A map showing the location of Ciao Mambo - Billings 2301 Montana AvenueView gallery

Ciao Mambo - Billings 2301 Montana Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2301 Montana Avenue

Billings, MT 59101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$14.00

Tootsie Rolls

$14.00

Caprese

$14.00

Bocconcini Fritti

$14.00

Antipasti Freddi

$20.00

Nachos all' Italiana

$20.00

Vongle al Vapore

$18.00

Cozze e Salsiccia

$18.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

Insalate/Zuppe

Cup Minestrone

$5.00

Bowl Minestrone

$8.00

Cup Egg Drop

$5.00

Bowl Egg Drop

$8.00

Cup Tomoato Basil

$5.00

Bowl Tomato Basil

$8.00

Cup Sausage Orzo

$5.00

Bowl Sausage Orzo

$8.00

Cup Chicken Toscana

$5.00

Bowl Chicken Toscana

$8.00

Insalata Mista

$7.00

Mini Cesare

$8.00

Insalata di Antipasti

$20.00

Cesare con Pollo

$22.00

Insalata della Nonna Giardineira

$16.00

Insalata con Salmone

$23.00

Formaggio Salad

$23.00

Eggplant Salad

$21.00

Pasta Classica

Build a Pasta

$15.00

Penne Pasta all Vodka

$18.00

Fettuccine alla Lulubella

$22.00

Pasta Ravenna

$23.00

Fettuccine alla Rustica

$23.00

Linguini & Meatballs Salvatore

$20.00

Linguini Arrabbiata

$22.00

Linguini all Carbonara

$22.00

Eggplant all Parmigiana

$20.00

Pollo con Formaggio

$26.00

Papa Biagio's Bolognese

$21.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Penne

$22.00

Penne Isabella

$23.00

Manicotti Ripieni

$16.00

Linguini alle Vongole

$22.00

Gamberi fra Diavolo

$22.00

Lasagne

$24.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Ravioli

$15.00

Frutti de Mare

$24.00

Delizia de Gerda

$19.00

Amatriciana

$19.00

Linguini al Pesto

$18.00

Gnocchi con Carne

$17.00

Gamberi al Burro e Lemone

$24.00

Specialty Dishes

Steak al Marsala

$39.00

Saltimbocca di Pollo

$34.00

Veal Scaloppine

$34.00

Cioppino

$31.00

Veal Parmesan

$34.00

Brick-Oven Pizzas

Pizza Classica

$15.00

Pizza Margherita

$16.00

Abby's Favorite

$16.00

Pizza Guido

$20.00

Pizza Napoli

$17.00

Pizza Mona Lizza

$17.00

Pizza Santo Pietro

$16.00

Pizza Verdura

$16.00

Pizza Pomodoro Dolce

$16.00

Pizza Volpetti

$20.00

BBQ Bella

$18.00

Pizza Bianco con Pollo

$19.00

Pizza Montanara

$18.00

Bambini [kids]

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Slice

$8.00

Kids Bowtie Pasta

$8.00

with butter and parmesan

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

with bowtie pasta

Kids Linguini

$8.00

with marinara

Dolce

Zeppolis

$9.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Cannoli di Bacche

$10.00

Spumoni

$6.00

Cheesecake w/ Raspberry

$8.00

Lemoncake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Scoop

$3.00

Chipwhich

Adult Chipwhich

$3.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Contorni [side]

Linguini

$8.00

wtih marinara

Shrimp

$10.00

six grilled shrimp

Meatballs

$9.00

two, served with marinara

One Meatball

$4.50

Sausage

$9.00

One sausage

$4.50

Chicken

$7.00

Salmon

$10.00

Anchovies

$2.00

Rosemary Red Potatoes

$5.00

seasoned and dusted with parmesan

Primavera veggies

$7.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Reggiano

$2.00

Side Marinara

$4.00

Cream Sauce

$5.00

Nacho Sauce

$6.00

50/50

$5.00

Vodka Sauce

$5.00

Ravenna Sauce

$5.00

Meat Sauce

$6.00

Gorgonzola Cream

$5.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

To-Go Charge

$1.00

Disposable Charge

$0.50

Party

$38 per person

$38.00

$43 per person

$43.00

Nachos

Bruschetta

Tootsie Rolls

Caprese

Calamari

Nonna

Cesare

Rustica

Ravenna

Lulubella

Diavolo

Sun-dried Tomato Penne

Arrabiatta

Penne alla Vodka

Eggplant

Formaggio

Bolognese

Ling & Meatballs

Beverages

Beer

Angry Hanks Street Fight Red

$6.00

B.A.M. Radiant Aura

$7.00

Neptune's Notty Lotty Latte Stout

$6.00

Meadowlark Hobo Monkey IPA

$7.00

Bavik Pilsner

$7.00

Carter's Handcar Hefeweizen

$7.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Peroni

$6.50Out of stock

Kaliber (N/A)

