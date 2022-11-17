Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe - Downtown Allentown Market

review star

No reviews yet

27 North 7th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

#4 Italiano
#3 The Babe
Ovengold Turkey

Specialty

#1 Ciao!

#1 Ciao!

$12.50

Imported Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Glaze

#2 All American

#2 All American

$11.00

Ovengold Turkey, Top Round Roast Beef, American Cheese, L/T/O, Mayo, and choice of Mustard

#3 The Babe

#3 The Babe

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Toasted.

#4 Italiano

#4 Italiano

$12.00

Deluxe Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Pepperoni, Aged Provolone Cheese, L/T/O, Oil & Vinegar, Spicy Red Pepper Relish

#5 Dan The Man

$12.00

Top Round Roast beef, Fresh Mozzarella, L/T/O, Oil & Vinegar.

#6 The Hometown Hero

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Boar's Head Bacon, L/T/O, Ranch Dressing. Toasted.

#7 The Chez

#7 The Chez

$10.50

Ovengold Turkey, American Cheese, L/T, Salt & Vinegar Chips, Mayo.

#8 The Kobe

$10.50

Deluxe Ham, Bologna, American Cheese, with choice of Mustard.

#9 Mazel Tov

$12.50

Pastrami or Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing. Toasted.

#10 Rachael H.

#10 Rachael H.

$12.50

Pastrami or Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, 1000 Island Dressing. Toasted.

#11 The Easton Assassin

#11 The Easton Assassin

$11.00

Ovengold Turkey, Aged Provolone, L/T, Black Olives, Sweet Peppers, Italian Dressing, Oregano.

#12 Just Wing It

$10.50

Blazin' Buffalo Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Ranch Dressing, L/T/O, Jalapeños.

#13 The ABEmpire Melt

$11.00

Maple Honey Turkey, Vermont Cheddar, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Mayo

#14 Caprese Hero

#14 Caprese Hero

$10.00

Bed of Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.

#15 Bonnies BLT

$10.00

Triple Decker Wheat Toast, Boar's Head Bacon, L/T, Mayo.

#16 CCW - Chicken Caesar Wrap

#16 CCW - Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing. Choice of Wrap

#17 The Gotti

$13.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Capocolla, Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Tomatoes, Oil, Vinegar, Balsamic Glaze.

#18 Fuhgeddabouit

#18 Fuhgeddabouit

$13.00

Hot Roast Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, and Beef Gravy on a Toasted Garlic Hero Roll.

#19 The Christina

$11.50

Choice of any 1 Meat and 1 Cheese Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, choice of spread, Served On a Pickle.

#20 Surf or Turf

$11.00

Choice of Tuna or Chicken Salad, American Cheese, L/T/O, on a Hero Roll.

#21 The Izzo

$11.00

Salsalito Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar, Pickles.

#22 Chicken Parm Hero

$13.25Out of stock

Breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, marinara sauce. On a hero roll.

Create Your Own Sandwich

Create Your Own Sandwiches come with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.

Ovengold Turkey

$9.00

Deluxe Ham

$9.00

Maple Honey Turkey

$10.00

Blazin' Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Genoa Salami

$9.00

Bologna

$9.00

Pepperoni

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Top Round Roast Beef

$10.00

Capocollo

$10.00

Pastrami

$10.00

Imported Prosciutto

$10.00

Sopressata

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Salsalito Turkey

$10.00

Spicy Roasted Turkey Breast

Chicken Cutlets

$10.00

Salads & Veggie Options

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Choice of Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots

Antipasta

$10.00

Choice of lettuce, Ham, Genoa Salami, Aged Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Balsamic Glaze.

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.

Tri Color Pasta

$3.25

Tricolor Pasta, Sweet Peppers, Olives, Italian Dressing. 8 oz.

Avocado Mash Toast

$11.00

Fresh Avocado and Tomatoes on 2 pc Toasted Wheat Bread.

The Veggie

$8.50

Choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Roasted Red Peppers, and Red Onion on Choice of a Wrap.

The Vegan

$9.00

Choice of Lettuce,Red Onion, Carrots, Roasted Red Peppers, Hummus, Tomatoes on Choice of Wrap or Bread.

Rice Balls

Plain Rice Balls

$3.00+

Filled with mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Rice Balls

$3.00+

Filled with beef, peas, marinara sauce,

Cheeseburger Rice Balls

$3.00+

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$5.00

6 Raviolis served with Marinara Sauce

Grilled Chicken Bites

Small Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Large Grilled Chicken

$12.99

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Bites

Small Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Large Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz

$2.25

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$2.25

A-Treat Cream Soda

$2.25

A-Treat Root Beer

$2.25

A-Treat Birch Beer

$2.25

Acqua Panna 33.8 oz

$4.50

Roar Watermelon

$2.75

Roar Peach

$2.75

Roar Blueberry

$2.75

Roar Mango Clementine

$2.75

Calypso Tea and Lemonade

$2.75

Calypso Lemonade

$2.75

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Calypso Unsweetened

$2.75

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Sode 20 oz

$2.25

Ginger Ale 20 oz

$2.25

Water

$1.00

Pellegrino Can - Dark Morello Cherry & Pomgranate

$2.25

Pellegrino Can - Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$2.25

Pellegrino Can - Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$2.25

Iberia Aloe Vera Drink

$4.00

Pellegrino Bottle

$4.50

Italian soda

$2.75

Bio Sicilia Organic Italian soda Imported from italy

Cannolis

Cannolis

Cheesecake Crunch Cones

1 Cheesecake Cone

$4.50

2 Cheesecake Cones Deal

$8.00

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$1.50

Allie's Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Banana Dark Chocolate

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.00

Chips

Plain Chips

$1.25

BBQ Chips

$1.25

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.25

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.25

Sour Cream & Cheddar Chips

$1.25

Cheddar Doritos

$1.25

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.25

Italian Potato Chips

$2.75

San Carlo. Imported from Italy 1.76oz

Catering

Small Sandwich Platter

$55.00

12 pieces. feeds 6-9ppl

Large Sandwich Platter

$75.00

Small Riceball Platter (24)

$65.00

Large Rice Ball Platter (48)

$125.00

Grab & Go Boxes

Ham & American

$10.00

6in Hero Boars head Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions Tri-color pasta Bag of chips

Turkey & Cheese Box

$10.00

6in Hero - Ovengold Turkey American Cheese Lettuce, tomatoes, onions Side tri color pasta Bag of chips

Alcohol

Peroni

$5.00

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Italian beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sweet Water Hazy IPA

$5.00

Can

Tito’s Vodka

$8.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Old #7 Whiskey

$8.00+

Hennessy VS

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re Heroes, Not Hoagies! We’re a New York Style Deli

Location

27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Americus Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
555 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Pennsylvania Rye Company
orange starNo Reviews
536 Hamilton st Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Wafa's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
515 W. HAMILTON ST Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
732 W Hamilton St Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Blended - 27 North 7th Street Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
27 North 7th Street Suite 130 Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston