- Home
- /
- New Smyrna Beach
- /
- Ciao Bella - 103 S. Pine Street
Ciao Bella 103 S. Pine Street
No reviews yet
103 S. Pine Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
FROM THE GARDEN
FROM THE LAND
CHURRASCO
8oz grilled and smothered in a special mojo marinade, topped with our homemade savory chimichurri sauce. Served with Latin rice, sofrito black beans. "Bom Dia!"
DUCK (ORANGE)
Marinated and slow roasted 1/2 duck topped with our delicious orange mandarin sauce and accompanied with asian vegetable rice and sauté kohlrabi spring vegetable slaw.
FILET MIGNON
Based in rosemary, garlic, herbs finished off on the grill, juicy and grilled with perfection, accompanied by roasted new potatoes, grilled asparagus, topped w/a portabella mushroom demi sauce.
LAMB RACK
Pan seared and caramelized in a spicy siracha sweet marinade along with the caramelized baby carrots and garlic mash potatoes.
VEAL CHOP
Hearty 16oz pan seared served with a sauté vegetable slaw.
FROM THE SEA
BELLA CEVICHE
Shrimp Ceviche, fresh mozzarella paired with orange dressing.
DUO TARTAR
Ahi tuna, shrimp, cucumber, avocado aioli teriyaki dressing.
GRILLED SALMON
Seasoned to perfection, grilled and ready for your taste buds. Served with sauté spinach and our delicious garlic and smoked gouda mashed potatoes.
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
Our special sauce made in house with a blend of rich cheeses and other ingredients melted to wow you, tossed in a cavatappi pasta and a touch of chipotle. Topped with a succulent 6oz grilled deshelled lobster tail.
SEAFOOD RISOTTO
Sauté shrimp , mussels, clams, calamari and Italian sausage tossed in a creamy Romano risotto. "Ciao Bella Mundo"
SUSHI BOARD
Mixed sushi roll with salmon, tuna, shrimp and crab.
HAND HELDS
CIAO BURGER
Our mighty angus beef grilled burger is topped with leaf lettuce, beef tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda in our brioche bun.
PORTA "BELLA" MUSHROOM
Marinated portabella grilled zucchini, eggplant and melted mozzarella on a toasted brioche bun
RIBEYE
Slow cooked shaved ribeye with mushrooms, fontina cheese and demi glaze on a rosemary focaccia bread
TRIO TACOS
1 Chicken, 1 shrimp, and 1 pork belly taco are topped with citrus slaw and chipotle sour cream.
HORS D'OEUVRES
COCKTAIL SHRIMP
Pouched and chilled Collazo shrimp, marinated and tossed in a watermelon, cucumber, fresh lime salsa. Giving you a tropical vibe!
CARPACCIO
Thinly sliced filet mignon Friese, lemon capers, red onions, citrus dressing, shaved parmeson, and truffle reduction.
LAMB CHOP LOLLIPOP
(3) Cooked to your liking, served w/a peach jalapeño Jelly
CRISPY CALAMARI
Golden Calamari, Asparagus, and artichokes in a tempura batter. Served w/a cucumber and wasabi sauce paired with marinera sauce.
EMPANADAS (BEEF)
Marinated in our finest sofrito, slow cooked ground beef, wrapped and fried in pastry dough. Accompanied with chipotle sour cream. "A Latin favorite"
FOCACCIA BREAD
FRUIT & CHEESE BOARD
Artisanal cheeses, grapes, berries, fresh honeycomb served with crostini
GRILLED OCTOPUS
Perfectly grilled octopus served w/a mango salsa and a mojo Verde sauce
PORK BELLY SKEWERS
3 crispy delicious pork smothered in a gochujang sweet chili sauce, topped off with toasted sesame seeds.
CHARCUTERIE
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
CARBONARA
The traditional Italian dish, pasta tossed with pancetta, pepper, egg yolk and pecorino romano.
FRUTTI DI MARE RAVIOLI
Fresh Shrimp, scallops, and lobster stuffed in a pasta sheet with sauté mussels and clams in a blush spicy sauce.
