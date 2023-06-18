- Home
Ciao Pizzeria Cerino
19 Reviews
$$
8947 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville, OH 44141
FOOD
Specialty Pizzas
SM Chicken Sorrento
white sauce, pizza cheese blend, parmesan, garlic, chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and zucchini. Finished with fresh basil.
SM Meatlover
Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and crumbled meatball.
SM Rustica
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
SM Toscana
Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, artichokes, capers, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese
SM Mediterranean
White sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes, black olives, spinach, roasted red pepper
SM Pancetta & Pomodoro
Red sauce, Italian pancetta bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh basil
SM Dante's Inferno
Arrabbiata sauce, fresh hot peppers, sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley
SM Italian Blue Smoke
Balsamic infused bbq sauce, chicken, pancetta bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
SM Wild Mushroom
White sauce, mushrooms, crimini, shiitake, oyster, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian parsley
SM Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
SM Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheese
SM Bolognese
Our Hearty Meat sauce with Mozzarella and Asiago cheese. Fresh Basil.
SM Shrimp Pesto
White Sauce, shrimp, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone, goat cheese and basil pesto.
SM Veggie Lover
Red Sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, red onion, green peppers, and tomatoes.
SM Four Cheese
Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, gorgonzola, spinach, tomato and white sauce
SM Caprese
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and tomato finished with sweet balsamic drizzle
SM Florentine
Our white pizza sauce, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, chicken, cherry tomatoes, toasted breadcrumbs and finished with asiago sauce drizzle
SM Buffalo Chicken
white sauce, pizza cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, parmesan. finished with a buffalo ranch drizzle.
MD Chicken Sorrento
white sauce, pizza cheese blend, parmesan, garlic, chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and zucchini. Finished with fresh basil.
MD Meatlover
Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and crumbled meatball.
MD Rustica
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
MD Toscana
Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, artichokes, capers, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese
MD Mediterranean
White sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes, black olives, spinach, roasted red pepper
MD Pancetta & Pomodoro
Red sauce, Italian pancetta bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh basil
MD Dante's Inferno
Arrabbiata sauce, fresh hot peppers, sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley
MD Italian Blue Smoke
Balsamic infused bbq sauce, chicken, pancetta bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
MD Wild Mushroom
White sauce, mushrooms, crimini, shiitake, oyster, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian parsley
MD Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
MD Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheese
MD Shrimp Pesto
White Sauce, shrimp, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone, goat cheese and basil pesto.
MD Veggie Lover
Red Sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, red onion, green peppers, and tomatoes.
MD Four Cheese
Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, gorgonzola, spinach, tomato and white sauce
MD Caprese
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and tomato finished with sweet balsamic drizzle
MD Florentine
Our white pizza sauce, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, chicken, cherry tomatoes, toasted breadcrumbs and finished with asiago sauce drizzle
MD Buffalo Chicken
white sauce, pizza cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, parmesan. finished with a buffalo ranch drizzle.
LG Chicken Sorrento
white sauce, pizza cheese blend, parmesan, garlic, chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and zucchini. Finished with fresh basil.
Lg Meatlovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and crumbled meatball.
LG Rustica
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
LG Toscana
Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, artichokes, capers, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese
LG Mediterranean
White sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes, black olives, spinach, roasted red pepper
LG Pancetta & Pomodoro
Red sauce, Italian pancetta bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh basil
LG Dante's Inferno
Arrabbiata sauce, fresh hot peppers, sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley
LG Italian Blue Smoke
Balsamic infused bbq sauce, chicken, pancetta bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
LG Wild Mushroom
White sauce, mushrooms, crimini, shiitake, oyster, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian parsley
LG Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
LG Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheese
LG Bolognese
Our Hearty Meat sauce with Mozzarella and Asiago cheese. Fresh Basil.
LG Shrimp Pesto
White Sauce, shrimp, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone, goat cheese and basil pesto.
LG Veggie Lover
Red Sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, red onion, green peppers, and tomatoes.
LG Four Cheese
Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, gorgonzola, spinach, tomato and white sauce
LG Caprese
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and tomato finished with sweet balsamic drizzle
LG Florentine
Our white pizza sauce, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, chicken, cherry tomatoes, toasted breadcrumbs and finished with asiago sauce drizzle
LG Buffalo Chicken
white sauce, pizza cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, parmesan. finished with a buffalo ranch drizzle.
GF Chicken Sorrento
white sauce, pizza cheese blend, parmesan, garlic, chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and zucchini. Finished with fresh basil.
GF Meatlovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and crumbled meatball.
GF Rustica
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
GF Toscana
Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, artichokes, capers, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese
GF Mediterranean
White sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes, black olives, spinach, roasted red pepper
GF Pancetta & Pomodoro
Red sauce, Italian pancetta bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh basil
GF Dante's Inferno
Arrabbiata sauce, fresh hot peppers, sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley
GF Italian Blue Smoke
Balsamic infused bbq sauce, chicken, pancetta bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
GF Wild Mushroom
White sauce, mushrooms, crimini, shiitake, oyster, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian parsley
GF Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
GF Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheese
GF Veggie Lover's
No Fresh Basil
Our Hearty Meat sauce with Mozzarella and Asiago cheese. Fresh Basil.
GF Four Cheese
Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, gorgonzola, spinach, tomato and white sauce
GF Caprese
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and tomato finished with sweet balsamic drizzle
GF Florentine
GF Bolognese
Gluten-free cauliflower crust, house-made bolognese sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago cheese, fresh basil.
GF Shrimp Pesto
GF Buffalo Chicken
white sauce, pizza cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, parmesan. finished with a buffalo ranch drizzle.
Sides
Appetizers
Parmesan Zucchini Planks
Hand-breaded zucchini with marinara and lemon aioli
Garlic Bread
Italian bread baked with house-made garlic parmesan butter.
Meatball Sliders
Topped with basil pesto, served on focaccia bread
5 Chicken Wings
Choice of: Traditional buffalo, garlic parmesan, Eddie’s BBQ
10 Chicken Wings
Choice of: Traditional buffalo, garlic parmesan, Eddie’s BBQ
20 Chicken Wings
Choice of: Traditional buffalo, garlic parmesan, Eddie’s BBQ
Cup Wedding Soup
chicken, rice, meatballs, parmesan dumplings, spinach. It's really good.
Quart Wedding Soup
More of a really good thing.
Mozzarella Marinara
Crispy cheese, served with our delicious marinara.
Salads
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, aged reggiano, crostini, creamy caesar dressing
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, aged reggiano, crostini, creamy caesar dressing
Half Tuscan Salad
Romaine, field greens, tomatoes, cannellini beans, red onion, pancetta, Tuscan ranch dressing
Full Tuscan Salad
Romaine, field greens, tomatoes, cannellini beans, red onion, pancetta, Tuscan ranch dressing
Half House Salad
Romaine, field greens, cran-raisins, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Full House Salad
Romaine, field greens, cran-raisins, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Side Tossed Salad
Greens, tomato, red onion, pepper rings, black olive, parmesan, house Italian vinaigrette
Half Caprese
Full Tossed Salad
Greens, tomato, red onion, pepper rings, black olive, parmesan, house Italian vinaigrette
Half Tossed Salad
Greens, tomato, red onion, pepper rings, black olive, parmesan, house Italian vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast baked with tomato, provolone cheese, on toasted focaccia
Baked Meatball Sub
Garlic and herb meatballs baked fresh daily, provolone and parmesan cheese, fresh basil garnish
Sausage and Pepper Sub
Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions and melted provolone on toasted garlic bread with a side of marinara.
Zucchini Plank Melt
Our delicious fried zucchini planks, baked with tomato, wild mushrooms & provolone cheese on toasted focaccia.
Blue Smoke Chicken Melt
Crispy chicken breast, balsamic-infused BBQ sauce, pancetta, grilled onions, provolone and parmesan cheese on toasted focaccia
Pasta & Entrees
Half Cavatelli Meatball Bake
A Pizzeria Cerino favorite!! Cavatelli pasta, San Marzano marinara sauce, meatball, baked with parmesan, asiago, and mozzarella cheese.
Full Cavavtelli Meatball Bake
A Pizzeria Cerino favorite!! Cavatelli pasta, San Marzano marinara sauce, meatball, baked with parmesan, asiago, and mozzarella cheese.
Summer Chicken Parmagiana
Seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, asiago cheese, fresh basil, side of angelhair pasta with a creamy pesto sauce.
Half Spaghetti & San Marzano Marinara
Spaghetti with house-made San Marzano Marinara.
Full Spaghetti & San Marzano Marinara
Spaghetti with house-made San Marzano Marinara.
Half Chicken Sorrento
Sautéed chicken, broccoli, zucchini, roasted red peppers, cubanelle peppers, garlic and fresh basil tossed with whole wheat penne, with parmesan cheese
Full Chicken Sorrento
Sautéed chicken, broccoli, zucchini, roasted red peppers, cubanelle peppers, garlic and fresh basil tossed with whole wheat penne, with parmesan cheese
Half Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
beef, pork, veal, pancetta, tomato, touch of cream. (It's Like Italian Chili) Tossed with rigatoni
Full Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
beef, pork, veal, pancetta, tomato, touch of cream. (It's Like Italian Chili) Tossed with rigatoni
Half Baked Ravioli
Cheese ravioli tossed in asiago cream sauce, baked with seasoned breadcrumbs, and finished with a touch of marinara
Full Baked Ravioli
Cheese ravioli tossed in asiago cream sauce, baked with seasoned breadcrumbs, and finished with a touch of marinara
Piccata
Choice of chicken or shrimp, sautéed in butter and white wine sauce, lemon and capers, served over angel hair pasta
Lemon Chicken
Lemon parmesan battered chicken breast, side of angel hair pasta with asiago cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast, tomato, provolone, side of spaghetti marinara
Zucchini Parm Bolognese
Fried zucchini planks, tomato, provolone, served on bed of bolognese sauce, served with side angel hair marinara.
Zucchini Parm Vegetarian
Fried zucchini planks, tomato, provolone, served on bed of marinara, served with side angel hair marinara.
Half Pizzeria Shrimp Saute
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and butter sauce, with fresh tomatoes, broccoli and basil, served over angel hair pasta
Full Pizzeria Shrimp Saute
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and butter sauce, with fresh tomatoes, broccoli and basil, served over angel hair pasta
Half Gnocchi Florentine
Chicken, spinach, and tomato tossed in asiago cream sauce baked with parmesan cheese and toasted breadcrumbs.
Full Gnocchi Florentine
Chicken, spinach, and tomato tossed in asiago cream sauce baked with parmesan cheese and toasted breadcrumbs.
Half Crispy Gnocchi w/Chicken
Pan-seared gnocchi with chicken tenders, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan cheese.
Full Crispy Gnocchi w/Chicken
Pan-seared gnocchi with chicken tenders, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan cheese.
Half Crispy Gnocchi w/Shrimp
Pan-seared gnocchi with sautéed shrimp, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan cheese.
Full Crispy Gnocchi w/Shrimp
Pan-seared gnocchi with sautéed shrimp, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan cheese.
Half Sausage and Spinach Baked Ziti
San Marzano tomato sauce, diced sausage and fresh spinach, baked with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Full Sausage and Spinach Baked Ziti
San Marzano tomato sauce, diced sausage and fresh spinach, baked with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Family Meal
Desserts
Specials
Half Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese served with oregano vinaigrette.
Full Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese served with oregano vinaigrette.
Small Summer Bolognese Pizza
Bolognese sauce, pizza cheese blend, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and artichokes. finished with fresh basil.
Medium Summer Bolognese Pizza
Bolognese sauce, pizza cheese blend, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and artichokes. finished with fresh basil.
Large Summer Bolognese Pizza
Bolognese sauce, pizza cheese blend, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and artichokes. finished with fresh basil.
DRINK
Beverages
Lemon Pellegrino
Grapefruit Pellegrino
Blood Orange Pellegrino
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Cherry Coke Zero Sugar
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Canada Dry
2 Liter Dr. Pepper
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
Bottled Water
Canada Dry
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FRESH + AUTHENTIC FROM OUR KITCHEN TO YOURS.
8947 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141