Ciao Mambo - Missoula 541 S Higgins Ave

541 S Higgins Ave

Missoula, MT 59801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Antipasti (appetizers)

Bruschetta

$14.00

Tootsie Rolls

$14.00

Caprese

$14.00

Bocconcini Fritti

$14.00

Antipasti Freddi

$20.00

Nachos all' Italiana

$20.00Out of stock

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

Vongole al Vapore

$18.00

Cozze e Salsiccia

$18.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Soup of the day

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Soup of the day

Insalata Mista

$7.00

Mini Cesare

$8.00

Insalata di Antipasti

$22.00

Cesare con Pollo

$22.00

Insalata della Nonna Giardiniera

$16.00

Insalata con Salmone

$23.00

Formaggio Salad

$23.00

Eggplant Salad

$21.00

Entrees

Penne Pasta alla Vodka

$18.00

Fettuccine alla Lulubella

$24.00

Pasta Ravenna

$24.00

Fettuccine alla Rustica

$24.00

Linguini & Meatballs Salvatore

$20.00

Linguini Arrabbiata

$22.00

Linguini alla Carbonara

$23.00

Eggplant alla Parmigiana

$20.00

Pollo con Formaggio

$27.00

Papa Biagio's Bolognese

$21.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Penne

$22.00

Penne Isabella

$23.00

Manicotti Ripieni

$17.00

Linguini alle Vongole

$22.00

Gamberi fra Diavolo

$22.00

Lasagna

$25.00

Gnocchi

$17.00

Build Pasta

$15.00

Fett Alfredo

$17.00

Ling al Pesto

$18.00

Gerda

$19.00

Ravioli

$18.00

Veal Parmesan

$26.00

Frutti Mare

$24.00

Amatriciana

$19.00

Steak al Marsala

$40.00

Saltimbocca di Pollo

$35.00Out of stock

Veal Scaloppine

$35.00Out of stock

Cioppino

$32.00

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$16.00

Pizza Guido

$21.00

Pizza Napoli

$17.00

Pizza Mona Lizza

$17.00

Pizza Santo Pietro

$16.00

Pizza Verdura

$16.00

Pizza Pomodoro Dolce

$16.00

Pizza Volpetti

$21.00

BBQ Bella

$18.00

Pizza Bianco con Pollo

$19.00

Pizza Montanara

$18.00

Abby's Favorite

$16.00

Pizza Classica

$15.00

Sides & Misc.

Large To Go Box

$1.00

Small To Go Box

$0.50

50/50 Sauce

$5.00

Vodka Sauce

$5.00

Cream Sauce

$5.00

Marinara

$4.00

Meat Sauce

$5.00

Nacho Sauce

$6.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Linguini

$8.00

tossed with roasted garlic marinara

Shrimp

$10.00

six shrimp grilled with a side of marinara

Salmon

$10.00

One Meatball

$5.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Two meatballs served with marinara and topped with mozzarella

One Sausage

$5.00

Sausage

$10.00

Rosemary Red Potatoes

$5.00

Primavera Veggies

$7.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Bambini (kids)

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Bowtie pasta and cheese sauce

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Bowtie Pasta

$8.00

Bowtie pasta with butter and parmesan

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Two chicken fingers with bowtie pasta, butter and paremesan