PAPPARDELLE BURRATA
Sauteed fresh garlic and shallots tossed in a creamy pesto sauce and burrata
PIZZA
PAIRINGS
ASIAN SLAW
BLACK BEANS
medium to small, oval-shaped beans with a shiny black coat boiled and seasoned to perfection
FRENCH FRIES
Home sliced and fried right from the potatoe
HARVEST SLAW
LATIN RICE
Steamed boiled and seasoned made the traditional way
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
TRUFFLE FRIES
thin cut deep-fried potatoes topped with truffle oil and sometimes fresh herbs and spices, garlic, cheese, or other toppings.
DESSERTS
FIRE
BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON
BTL Coarsa Cabernet Sauvignon (Italy)
full body wine, mild structure and elegant tannins, long linger taste
BTL Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
A delicious Cabernet featuring flavors of dark berry, vanilla, cassis and toast. Aromas of currants and oak are met by a subtle smokiness. Silky tannins create a smooth, easy to drink wine with a long finish.
BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)
Dry and near full-bodied with ripe dark fruit of cherry and cassis and berry notes on entry joined by vanilla, cinnamon and oak barrel notes toward the mid palate with savory tobacco, leather and cedar elements.
BTL Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon (napa valley)
aromas of plum and blackberry with a hint of olive. Vibrant flavors of black stone fruit and dried herbs with solid tannin structure result in a flavor-forward red wine with balanced acidity.
BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma)
The palate has a charming weight and velvety texture filled with intense flavors of black cherries and blackberries, all elevated by a lovely backbone of spice notes from extended aging in French oak barrels. Blackberries and hints of dried herbs linger through the long, spice-kissed finish.
BTL Josephs Phelps cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma)
A classic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon with inviting violet, dark fruit, tobacco, subtle baking spice and earthy dried herb aromatics. The palate is filled with expressive black cherry, blackberry and dark plum, hints of spice box and sweet vanilla bean.
BTL Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
Ripe and well-built, with a solid core of blackberry, black currant and melted black licorice notes that move in unison, picking up a subtle singed alder hint on the focused finish, with subtle juicy energy running all the way through. Best from 2023.
BTL Stag Leap "Artemis" Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
expressive aromas of ripe raspberry, dark cherry and blackberry along with hints of cedar and spice. The mid-palate is pleasant and round with flavors of dark chocolate, plum, dried fruit and toasted oak. The finish is rich and lingering.
BTL Caymus Special Selection (Napa)
Distinguished by extremely fine, velvety tannins and enjoyable upon release or with aging. A wine of structure with intense concentration of supple flavors and dark fruits. Special Selection is the only wine in the world honored twice as Wine Spectator magazine's “Wine of the Year.”
BTL Prisoner
BTL CHAMPAGNE & SPARKLING WINE
BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial (French)
Golden straw yellow with green highlights. A sparkling bouquet. The vibrant intensity of green apple and citrus fruit. The freshness of mineral nuances and white flowers. The elegance of blond notes (brioche, cereal, fresh nuts)
BTL Veuve clicquot
strength and silkiness - and to hold them in perfect balance with aromatic intensity and a lot of freshness. This consistent power to please makes it ideal as an aperitif, and perfect as the Champagne to enjoy with a meal.
BTL Dom Perignon (french)
blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. In its youth, it is smooth, creamy and balanced with lots of fruit. With time, it develops toasty mushroomy aromas and layers of complexity. It really is an impressive Champagne.
BTL Abbazia Prosecco (Italy)
Clean, bright, fresh and fruity with a typical bright and persistent prosecco nose. Serve chilled, ideal as an aperitif or with light dishes of fish, chicken or creamy pasta dishes.
BTL Charles Lafitte Sparkling Rose (French)
Meaty and muscular, with a beefy heft that can't be denied. Fortunately, some peach and berry character affords it the fruit it needs. Flavors of spiced peaches, licorice and grapefruit carry the palate, while it finishes smoky and mildly fruity. With pop and power, this one doesn't tread lightly.
BTL Interesting (Melbec)
BTL Malbec Lobo Negro
inky, medium-bodied, dry red wine with strong impressions of dark fruits on the nose and palate.
BTL Girard Petite Sirah (napa valley)
The palate is dense with flavors of blackberry preserves, vanilla, and savory dried herbs. The finish reveals notes of oak influence—spice, vanilla and savory barrel toast. The tannins are bold, ripe and integrated, creating a lingering and mouth-coating finish.
BTL Chalk Hill Estate Red (Sonoma)
bold and intense aromas of black cherry, anise, tobacco leaf, leather and dark chocolate. The palate is rich and savory with layers of vanilla, spice, dark fruit and black tea. Dense and supple, the tannins are rounded by a balanced acidity and a long and smooth finish.
BTL Quintessa Meritage (Napa Valley)
A complex of flower, forest, fruit, and earth notes harmonize with fine-grained tannin and vibrant acidity. It is a wine of precision as well as transparency.
BTL opaque zinfandel (paso robles)
Aged in French and American oak, the wine reveals ripe flavors of blackberry, boysenberry, and black cherry with accented hints of spice and dark cocoa.
BTL Igsignia Joseph Phelps (Napa Valley)
opens with beautifully perfumed floral, dark fruit, anise and cigar box aromatics. A wine of depth, elegance and finesse, the palate is fresh and focused with creamy texture and layers of blackberry, mocha and black cherry.
BTL ITALIAN
BTL Antinori " Pian Delle Vigne" Brunello Di Montalcino
an intense ruby red color. Its complex nose offers notes of ripe red fruit and hints of plums and dates; its bouquet is completed by sensations of Mediterranean herbs, floral aromas of violets, a hint of spicy ginger and hot pepper chocolate.
BTL Appassimento Valpolicella blend
the process of natural partial dehydration of grapes to produce a greater concentration of colours, aromas and flavours in the wine
BTL Bertani Amarone Classico
Intense red color with hints of garnet. On the nose, typical notes of plum, cherry and Morello cherry followed by tea leaves, licorice and spices. On the palate, notes of red berry fruit sweetened by soft notes of spices, in perfect balance with acidity.
BTL Catuj Nero D' Avola
a dark, dense ruby color. The bouquet has marvellous hints of red fruits and black cherries and the palate is very concentrated, powerful and warm.
BTL Falorni Chianti
vivacious ruby red color tending to garnet with ageing. Its bouquet is intense and characteristic, fruity with a violet fragrance and a slight hint of cherries. The taste is dry, balanced and sapid, lightly tannic which turns into velvety softness. Serve at a room temperature.
BTL Fumanelli Amarone
A wine of great structure that is rich, rounded, soft and velvety. A richer, more powerful yet elegant style showing lots of ripe baked red fruits. Full-bodied with firm, structured tannins. Warm on the palate, with very long finish
BTL Gaja Barolo Dragomis
a concentrated red wine that exudes rich aromas of ripe red fruits, notes of red flowers and balsamic hints. On the palate it is smooth, warm and deep. A balanced wine with noticeable acidity and velvety tannins. The finish is very lingering and persistent.
BTL Gaja Pieve Santa Restituita Brunello Di Montalcino
This wine is a deep ruby color and offers an expressive aroma of wildflowers, ripe cherry, and balsamic notes. It's full-bodied with flavors of fresh plum and herbs, well-integrated wood and silky tannins.
BTL IL Molino di grace chianti classico
A sheen of vanilla and toasty oak complements the lush, ripe black cherry and plum fruit in this suave Chianti Classico
BTL Il Nero San Giovese DOC
On the nose it expresses hints of blackberries, blueberries, and ripe cherries with slight spicy notes. Upon tasting it displays a full body with a very immersive character. The tannins are velvety and in perfect harmony with extraordinary freshness. The excellent acidity makes for a wonderful finish.
BTL Marcati Amarone
vinification of chosen bunches of grapes of Corvina and Rondinella, withered until late in Winter in ventilated atmosphere. It is aged in oak barrels for at least two years. Than it is sharpened in the bottles. Perfect with spicy dishes, game and hard cheese.
BTL Pio Cesare Barberesco
elegance and velvety, with ripe and spicy fruit. Strong tannins, but elegant. Good structure and concentration. Very long life.
BTL Roccamura super tuscan
Ideal with all Mediterranean dishes, roasts, game and spicy cheeses
BTL Santa Giulia Rosso di Montalcino
Deep ruby red colour. Intense, elegant and fruity aroma. Dry, warm, soft, refreshing, moderately tannic, intense
BTL MERLOT
BTL Caorsa (Italy)
black fruit notes (plum)
BTL Napa Cellars (Napa)
Woody in cedar and toasted oak, this mild-mannered red is juicy in red currant and plum. It offers a lush and plush body and texture
BTL Emmolo (Rutherford)
Fresh citrus aromas awaken the senses. A mouth watering entry of lively lemon-lime and grapefruit
BTL PINOT NOIR
BTL Meiomi (California)
Aged for six months in French oak barrels, this California red wine's juicy strawberry flavor and notes of dark berries and toasted mocha add complexity and depth on the palate.
BTL William Cole Grand Reserve (Chile)
This red, translucent and bright Pinot Noir presents black fruit and blackcurrant notes in the nose. Of medium persistence and body,it is fresh in the mouth with delicate and round tannins. Notes of vanilla and black fruit also stand out.
BTL Belle Glos, Dairyman (Russian River Valley)
Dark plum in color with abundant aromas of dark chocolate, black cherry, and sun-ripened blackberry with hints of black currant and cedar.
BTL Elouan (Oregon)
This rosé is crisp, with clean aromas and tastes, and is a great choice for outdoor occasions
BTL Domaine Taupenot Bourgogne (France)
Red - Light and Perfumed.
BTL Louis Latour Bourgogne (France)
bright deep ruby hue. The bouquet offers nice cherry aromas. The palate is fresh and round with blackcurrant bud notes. A gourmet wine with silky tannins.
BTL Joseph Phelps (Sonoma Coast)
Savory forest-floor tones contrast well against crisp, focused flavors of blood orange, ...
BTL WHITE & ROSE
BTL Antinori Vermentino (italy)
straw yellow in color with greenish highlights. Its nose offers enticing aromatic intensity with notes of citrus fruit, white flower blossoms and tropical fruit. On the palate it's savory with good persistence of flavors and a fresh and pleasant citrusy finish.
BTL Bardolino Chiaretto DOC Rose (italy)
Light, pearly pink with shades of peach, this dry rosé from the sunny, breezy shores of Lake Garda exudes fruity and floral aromas with notes citrus and hints of herbs, like sage.
BTL Casteggio Moscato (italy)
Bright,light golden color. Very aromatic nose of ripe apricots,sage,honey and a slight minerality. Medium bodied,sweet and fruity with flavors of apricots and tangerine. Well balanced acidity and medium finish with layers of sweet and citrus fruit.
BTL Chateau St Jean Chardonnay (California)
Wonderfully expressive and crisp, this classic Chardonnay opens with aromas and flavors of apple and pear with tropical notes of pineapple topped with citrus zest. Well-balanced with a solid acid backbone, there is a texture that is pleasing and lasting on the palate.
BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling (Washington state)
This medium-bodied dry white wine is crafted for freshness and balance. Bright flavors of white peach, green apple, mango, and lemon-lime bring a fruit character to this bottle of wine that is balanced with subtle mineral notes and lovely floral aromas.
BTL Colutta Pinot Grigio (italy)
Fresh and lively pinot grigio with lemon rind and sliced green apples and a creamy texture. Medium body, crisp acidity and a flavorful finish
BTL corte sassonia pinot grigio (italy)
dry, light-bodied wine with aromas of lemon-lime, pear, and stone fruit like peach and apricot. You may also notice scents of almond, baking spices, or honeysuckle.
BTL Far Niente Chardonnay (Napa Valley)
The delightfully forward fruit and bright acidity in youth, gently evolve with time to a sophisticated, creamy and rich palate profile.
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (Chile)
A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. PAIRINGS: Pairs brilliantly with fresh oysters, asparagus, lobster, or summer salads.
BTL Mirador Sauvignon Blanc (Chile)
light, refreshing, citrusy and enjoyable
BTL Wente Chardonnay (monterey)
It has a nose of cream soda, pineapple, baked apples, and vanilla. On the palate all those fruits come through, along with bright citrus but are enlivened by medium-plus acid, and modulated by a powerful phenolic backbone.
BTL Mer Soliel
BTL Abbaza
GLS CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Coarsa Cabernet Sauvignon (Italy)
full body wine, mild structure and elegant tannins, long linger taste
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
A delicious Cabernet featuring flavors of dark berry, vanilla, cassis and toast. Aromas of currants and oak are met by a subtle smokiness. Silky tannins create a smooth, easy to drink wine with a long finish.
Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon (napa valley)
aromas of plum and blackberry with a hint of olive. Vibrant flavors of black stone fruit and dried herbs with solid tannin structure result in a flavor-forward red wine with balanced acidity.
GLS CHAMPAGNE & SPARKLING
GLS Interesting (Melbec)
GLS ITALIAN
GLS Falorni Chianti
vivacious ruby red color tending to garnet with ageing. Its bouquet is intense and characteristic, fruity with a violet fragrance and a slight hint of cherries. The taste is dry, balanced and sapid, lightly tannic which turns into velvety softness. Serve at a room temperature.
GLS Roccamura super tuscan
Ideal with all Mediterranean dishes, roasts, game and spicy cheeses
GLS Appassimento Valpolicella blend
the process of natural partial dehydration of grapes to produce a greater concentration of colours, aromas and flavours in the wine
GLS PINOT NOIR
GLS Meiomi (California)
Aged for six months in French oak barrels, this California red wine's juicy strawberry flavor and notes of dark berries and toasted mocha add complexity and depth on the palate.
GLS William Cole Grand Reserve (Chile)
This red, translucent and bright Pinot Noir presents black fruit and blackcurrant notes in the nose. Of medium persistence and body,it is fresh in the mouth with delicate and round tannins. Notes of vanilla and black fruit also stand out.
GLS Louis Latour Bourgogne (France)
bright deep ruby hue. The bouquet offers nice cherry aromas. The palate is fresh and round with blackcurrant bud notes. A gourmet wine with silky tannins.
GLS WHITE & ROSE
GLS Chateau St Jean Chardonnay (California)
Wonderfully expressive and crisp, this classic Chardonnay opens with aromas and flavors of apple and pear with tropical notes of pineapple topped with citrus zest. Well-balanced with a solid acid backbone, there is a texture that is pleasing and lasting on the palate.
GLS Wente Chardonnay (monterey)
It has a nose of cream soda, pineapple, baked apples, and vanilla. On the palate all those fruits come through, along with bright citrus but are enlivened by medium-plus acid, and modulated by a powerful phenolic backbone.
GLS corte sassonia pinot grigio (italy)
dry, light-bodied wine with aromas of lemon-lime, pear, and stone fruit like peach and apricot. You may also notice scents of almond, baking spices, or honeysuckle.
GLS Colutta Pinot Grigio (italy)
Fresh and lively pinot grigio with lemon rind and sliced green apples and a creamy texture. Medium body, crisp acidity and a flavorful finish
GLS Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling (Washington state)
This medium-bodied dry white wine is crafted for freshness and balance. Bright flavors of white peach, green apple, mango, and lemon-lime bring a fruit character to this bottle of wine that is balanced with subtle mineral notes and lovely floral aromas.
GLS Bardolino Chiaretto DOC Rose (italy)
Light, pearly pink with shades of peach, this dry rosé from the sunny, breezy shores of Lake Garda exudes fruity and floral aromas with notes citrus and hints of herbs, like sage.
GLS Casteggio Moscato (italy)
Bright,light golden color. Very aromatic nose of ripe apricots,sage,honey and a slight minerality. Medium bodied,sweet and fruity with flavors of apricots and tangerine. Well balanced acidity and medium finish with layers of sweet and citrus fruit.
GLS Mirador Sauvignon Blanc (Chile)
GLS Mer Soleil
GLS HOUSE WINES
Bourbon
Flavored Vodka
Gin
Scotch
Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Primavera TOP SHELF
Don Julia 1942
Patron
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Claza Azul Reposado
Espolon House
Casa Noble Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado
Casa Del Sol Blanco
Maestro Dobel Tequila
VODKA
Whiskey
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Frozen Mocktail
N/A Mocktails
Cordials And Liqueur
borgetti espresso Liqueur
kahlua Rum Coffee Liqueur
Baileys Coffee Irish Cream
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Aperol
Compari
Trader Vics White Chocolate
DeKuyper Creme De Cacao
Dekuyper White
Peach Shnapps
Apple Pucker
Tripple Sec
Creme De Bananna
Pumpkin Pie Creme Liqueur
St.Germaine Elderflower
limoncello
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
MARTINIS
MISC COCKTAILS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
103 S. Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Photos coming soon!