Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA -35 Maine Street

review star

No reviews yet

-35 Maine Street

Ashland, OH 44805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverage

Margarita

$5.99+

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Bottled Mexican Sodas

$2.79

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Bohemia

$4.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.75

Corona Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.75

Modelo Bottle

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Tecate Bottle

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

Purple Haze

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Sex by the Lake

$7.00

Michelada

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Prosecco Slushie

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Blue Whale

$7.00

Coronarita

$12.00

Shots $7

$7.00

Shot $8

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Jack and Coke

$7.00

Captain and Coke

$7.00

Bacardi and Coke

$8.00

Coffee

$2.50

Shot $4

$4.00Out of stock

Shot $5

$5.00Out of stock

Double Shot

$4.00

Bud Light Draft 16oz

$2.00

Bud Light Draft 22oz

$4.59

Bud Light Draft 32

$5.89

Modelo Draft 16oz

$4.29

Modelo Draft 22oz

$6.59

Modelo Draft 32

$7.99

Elvis Juice 16oz

$6.29Out of stock

Elvis Juice 22oz

$8.29Out of stock

Elvis Juice draft 32oz

$9.89Out of stock

Peach Shandy 16oz

$6.29Out of stock

Peach Shandy 22oz

$8.29Out of stock

Peach Shandy 32oz

$9.59Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$3.29

Michelob Ultra 22oz

$5.59

Michelob Ultra 32oz

$6.89

Corona 16oz

$4.29

Corona 22oz

$6.59

Corona 32oz

$7.99

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Busch Light Bottle

$3.50

Wine

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

White Russian

$6.00

Millagro

$10.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Mich Ultra bottle

$3.75

Heineken NA

$3.50

Blueberry mule

$8.00

Blueberry mojita

$8.00

Horchata

$2.59

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$3.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Pitcher Domestic

$14.00

Sol bottle

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber bottle

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager bottle

$4.00

Irish Margarita

$8.00

Bud Ice

$3.25

Dos Equis Amber 16oz draft

$4.29

Dos Equis Amber 22oz draft

$6.79

Dos Equis Amber 32oz draft

$7.99

Elvis Juice Can

$5.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Boozy Horchata

$8.00

Raspberry Peach Bellini

$6.00

16oz Haze Jude

$6.29

22oz Haze Jude

$8.29

32oz Haze Jude

$9.59

Water

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$3.75

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$3.75

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$3.75Out of stock

Brewdog Elvis Juice Can

$3.75

Bottled Pop

$3.00

Towers

Tower

$45.00

Appetizer

Dip Sampler

$14.00

Cheese sauce, bean dip, guacamole and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with choice of chicken or steak, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream

House Soup

$7.00

Cream Cheese Poppers

$7.00

Choriqueso

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Small Cheese Dip

$4.00

Chicken or Beef Nachos

$8.00

Flautas

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Thigh

$9.00Out of stock

Mexican Pizza

$9.00

Ceviche

$11.00

Large Cheese Dip

$8.00

Wings

$10.00

Street Tacos

2 Grilled Steak Street Tacos

$7.00

2Grilled Chicken Street Tacos

$6.00

2 Al Pastor Street Tacos

$6.00

2 Carnitas Street Tacos

$6.00

2 Chicken, chorizo pineapple Tacos

$7.00

2 Chorizo Street Tacos

$6.00

2 Ground Beef Tacos

$5.00

On a hard shell with lettuce and shredded cheese

2 Fish Tacos

$9.00

On a flour tortilla with red cabbage, mango salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro and ranch. Choice of grilled or fried.

2 Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

On flour tortilla with red cabbage, mango salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro and ranch

2 Birria Tacos

$7.00

With onions, cilantro and consumme

2 Chorizo and Egg Tacos

$6.00

With cheese sauce, onions and cilantro

2 Lengua Tacos

$7.00

With cilantro and onions

2 Tripitas Tacos

$7.00

With cilantro and onions

2 Gringas

$9.00

Al pastor, pineapple, cheese sauce, onions, cilantro on a flour tortillas

1 Taco

$2.50+

Rice Bowl

Steak Rice Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Al Pastor Rice Bowl

$11.00

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$11.00

Chicken, chorizo and pineapple Rice Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.00

Birria Rice Bowl

$13.00

Ground Beef Rice Bowl

$11.00

No Meat

$11.00Out of stock

California Burrito

Steak California Burrito

$12.00

Chicken California Burrito

$11.00

Al Pastor California Burrito

$11.00

Carnitas California Burrito

$11.00

Shrimp California Burrito

$14.00

Birria California Burrito

$13.00

Chicken, chorizo and pineapple Burrito

$12.00

No Meat

$11.00

Nachos

Chuy's Steak Nachos

$12.00

Chuy's Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Chuy's Al Pastor Nachos

