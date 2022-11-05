Chwa Kendall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chwa Hollywood is a premier Caribbean Fusion restaurant dedicated to providing quality food with fresh ingredients and a sophisticated atmosphere. We serve a full menu, including brunch, and late-night options. Chwa Hollywood is more than a restaurant with delicious food. We host events, have DJs, dancing, and hookah. Come by Chwa at either of our TWO LOCATIONS today and see what all the hype is about. You will be glad you did!
Location
9059 SW 73rd Court, Miami, FL 33156
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant