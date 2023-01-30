BG picView gallery

Chuy's Taco's Dorados DTLA

review star

No reviews yet

1335 Willow Street

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shredded Beef Taco
Potato Taco
Idol Beef Taco

Tacos

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.50

Fried Beef Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions

Potato Taco

$2.99

Fried Potato Taco w/ Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions

Carne Molida Taco

$3.50

Fried Potato Taco w/ Chipotle Ground Beef,Lettuce,Cheese & Lime-Pickled Onions

Idol Beef Taco

$3.50

Fried Beef Taco w/ Chorizo Beans & Cheese

Idol Potato Taco

$2.99

Fried Potato Taco w/ Chorizo Beans & Cheese

Vegetarian Idol Taco

$2.99

Fried Potato Taco topped of W/ Soyrizo beans & cheese

2 Taco Combo

$12.00

2 Tacos of Your Choice, Side of Rice & Beans, Drink

Taco 10 Pack

$29.57

Burritos

Shredded Beef Burrito

$8.50

Slow-Cooked Shredded Beef w/ Rice,Chorizo Beans,Lettuce,Cheese & Warm Salsa

Carne Molida Chorizo Bean Burrito

$8.00

Ground Beef & Potato simmered in Chipotle w/ Chorizo Beans

Chorizo Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Chorizo Beans & Cheese

Soyrizo Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Pork Free Soyrizo & Cheese

Quesadillas

Carne Molida Quesadilla

$9.50

Flour Tortilla w/ Ground Beef Simmered in Chipotle & Monterey Jack Cheese

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$9.50

Flour Tortilla w/ Shredded Beef & Monterey Jack Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Flour Tortilla w/ Monterey Jack Cheese

Kids Combo

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla W/ a side of fruit cup and a kids fruit juice.

Sides

Chorizo Beans

$2.99

Refried Beans w/ Chorizo and Cheddar Cheese

Soyrizo Beans

$2.99

Pork Free Soyrizo & Cheese

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Homemade delicousness

Large Side of Onions

$1.50

Large Side of Cheese

$1.50

Large Side of Lettuce

$1.50

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.70

Diet Pepsi

$2.70

Sierra Mist

$2.70

Manzanita Sol

$2.70

Pink Lemonade

$2.70

Dr. Pepper

$2.70

Horchata

$2.70

Jamaica

$2.70

Bottled Water

$2.00

Desserts

Jericalla

$6.50

Flan like dessert! Homemade deliciousness

Salsas

Small Mild Salsa

Large Mild Salsa

$1.50

Small Spicy Salsa

Large Spicy Salsa

$1.50

Large Chunky Chip Salsa

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best hard shell tacos LA has to offer!

Location

1335 Willow Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