Linguini

$8.00

Linguini tossed with marinara

Dolci

Cannoli

$8.00

Cannoli di Bacche

$10.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Cheesecake Ras

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Spumoni

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Zeppolis

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Chipwich

Adult Chipwich

$1.00

Bread

Extra Bread

$5.00

Bread for 1

Bread for 2

Bread for 3

Bread for 4

Bread for 5

Bread for 6

Bread for 7

Bread for 8

Bread for 9

Bread for 10 and up

Party

Bruschetta

Nachos all' Italiana

Calamari Fritti

Toosie Rolls

Caprese

Insalata della Nonna Giardiniera

Cesare

Pasta Ravenna

Penne pasta alla Vodka

Pollo con Formaggio

Papa Biagio's Bolognese

Linguini & Meatballs Salvatore

Gamberi fra Diavolo

Linguini Arrabbiata

Fettucini alla Rustica

Sun-Dried Tomato Penne

Eggplant Parmesan

Large Cesar

$50.00

Large Nonna

$50.00

$38/person

$38.00

$43/person

$43.00

Wine

Gls Dom Red

Hayes Red Blend

$9.00

Chop Shop Cab Sauv

$9.00

Daou, Pessimist Red Blend

$13.50

Two Mountain Merlot

$13.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$14.00

Killka Malbec

$10.50

Tiny Paradoxes Grenache/Shiraz

$11.50

Mambo Red

$3.50

Btl Dom Red

Hayes Red Blend

$34.00

Chop Shop Cab Sauv

$34.00

Daou, Pessimist Red Blend

$52.00

Two Mountain Merlot

$50.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$54.00

Killka Malbec

$40.00

Tiny Paradoxes Grenache/Shiraz

$44.00

Felino Malbec

$55.00

Corazon del Sol Malbec

$58.00

Alceo Tempranillo

$35.00

Granito Garnacha

$47.00

Cune Crianza Rioja

$47.00

Morgan Cotes du Crow

$55.00

L'Ecole Syrah

$63.00

Tait Shiraz

$56.00

Ch Le Ray Bordeaux

$56.00

Big Table Farm Pinot Noir

$75.00

Failla Pinot Noir

$68.00

Talbot Pinot Noir

$56.00

Tamarack Cellars Cab Franc

$73.00

Felino Cab Sauv

$55.00

Dunham Cellars Cab Sauv

$87.00

Amavi Cab Sauv

$70.00

Eberle Cab Sauv

$62.00

Roth Cab Sauv

$62.00

Crossbarn Cab Sauv

$94.00

Jordan Cab Sauv

$105.00

Round Pond Cab Sauv

$120.00

Kuleto Red Blend

$54.00

Banshee Red Blend

$54.00

Jonata Red Blend

$90.00

Shafer Red Blend

$100.00

Dunham Cellars Cab Sauv

$55.00

Secret Squirrel Bordeaux Blend

$60.00

Walla Walla Vitners Red Blend

$58.00

Soos Creek Bordeaux Blend

$90.00

Whitehall Lane Merlot

$84.00

Marietta Zinfandel

$100.00

Gls Italian Red

La Valentina Montepulciano

$10.00

Coltibuono Chianti Classico

$10.00

Ciacci Piccolomini Super Tuscan

$10.00

Poggio al Tufo Cab Sauv

$13.00

Vietti Barbera

$12.50

Liveli Passamante Negroamaro

$11.00

Allegrini Valpolicella

$10.50

Btl Italian Red

La Valentina Montepulciano

$38.00

Coltibuono Chianti Classico

$38.00

Ciacci Piccolomini

$38.00

Tomassi Poggio al Tufo Cab

$50.00

Vietti Barbera

$48.00

Liveli Passamante

$42.00

Allegrini Valpolicella

$40.00

Scaia Corvina

$42.00

Bertani Valpolicella

$48.00

Tomassi Valpolicella

$52.00

Zenato Ripassa

$60.00

Luigi Righetti Amarone

$68.00

Tomassi Amarone

$125.00

Vigna del Lauro Cab Franc

$45.00

Marchesi di Gresy Dolcetto

$48.00

Fontanafredda Barbera

$46.00

Pio Cesare Barbera

$68.00

Villadoria Nebbiolo

$52.00

La Spinetta Nebbiolo

$62.00

Travaglini Nebbiolo

$68.00

La Kiuva Red Blend

$55.00

Cocito Barbaresco

$94.00

Marchesi di Gresy Barbaresco

$95.00

Damilano Barolo

$70.00

Vietti Barolo

$92.00

La Valentina Spelt Montepulciano

$58.00

Poliziano Montepulciano

$78.00

Perazzeta Sangiovese

$34.00

La Spinetta Nero di Casanova

$56.00

Caparzo Baby Brunello

$52.00

Cassanova di Neri Brunello

$125.00

Lucignano Chianti

$38.00

Castello di Bossi Chianti Classico

$57.00

Selvapiana Chianti Rufina

$85.00

Avignonesi Toscana Rosso

$48.00

Lagone Super Tuscan

$52.00

Brancia Tre Super Tuscan

$56.00

Tua Rita Super Tuscan

$61.00

Sor Ugo Super Tuscan

$72.00

La Vite Lucente Super Tuscan

$78.00

Dell'Ornellaia Super Tuscan

$115.00

Sella & Mosca Cannonau Reserva

$48.00

Indigenous Primitivo

$44.00

Barbazzale Etna Rosso

$46.00

Gls Dom Wh

Willamette Valley Riesling

$10.00

Elk Cove Pinot Gris

$12.50

Raeburn Chardonnay

$10.50

Jean-Luc Rose

$9.50

Dashwood Sauv Blanc

$8.50

Laxas Albarino

$12.50

Btl Dom Wh

Willamette Valley Riesling

$38.00

Elk Cove Pinot Gris

$48.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$40.00

Jean-Luc Rose

$36.00

Dashwood Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Laxas Albarino

$48.00

Delas Cotes du Rhone Blanc

$46.00

Domaine Schlumberger Riesling

$58.00

Vavasour Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Illahe Pinot Gris

$52.00

Roth Sauv Blanc

$46.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$47.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$86.00

Gls Italian Wh

Opici Vino Bianco

$8.50

Riff Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Tramin Chardonnay

$12.00

Bertani Due Uve

$11.50

Soave

$12.00

La Cala Vermentino

$11.50

Saracco Moscato

$11.50

Btl Italian Wh

Opici Vino Bianco

$32.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Tramin Chardonnay

$46.00

Bertani Due Uve

$44.00

Soave

$46.00

La Cala Vermentino

$44.00

Saracco Moscato

$44.00

Scaia Garganega/Chardonnay

$41.00

Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Vietti Moscato

$45.00

Vietti Arneis

$58.00

La Spinetta Rose

$56.00

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio

$62.00

Sparkling

Gls Lamberti Prosecco

$11.00

Lamberti Prosecco

$42.00

Gls Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

$10.50

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

$40.00

Contratto Brut

$55.00

Features

Gls Scaia Corvina

$11.00

Gls Scaia Rose

$10.50

Btl Scaia Rose

$40.00

Beer

Cranky Sam Hazy IPA

$6.00

Cranky Sam Rotator

$6.00

Cold Smoke Scotch Ale

$6.00

Kettlehouse Rotator

$6.00

Bayern Rotator

$6.00

Phillipsburg Haybag Hef

$6.00

Big Sky Summer Honey

$6.00

Big Sky Rotator

$6.00

Gild Rotator

$6.00

Great Burn Rotator

$6.00

Draught Works Rotator

$6.00

Peroni

$5.00

Widmier Hef

$5.00

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$5.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Draught Works Tropical Seltzer

$5.00

Western Cider Poor Farmer

$5.00

Drinks

Mambo Mixers

Bellini

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Wine Spritzer

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Root Beer

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Italian Soda

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Mambos, we serve up Italian cuisine in a happening family ambiance. Our pasta dishes with rich, savory sauces and fresh ingredients, thin crust pizzas baked to perfection, and unmatchable service will keep you coming back for more. Bring your friends, family and appetite for fun – we’ll handle the rest.

Location

541 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