$12.00

Chuy's Carnitas Nachos

$12.00

Chuy's Birria Nachos

$12.00

Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Seafood Nachos

$13.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Chuy's Shrimp Nachos

$14.00

Salad and Bowls

Pancho's Salad

$10.00

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Pancho's Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Burgers, Wraps and Tortas

Frank's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Chorizo Burger

$10.00

Steak Avocado Wrap

$10.00

Fajita Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Torta Mexican Sandwich

$10.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.00

2 Bean Tacos

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

2 Guacamole Tacos

$6.00

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Vegetarian Combination

$9.50

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.00

Vegetables and Rice

$8.00

Molcajete

Molcajete

$19.00

Molcajete Seafood

$26.00

Molcajete Vegetables

$14.00

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Original Fajitas

$15.00

Chuy's Fajitas

$16.00

Pepperjack Fajitas

$17.00

Fajita Supreme

$18.00

Seafood Fajitas

$19.00

Carnitas Fajitas

$15.00

Hawaiian Fajitas

$16.00

Al Pastor Fajitas

$16.00

Enchiladas

Super Enchilada

$13.00

Chuy's Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchilada Verde

$12.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.00

3 Compadre Enchiladas

$12.00

House Specialties

Chimichanga

$12.00

Super Chimichanga

$14.00

Fajita Chimichanga

$14.00

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.00

Super Flautas

$12.00

Dinner Rice Bowl

$14.00

Carnitas Dinner

$14.00

Pollo Hawaiian

$12.00

Chuy's Combo

$12.00

Taco Sampler

$18.00

Veracruz

$12.00

El Tapatio

$14.00

Shrimp Dinner Ricebowl

$16.00

Burrito Dinners

Chuy's Burritos

$12.00

Two Amigos Burrito

$10.00

Burrito Campeche

$12.00

Super Burrito

$11.00

Burrito Cancun

$14.00

Burrito Jalisco

$12.00

Burrito Sorona

$14.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

Burrito Sabrosos

$13.00

Steaks

Carne Asada Dinner

$14.00

Steak Tampico

$18.00

Ribeye Steak and Shrimp

$20.00

Texas Ribeye Steak Dinner

$20.00

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Chuy's Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadilla Nortena

$12.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$15.00

Quesadilla Vegetal

$12.00

Combination Platters

Combo no 1

$9.00

Combo no 2

$9.00

Combo no 3

$9.00

Combo no 4

$9.00

Combo no 5

$9.00

Combo no 6

$9.00

Combo no 7

$9.00

Combo no 8

$9.00

Sides

4 grilled jalapeños with limes

$5.00

Add cheese dip to any item

$2.59

Bottled sauce

$3.75

Chips and cheese dip

$7.00

Chips and salsa

$3.00

Elote Street Corn

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Large Chip

$5.00

Large Corn Salsa

$2.50

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Large Mango Salsa

$6.00

Large Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Large Pineapple Salsa

$3.00

Large Salsa Roja

$3.00

Large Salsa Verde

$3.00

Large Sour Cream

$3.00

Medium Chip

$3.00

Rice with Cheese sauce

$3.79

Seasoned Rice Side

$3.00

Shrimp 1 piece

$0.75

Side of Black Beans

$2.99

Side of French Fry

$3.00

Side of Refried Beans

$4.00

Side of refried beans and rice

$5.00

Small Chip

$2.00

Small Corn Salsa

$1.00

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Small Hot Salsa

$1.50

Small Mango Salsa

$3.00

Small Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Small Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

Small Salsa Roja

$1.50

Small Salsa Verde

$1.50

Small Sour Cream

$1.00

Tortilla shell extra

$1.00

Side grilled vegetables

$3.00

4 chicken tenders and fries

$9.00

Bean dip

$3.00

Elote

$3.00

32oz Salsa

$8.00

Side of pineapple

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Small Cholula

$1.00

Kid's Meal

Kids chicken, rice and cheese sauce

$4.99

Kids mini corn dog and fries

$4.99

Kids chicken tender and fries

$4.99

Kids cheese quesadilla and fries

$4.99

Kids taco, rice and beans

$4.99

Kids taco and enchilada

$4.99

Kids burrito and taco

$4.99

Kids taco and fries

$4.99

Kids Pepsi

Kid Mountain Dew

Kid Dr Pepper

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Pink Lemonade

Kid Crush

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Xango

$6.00

Churro Sundae

$8.00

T-Shirt

Shirt

$15.00

Candy

Pulparindo

$1.00

Baby bottle

$1.50

Coconut Banderitas

$1.50

Cicada Blanca

$1.50

Dela Rosa Mazapan

$1.00

Skwinklote

$1.50

Aldama mini

$1.50

Arnica Tea

$2.00

Chocolate coated marshmallow

$3.00

Banderillazo each

$0.50

Tajin small

$3.25

Miguelito chamoy

$3.25

Japanese Style Peanuts

$2.00

Chamoy

$6.99

Margarita Flights

Margarita Flight

$12.00

Appetizer

Dip Sampler

$14.00

Cheese sauce, bean dip, guacamole and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with choice of chicken or steak, cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream

House Soup

$7.00

Cream Cheese Poppers

$7.00

Choriqueso

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Small Cheese Dip

$4.00

Chicken or Beef Nachos

$8.00

Flautas

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Thigh

$9.00Out of stock

Mexican Pizza

$9.00

Ceviche

$11.00

Large Cheese Dip

$8.00

Street Tacos

2 Grilled Steak Street Tacos

$7.00

2Grilled Chicken Street Tacos

$6.00

2 Al Pastor Street Tacos

$6.00

2 Carnitas Street Tacos

$6.00

2 Chicken, chorizo pineapple Tacos

$7.00

2 Chorizo Street Tacos

$6.00

2 Ground Beef Tacos

$5.00

On a hard shell with lettuce and shredded cheese

2 Fish Tacos

$9.00

On a flour tortilla with red cabbage, mango salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro and ranch. Choice of grilled or fried.

2 Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

On flour tortilla with red cabbage, mango salsa, shredded cheese, cilantro and ranch

2 Birria Tacos

$7.00

With onions, cilantro and consumme

2 Chorizo and Egg Tacos

$6.00

With cheese sauce, onions and cilantro

2 Lengua Tacos

$7.00

With cilantro and onions

2 Tripitas Tacos

$7.00

With cilantro and onions

2 Gringas

$9.00

Al pastor, pineapple, cheese sauce, onions, cilantro on a flour tortillas

Rice Bowl

Steak Rice Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Al Pastor Rice Bowl

$11.00

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$11.00

Chicken, chorizo and pineapple Rice Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.00

Birria Rice Bowl

$13.00

California Burrito

Steak California Burrito

$12.00

Chicken California Burrito

$11.00

Al Pastor California Burrito

$11.00

Carnitas California Burrito

$11.00

Shrimp California Burrito

$14.00

Birria California Burrito

$13.00

Chicken, chorizo and pineapple Burrito

$12.00

Nachos

Chuy's Steak Nachos

$12.00

Chuy's Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Chuy's Al Pastor Nachos

$12.00

Chuy's Carnitas Nachos

$12.00

Chuy's Birria Nachos

$12.00

Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Seafood Nachos

$13.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Salads and Bowl

Taco Salad

$9.00

Salads and Bowls

Chuy's Salad

$9.00

Salad and Bowls

Pancho's Salad

$10.00

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Burgers, Wraps and Tortas

Frank's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Chorizo Burger

$10.00

Steak Avocado Wrap

$10.00

Fajita Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Torta Mexican Sandwich

$10.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.00

2 Bean Tacos

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

2 Guacamole Tacos

$6.00

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Vegetarian Combination

$9.50

Molcajete

Molcajete

$19.00

Molcajete Seafood

$26.00

Molcajete Vegetables

$14.00

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Original Fajitas

$15.00

Chuy's Fajitas

$16.00

Pepperjack Fajitas

$17.00

Fajita Supreme

$18.00

Seafood Fajitas

$19.00

Carnitas Fajitas

$15.00

Hawaiian Fajitas

$16.00

Al Pastor Fajitas

$16.00

Enchiladas

Super Enchilada

$13.00

Chuy's Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchilada Verde

$12.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.00

3 Compadre Enchiladas

$12.00

House Specialties

Chimichanga

$12.00

Super Chimichanga

$14.00

Fajita Chimichanga

$14.00

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.00

Super Flautas

$12.00

Dinner Rice Bowl

$14.00

Carnitas Dinner

$14.00

Pollo Hawaiian

$12.00

Chuy's Combo

$12.00

Taco Sampler

$18.00

Veracruz

$12.00

El Tapatio

$14.00

Shrimp Dinner Ricebowl

$16.00

Burrito Dinners

Chuy's Burritos

$12.00

Two Amigos Burrito

$10.00

Burrito Campeche

$12.00

Super Burrito

$11.00

Burrito Cancun

$14.00

Burrito Jalisco

$12.00

Burrito Sorona

$14.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

Burrito Sabrosos

$13.00

Steaks

Carne Asada Dinner

$14.00

Steak Tampico

$18.00

Ribeye Steak and Shrimp

$20.00

Texas Ribeye Steak Dinner

$20.00

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Chuy's Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadilla Nortena

$12.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$15.00

Quesadilla Vegetal

$12.00

Combination Platters

Combo no 1

$9.00

Combo no 2

$9.00

Combo no 3

$9.00

Combo no 4

$9.00

Combo no 5

$9.00

Combo no 6

$9.00

Combo no 7

$9.00

Combo no 8

$9.00

Sides

Chips and cheese dip

$7.00

Chips and salsa

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Large Chip

$5.00

Large Corn Salsa

$2.50

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Large Mango Salsa

$6.00

Large Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Large Pineapple Salsa

$3.00

Large Salsa Roja

$3.00

Large Salsa Verde

$3.00

Large Sour Cream

$3.00

Low Carb Tortilla Sub

$1.50

Medium Chip

$3.00

Rice with Cheese sauce

$3.79

Seasoned Rice Side

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$2.99

Side of French Fry

$3.00

Side of Refried Beans

$4.00

Small Chip

$2.00

Small Corn Salsa

$1.00

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Small Hot Salsa

$1.50

Small Mango Salsa

$3.00

Small Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Small Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

Small Salsa Roja

$1.50

Small Salsa Verde

$1.50

Small Sour Cream

$1.00

Shrimp 1 piece

$0.75

Kid's Meal

Kids chicken, rice and cheese sauce

$4.99

Kids mini corn dog and fries

$4.99

Kids chicken tender and fries

$4.99

Kids cheese quesadilla and fries

$4.99

Kids taco, rice and beans

$4.99

Kids taco and enchilada

$4.99

Kids burrito and taco

$4.99

Kids taco and fries

$4.99

Beverage

Margarita

$5.99+

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Bottled Mexican Sodas

$2.79

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Bohemia

$4.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.75

Corona Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.75

Modelo Bottle

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Tecate Bottle

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

Purple Haze

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Sex by the Lake

$7.00

Michelada

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Prosecco Slushie

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Blue Whale

$7.00

Coronarita

$12.00

Shots $7

$7.00

Shot $8

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Jack and Coke

$7.00

Captain and Coke

$7.00

Bacardi and Coke

$8.00

Coffee

$2.50

Shot $4

$4.00Out of stock

Shot $5

$5.00Out of stock

Double Shot

$4.00

Bud Light Draft 16oz

$2.00

Bud Light Draft 22oz

$4.59

Bud Light Draft 32

$5.89

Modelo Draft 16oz

$4.29

Modelo Draft 22oz

$6.59

Modelo Draft 32

$7.99

Elvis Juice 16oz

$6.29Out of stock

Elvis Juice 22oz

$8.29Out of stock

Elvis Juice draft 32oz

$9.89Out of stock

Peach Shandy 16oz

$6.29Out of stock

Peach Shandy 22oz

$8.29Out of stock

Peach Shandy 32oz

$9.59Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$3.29

Michelob Ultra 22oz

$5.59

Michelob Ultra 32oz

$6.89

Corona 16oz

$4.29

Corona 22oz

$6.59

Corona 32oz

$7.99

Bottled Pop

$3.00

Whiskey

Birddog

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Rye

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

George Dickie

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Apple

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Well

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myers

$6.00

Well

$5.00

Tequila

1800

$7.00

Altos

$8.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Herradura

$8.00

Horritos

$8.00

Jose Quervo

$7.00

La Prima

$5.00

Mezcal

$8.00

Milagro

$8.00

Patron

$8.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00

Tres Agaves

$8.00

Patron Mule

$9.00

Don Julio anejo

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Gin

Barton

$6.00

Bombay

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$6.00

RumChata

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

43

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Margarita Flights

Margarita Flight

$12.00

Cocktails

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Drinks

Creamsicle

$8.00

Vodka, whipped vodka, orange juice and orange soda topped with whipped cream

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Cantaritos

$8.00

Food Specials

Elote Bites

$7.00

Brisket Fajita

$15.00

Taquitos

$7.00

Cheesy Diablo Tacos

$10.00

Apple Pie Empanda

$8.00

Brisket Taco

$10.00

Combination Platter

Combo no 1

Combo no 2

Combo no 3

Combo no 4

Combo no 5

Combo no 6

Combo no 7

Combo no 8

Taco Platter

2 Steak Tacos with Side rice and beans

2 Chicken Tacos with Side rice and beans

2 Carnitas Tacos with Side rice and beans

2 Al Pastor Tacos with Side rice and beans

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

-35 Maine Street, Ashland, OH 44805

Directions

Gallery
CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA image
CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA image
CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fiesta Sol
orange starNo Reviews
997 E Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Mexicana - 308 W High St
orange starNo Reviews
308 W High St Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Uniontown Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 117
105 West Main Street Ashland, OH 44805
View restaurantnext
A-Town Tap
orange star4.6 • 40
47 E Main St Ashland, OH 44805
View restaurantnext
The South Street Grille - Ashland
orange star4.0 • 8
121 South Street Ashland, OH 44805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Medina
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston