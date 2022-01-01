- Home
- /
- Ashland
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA - -35 Maine Street
CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA -35 Maine Street
No reviews yet
-35 Maine Street
Ashland, OH 44805
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beverage
Margarita
Fountain Drink
Bottled Mexican Sodas
Bud Light Bottle
Skinny Margarita
Bohemia
Blue Moon Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Dos Equis Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Pacifico
Tecate Bottle
Moscow Mule
Mojito
Paloma
Purple Haze
Sangria
Sex by the Lake
Michelada
Strawberry Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Prosecco Slushie
Bahama Mama
Blue Whale
Coronarita
Shots $7
Shot $8
Top Shelf Margarita
Long Island Iced Tea
Jack and Coke
Captain and Coke
Bacardi and Coke
Coffee
Shot $4
Shot $5
Double Shot
Bud Light Draft 16oz
Bud Light Draft 22oz
Bud Light Draft 32
Modelo Draft 16oz
Modelo Draft 22oz
Modelo Draft 32
Elvis Juice 16oz
Elvis Juice 22oz
Elvis Juice draft 32oz
Peach Shandy 16oz
Peach Shandy 22oz
Peach Shandy 32oz
Michelob Ultra 16oz
Michelob Ultra 22oz
Michelob Ultra 32oz
Corona 16oz
Corona 22oz
Corona 32oz
Red Bull Can
Busch Light Bottle
Wine
White Claw
Bloody Mary
White Russian
Millagro
Virgin Daiquiri
Mich Ultra bottle
Heineken NA
Blueberry mule
Blueberry mojita
Horchata
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Cosmopolitan
Pitcher Domestic
Sol bottle
Dos Equis Amber bottle
Sam Adams Boston Lager bottle
Irish Margarita
Bud Ice
Dos Equis Amber 16oz draft
Dos Equis Amber 22oz draft
Dos Equis Amber 32oz draft
Elvis Juice Can
Blue Hawaiian
Boozy Horchata
Raspberry Peach Bellini
16oz Haze Jude
22oz Haze Jude
32oz Haze Jude
Water
Virgin Pina Colada
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
Brewdog Elvis Juice Can
Bottled Pop
Towers
Appetizer
Dip Sampler
Cheese sauce, bean dip, guacamole and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with choice of chicken or steak, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream
House Soup
Cream Cheese Poppers
Choriqueso
Shrimp Cocktail
Small Cheese Dip
Chicken or Beef Nachos
Flautas
Boneless Chicken Thigh
Mexican Pizza
Ceviche
Large Cheese Dip
Wings
Street Tacos
2 Grilled Steak Street Tacos
2Grilled Chicken Street Tacos
2 Al Pastor Street Tacos
2 Carnitas Street Tacos
2 Chicken, chorizo pineapple Tacos
2 Chorizo Street Tacos
2 Ground Beef Tacos
On a hard shell with lettuce and shredded cheese
2 Fish Tacos
On a flour tortilla with red cabbage, mango salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro and ranch. Choice of grilled or fried.
2 Shrimp Tacos
On flour tortilla with red cabbage, mango salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro and ranch
2 Birria Tacos
With onions, cilantro and consumme
2 Chorizo and Egg Tacos
With cheese sauce, onions and cilantro
2 Lengua Tacos
With cilantro and onions
2 Tripitas Tacos
With cilantro and onions
2 Gringas
Al pastor, pineapple, cheese sauce, onions, cilantro on a flour tortillas
1 Taco
Rice Bowl
California Burrito
Nachos
Salad and Bowls
Burgers, Wraps and Tortas
Vegetarian
Fajitas
Enchiladas
House Specialties
Burrito Dinners
Steaks
Quesadillas
Combination Platters
Sides
4 grilled jalapeños with limes
Add cheese dip to any item
Bottled sauce
Chips and cheese dip
Chips and salsa
Elote Street Corn
Jalapenos
Large Chip
Large Corn Salsa
Large Guacamole
Large Mango Salsa
Large Pico de Gallo
Large Pineapple Salsa
Large Salsa Roja
Large Salsa Verde
Large Sour Cream
Medium Chip
Rice with Cheese sauce
Seasoned Rice Side
Shrimp 1 piece
Side of Black Beans
Side of French Fry
Side of Refried Beans
Side of refried beans and rice
Small Chip
Small Corn Salsa
Small Guacamole
Small Hot Salsa
Small Mango Salsa
Small Pico de Gallo
Small Pineapple Salsa
Small Salsa Roja
Small Salsa Verde
Small Sour Cream
Tortilla shell extra
Side grilled vegetables
4 chicken tenders and fries
Bean dip
Elote
32oz Salsa
Side of pineapple
Side of Avocado
Small Cholula
Kid's Meal
Kids chicken, rice and cheese sauce
Kids mini corn dog and fries
Kids chicken tender and fries
Kids cheese quesadilla and fries
Kids taco, rice and beans
Kids taco and enchilada
Kids burrito and taco
Kids taco and fries
Kids Pepsi
Kid Mountain Dew
Kid Dr Pepper
Kid Sierra Mist
Kid Pink Lemonade
Kid Crush
Kid Milk
Kid Chocolate Milk
T-Shirt
Candy
Margarita Flights
Appetizer
Dip Sampler
Cheese sauce, bean dip, guacamole and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with choice of chicken or steak, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream
House Soup
Cream Cheese Poppers
Choriqueso
Shrimp Cocktail
Small Cheese Dip
Chicken or Beef Nachos
Flautas
Boneless Chicken Thigh
Mexican Pizza
Ceviche
Large Cheese Dip
Street Tacos
2 Grilled Steak Street Tacos
2Grilled Chicken Street Tacos
2 Al Pastor Street Tacos
2 Carnitas Street Tacos
2 Chicken, chorizo pineapple Tacos
2 Chorizo Street Tacos
2 Ground Beef Tacos
On a hard shell with lettuce and shredded cheese
2 Fish Tacos
On a flour tortilla with red cabbage, mango salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro and ranch. Choice of grilled or fried.
2 Shrimp Tacos
On flour tortilla with red cabbage, mango salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro and ranch
2 Birria Tacos
With onions, cilantro and consumme
2 Chorizo and Egg Tacos
With cheese sauce, onions and cilantro
2 Lengua Tacos
With cilantro and onions
2 Tripitas Tacos
With cilantro and onions
2 Gringas
Al pastor, pineapple, cheese sauce, onions, cilantro on a flour tortillas
Rice Bowl
California Burrito
Nachos
Salads and Bowl
Salads and Bowls
Salad and Bowls
Burgers, Wraps and Tortas
Vegetarian
Fajitas
Enchiladas
House Specialties
Burrito Dinners
Steaks
Quesadillas
Combination Platters
Sides
Chips and cheese dip
Chips and salsa
Jalapenos
Large Chip
Large Corn Salsa
Large Guacamole
Large Mango Salsa
Large Pico de Gallo
Large Pineapple Salsa
Large Salsa Roja
Large Salsa Verde
Large Sour Cream
Low Carb Tortilla Sub
Medium Chip
Rice with Cheese sauce
Seasoned Rice Side
Side of Black Beans
Side of French Fry
Side of Refried Beans
Small Chip
Small Corn Salsa
Small Guacamole
Small Hot Salsa
Small Mango Salsa
Small Pico de Gallo
Small Pineapple Salsa
Small Salsa Roja
Small Salsa Verde
Small Sour Cream
Shrimp 1 piece
Kid's Meal
Beverage
Margarita
Fountain Drink
Bottled Mexican Sodas
Bud Light Bottle
Skinny Margarita
Bohemia
Blue Moon Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Dos Equis Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Pacifico
Tecate Bottle
Moscow Mule
Mojito
Paloma
Purple Haze
Sangria
Sex by the Lake
Michelada
Strawberry Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Prosecco Slushie
Bahama Mama
Blue Whale
Coronarita
Shots $7
Shot $8
Top Shelf Margarita
Long Island Iced Tea
Jack and Coke
Captain and Coke
Bacardi and Coke
Coffee
Shot $4
Shot $5
Double Shot
Bud Light Draft 16oz
Bud Light Draft 22oz
Bud Light Draft 32
Modelo Draft 16oz
Modelo Draft 22oz
Modelo Draft 32
Elvis Juice 16oz
Elvis Juice 22oz
Elvis Juice draft 32oz
Peach Shandy 16oz
Peach Shandy 22oz
Peach Shandy 32oz
Michelob Ultra 16oz
Michelob Ultra 22oz
Michelob Ultra 32oz
Corona 16oz
Corona 22oz
Corona 32oz
Bottled Pop
Whiskey
Tequila
Margarita Flights
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
-35 Maine Street, Ashland, OH 44805