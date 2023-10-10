Food

Appetizer

Wings - Bone - In

Wings - Bone - In

$12.99
Fries

Fries

$6.99

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Pizza Slice

Cheese Slice

$6.99

Pepperoni Slice

$7.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, & croutons

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, onions, bell pepper, olives, pepperoncini & mozzarella

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, olives, cucumber, & mozzarella cheese

Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.50

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.50

Beverage

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Food (UberEats)

Appetizer

Wings - Bone - In

Wings - Bone - In

$14.99
Fries

Fries

$7.99
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.50

12" Pizzas

12" Create Your Own Pizza (Cheese)

$15.99

12" (Regular)

12" Meat Lover's Pizza

12" Meat Lover's Pizza

$21.99

12" (Regular) - Pepperoni, Bacon, and Sausage

12" Hawaiian Pizza

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

12" (Regular) - Ham and Pineapple

12" Pepperoni Pizza

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

12" (Regular)

12" House Combination Pizza

12" House Combination Pizza

$20.99

12" (Regular) - Pepperoni, Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, & Onions

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

12" (Regular) - BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Red Onions

12" Margherita Pizza

$19.99

16" Pizza

16" Create Your Own Pizza (Cheese)

$22.47

16" (Large)

16" Meat Lover's Pizza

16" Meat Lover's Pizza

$25.99

16" (Large) - Pepperoni, Bacon, and Sausage

16" Hawaiian Pizza

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

16" (Large) - Ham and Pineapple

16" Pepperoni Pizza

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.99

16" (Large)

16" House Combination Pizza

16" House Combination Pizza

$24.99

16" (Large) - Pepperoni, Sausage, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, & Onions

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

16" (Large) - BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Red Onions

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.99

16" (Large) - Buffalo Sauce & Grilled Chicken

16" Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, olives, cucumber, & mozzarella cheese

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, onions, bell pepper, olives, pepperoncini & mozzarella

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, & croutons

Dressing

Ranch

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.75