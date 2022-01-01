Ciao Tapas Bar & Lounge 4033 Tulane Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4033 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 - Mid City
No Reviews
4077 Tulane Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurant