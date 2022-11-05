Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chwa Kendall

9059 SW 73rd Court

Miami, FL 33156

Brunch

Lobster & Waffles

$35.00

Cajun Breaded Fried Lobster Tail & Delicious Original Belgium Style Waffles served with Powder Sugar Coated Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream, all drizzled over with warm Maple Syrup.

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Fried Chicken Tenders & Delicious Original Belgium Style Waffles served with Powder Sugar Coated Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream, all drizzled over with warm Maple Syrup.

Caribbean Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Char Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, lightly seasoned in Creole Spices & Garlic Butter served with Creamy Grits drizzled over with Mimi's Sauce.

Pan-Seared Salmon & Grits

$27.00

Zesty Citrus Butter Salmon, Peppers & Onions served with Creamy Grits drizzled over with Mimi's Sauce.

Fried Snapper & Grits

$45.00

Floured & Deep Fried Bone-in Snapper prepared with Spicy Citrus Butter & Mimi's Seasoning served with Creamy Grits drizzled over with Mimi's Sauce & Pikliz (Cabbage Slaw).

CHWA Traditional Breakfast

$24.00

Two Eggs, Herbed Breakfast Potatoes, Toast & choice of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Premium Turkey Bacon, Pork Sausage Links, or Sliced Smoked Salmon.

Haitian Creole Spaghetti

$12.00

Traditional Haitian Style Spaghetti served with Onions, Peppers, Beef Sausage & Parmesan Cheese.

Boullion Soup

$15.00

Haitian Vegetable Soup mixed with Yellow Yams, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Dumplings & Goat Meat.

Soup Joumou

$15.00

Haitian Vegetable Soup with Squash, Potatoes, Cabbage, Carrots & Beef.

CHWA Crab Cakes

$17.00

Breaded & Handheld Fishcake prepared Coastal Style with Creole Sauce & served on top of Fried Plantains & drizzled over with Mimi's Aioli Sauce.

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Brunch Sides

Waffles

$7.00

Eggs

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Avocado

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Cheese

$3.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Chwa Hollywood is a premier Caribbean Fusion restaurant dedicated to providing quality food with fresh ingredients and a sophisticated atmosphere. We serve a full menu, including brunch, and late-night options. Chwa Hollywood is more than a restaurant with delicious food. We host events, have DJs, dancing, and hookah. Come by Chwa at either of our TWO LOCATIONS today and see what all the hype is about. You will be glad you did!

9059 SW 73rd Court, Miami, FL 33156

