Chicken Gongura
Chicken cooked with poppy seeds to balance sourness of gongura but brings a rich, creamy and milky tate to Chicken curry.
Jigelu Kodi
A Touch of spice and soury chicken cubes with chinese peppers
Drums Of Heaven
Deeply Fried Chicken Wings sauted in Manchurian sauce and spices
Marina Fish
Fish is cut into pieces and cooked with masala, tomato paste, garam masala, curry leaves and green chilies.
Apollo Fish
Apollo Fish is cut into boneless fillets mixed with ginger, garlic, chillies, lemon juice and onions fried until crispy.
Dallas Shrimp
Chicken cooked with poppy seeds to balance sourness of gongura but brings a rich, creamy and milky tate to Chicken curry.
Mutton Madness
A Madness of Gun Powder spice given to goat meat.
Popular Entrees
Original Tikka Masala
Tikka Masala is a traditional Indian dish made up of your choice of protien that's been marinated in yogurt, charred and simmered in a rich, creamy tomato-based spiced sauce
Makhani
Makhani sauce is a rich Indian buttery and creamy sauce made with tomatoes, fresh cream, onions and spices and made with your choice of protiens.
Saag Wala
It is a mild sauce made from pureed spinach, spices, and aromatics and is delicious with Paneer or chicken.
Popular Indian Curry
Classic home-style spicy curry with your choice of protien
Korma
Korma sauce is a mild, creamy, curry sauce from Northern India. It has a very distinctive silky, rich flavor that many find quite enjoyable.
Spicy Vindaloo
Vindaloo Sauce is a spicy, flavorful, and classical Indian Goan-style curry sauce made with Vindaloo Paste. Made with whole Indian spices, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, tamarind and mixed with your choice of protiens.
Kadai/ Jalfrezi
Kadhai dishes are prepared in a traditional Indian wok, cooked in a tomato based sauce with a savory mixture of onions and green peppers stir-fried together with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and assorted spices.
Egg Curry
Egg curry is a comforting Indian dish of curried eggs. It is basically made with hard boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, whole & ground spices.
Veg Entree
Dal Tadka
Dal tadka is a popular Indian dish where cooked spiced lentils are finished with a tempering made of ghee/ oil and spices
Matar Paneer
Matar paneer is a popular North Indian dish of Indian cottage cheese aka paneer and peas cooked in a spicy and flavoursome curry.
Aloo Gobhi
Aloo gobi is a simple vegetarian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices and herbs
Chana Masala
Chana masala is a North Indian curried dish made with white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.
Bhindi Masala
Okra tossed with tempered spices and home made authentic blended spices