$3.00

Clamato

$1.00

Guiness

$7.00

Reverand Nat's Viva La Pineapple

$7.00

Wine by Glass

Chateau Argadens, Bordeaux Superiore

$10.00

EZTYGR, Red Blend

$12.50

Rickshaw, Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Bodega Pulenta, La Flor, Malbec

$10.00

Daou, Pessimist, Red Blend

$14.00

Commuter Cuvee, Pinot Noir

$14.00

CVNE, Cune Crianza, Tempranillo

$12.00

La Valetina, Montepulciano

$11.00

Ciacci Piccolomini, Super Tuscan

$10.50

Fattoria di Lucignano, Chianti Classico

$9.00

Marchesi di Gresy, Dolcetto

$14.00

Indigenous Selections, Nebbiolo

$13.50

Santa Maria, Valpolicella

$14.50

Tomassi Poggio al Tufo, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.50

A to Z, Riesling

$10.00

Dashwood, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Raeburn, Chardonnay

$11.00

Lugana, Ca dei Fratti

$14.00

Alois Lageder, Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Bertani, Due Uve Bianco

$12.00

Tramin, Charonnay

$13.00

Saracco, Moscato d'Asti

$12.00

Daou, Rose

$13.50

La Spinetta, Rose

$14.00

Illahe, Cap Fizz, Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Lamberti, Processo

$11.00

Cleto Chiarli, Lambrusco

$10.50

Piper Sonoma

$12.50

Wine by Bottle

Chateau Argadens, Bordeaux Superiore BTL

$38.00

EZTYGR, Red Blend BTL

$48.00

Rickshaw, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$34.00

Bodega Pulenta, La Flor, Malbec BTL

$38.00

Daou, Pessimist, Red Blend BTL

$54.00

Commuter Cuvee, Pinot Noir BTL

$54.00

CVNE, Cune Crianza, Tempranillo BTL

$46.00

Paul Hobbs, Felino, Malbec BTL

$50.00

Corazon del Sol, Malbec BTL

$53.00

Espelt, Old Vine Garnacha BTL

$32.00

Elk Cove, Pinot Noir BTL

$79.00

Failla, Pinot Noir BTL

$94.00

Paul Hobbs, Corssbarn, Pinot Noir BTL

$96.00

Tamarack Cellars, Cabernet Franc BTL

$74.00

Morgan, Cotes du Crow's BTL

$57.00

Tait, Wild Ride, Shiraz BTL

$58.00

Klinker Brick, Farrah, Syrah BTL

$58.00

Robert Biale, Black Chicken, Zinfandel BTL

$110.00

Banshee, Mordecai, Red Blend BTL

$58.00

Ochoa, Crianza Tempranillo BTL

$58.00

Two Mountain, Merlot BTL

$53.00

Whitehall Lane, Merlot BTL

$84.00

Secret Squirrel, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$58.00

Amavi, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$80.00

Dunham Cellars, XV, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$100.00

Eberle, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$63.00

Paul Hobbs, Felino, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$50.00

Roth, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$62.00

Hill Family, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$94.00

Paul Hobbs, Crossbarn Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$102.00

Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$126.00

Daou Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$125.00

Walla Walla Vitners, Blend BTL

$58.00

Dunham, Three Legged Red BTL

$54.00

Soos Creek, Ciel du Cheval, Bordeaux Blend BTL

$90.00

Kuleto, Native Son, Blend BTL

$43.00

Ch le Rey, Les Argileuses, Bordeaux BTL

$63.00

Chalk Hill, Estate Red BTL

$126.00

Whitehall Lane, Tre Leani Blend BTL

$84.00

La Valetina, Montepulciano BTL

$42.00

Ciacci Piccolomini, Super Tuscan BTL

$40.00

Fattoria di Lucignano, Chianti Classico BTL

$34.00

Marchesi di Gresy, Dolcetto BTL

$54.00

Indigenous Selections, Nebbiolo BTL

$52.00

Santa Maria, Valpolicella BTL

$56.00

Tomassi Poggio al Tufo, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$40.00

Tenuta Sant'Antonio, Scaia, Corvina BTL

$38.00

Inama, Bradisismo, Blend BTL

$80.00

Bertani, Valpolicella Classico BTL

$53.00

Tomassi, Valpolicella Classico BTL

$55.00

Zenato, Ripasso Superiore BTL

$76.00

Righetti, Amarone Classico BTL

$96.00

Tomassi, Amarone Classico BTL

$132.00

Elena Walch, Schiava BTL

$55.00

Fontanafredda Briccotondo, Barbera BTL

$48.00

Pio Cesare, Babera d'Alba BTL

$74.00

La Kiuva, Rouge de Valle, Picotendro BTL

$58.00

Travaglini, Gattinara, Nebbiolo BTL

$97.00

La Spinetta, Nebbiolo BTL

$88.00

Marchesi di Gresy, Martinenga, Barbaresco BTL

$136.00

Produttori del Barbaresco BTL

$105.00

Damilano Lecnquevigne, Barolo BTL

$104.00

Vietti, Castiglione, Barolo Nebbiolo BTL

$106.00

La Valentina, Spelt, Montepulciano BTL

$60.00

Aia Vecchia, Lagone, Super Tuscan BTL

$51.00

Tenuta Luce, La Vite Lecente BTL

$78.00

La Spinetta, Il Nero di Casanova, Sangiovese BTL

$55.00

Le Serre, Nuove Dell' Ornellaia, Super Tuscan BTL

$143.00

Le Volte, Dell' Ornellaia, Super Tuscan BTL

$90.00

Tua Rita, Rosso dei Norti, Super Tuscan BTL

$60.00

Castello di Bossi, Chianti Classico BTL

$58.00

Coltibuono, Chianti Classico BTL

$65.00

Selvapiana Bucerchiale, Chianti Rufina Reserva BTL

$89.00

Caparzo, Rosso di Montalcino, Baby Brunello BTL

$57.00

Ridofi, Brunello BTL

$123.00

Caparzo, La Casa, Brunello di Montalcino BTL

$94.00

Poliziano, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano BTL

$75.00

Avignonese, Cantaloro Toscana Rosso BTL

$49.00

Liveli, Passamante, Negroamaro BTL

$40.00

Sella & Mosca, Cannonau Reserva BTL

$54.00

Indigenous Selections, Primitivo BTL

$46.00

Cottanera, Barbazzale, Rosso BTL

$50.00

A to Z, Riesling BTL

$38.00

Dashwood, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00

Raeburn, Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Laxas, Albarino BTL

$49.00

Illahe, Pinot Gris BTL

$56.00

Roth, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Astrolabe, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$46.00

Domaine Shlumberger, Riesling BTL

$65.00

Chalk Hill, Sonoma Coast, Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Loimer, Loism Gruner Veltliner BTL

$55.00

Chalk Hill, Estate Chardonnay BTL

$95.00

Lugana, Ca dei Fratti BTL

$54.00

Alois Lageder, Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Bertani, Due Uve Bianco BTL

$46.00

Tramin, Charonnay BTL

$50.00

Saracco, Moscato d'Asti BTL

$46.00

Livio Felluga, Pinot Grigio BTL

$74.00

Tenuta Sant'Antonio, Scaia Bianco BTL

$36.00

Sella & Mosca, La Cala, Vermentino BTL

$47.00

Vietti, Roero, Arneis BTL

$60.00

Daou, Rose BTL

$52.00

Chateau Minuty,

$68.00

La Spinetta, Rose BTL

$54.00

Saint-Hillaire, Blanquette de Limoux BTL

$46.00

Lucien Albrecht, Cremant d'Alsace BTL

$54.00

Lamberti, Processo BTL

$42.00

Cleto Chiarli, Lambrusco BTL

$40.00

Contratto, Millesimato, Sparkling Brut BTL

$87.00

Vietti, Moscato d'Asti BTL

$49.00

Piper Sonoma

$50.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Virgin Mixer

$5.00

Mixers

Sangria

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

WIne Spritzer

$12.00

Virgin Bellini

$6.00

Virgin Spritzer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The wine is flowing, the pasta piping hot, pizza dough flying in the air with Frank Sinatra blaring over the speakers.

Location

2301 Montana Avenue, Billings, MT 59101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
orange star4.9 • 96
2401 Montana Ave Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse + The Annex -
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Minnesota Avenue Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Walkers Grill
orange star4.5 • 434
2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Fresco Juice Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2710 1st Avenue, Suite 102 Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
The Vig Alehouse
orange starNo Reviews
501 Hilltop Road Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Billings

Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Walkers Grill
orange star4.5 • 434
2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - Shiloh
orange star4.5 • 263
802 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston