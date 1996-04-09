Ciao Mambo - Billings 2301 Montana Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
The wine is flowing, the pasta piping hot, pizza dough flying in the air with Frank Sinatra blaring over the speakers.
Location
2301 Montana Avenue, Billings, MT 59101
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Billings
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurant