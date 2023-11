Staffed catering 75 ppl or more

$2,775.00

Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance, select the time you would like our staff to arrive and start setting up This option includes setting up at your location with 3 staff members. A manager overseeing the event and 2 Grill Chefs. Includes sides: - Rice and lentils - Limes and-Utensils included - Staffed catering is 4 hours long (including 45 minute setup time) - We will provide two 6 foot tables - The staff will need access to a power outlet