Italian
Pizza

Ciao Pizzeria Cerino

19 Reviews

$$

8947 Brecksville Rd.

Brecksville, OH 44141

Popular Items

Large Cheese

$14.75

Medium Cheese

$11.75
Parmesan Zucchini Planks

Parmesan Zucchini Planks

$10.00

Hand-breaded zucchini with marinara and lemon aioli

FOOD

Specialty Pizzas

Specialty Pizzas

SM Chicken Sorrento

$13.00

white sauce, pizza cheese blend, parmesan, garlic, chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and zucchini. Finished with fresh basil.

SM Meatlover

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and crumbled meatball.

SM Rustica

SM Rustica

$13.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

SM Toscana

SM Toscana

$13.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, artichokes, capers, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese

SM Mediterranean

SM Mediterranean

$13.00

White sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes, black olives, spinach, roasted red pepper

SM Pancetta & Pomodoro

SM Pancetta & Pomodoro

$13.00

Red sauce, Italian pancetta bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh basil

SM Dante's Inferno

SM Dante's Inferno

$13.00

Arrabbiata sauce, fresh hot peppers, sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley

SM Italian Blue Smoke

SM Italian Blue Smoke

$13.00

Balsamic infused bbq sauce, chicken, pancetta bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese

SM Wild Mushroom

SM Wild Mushroom

$13.00

White sauce, mushrooms, crimini, shiitake, oyster, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian parsley

SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$13.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

SM Deluxe

SM Deluxe

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheese

SM Bolognese

SM Bolognese

$13.00

Our Hearty Meat sauce with Mozzarella and Asiago cheese. Fresh Basil.

SM Shrimp Pesto

$15.50

White Sauce, shrimp, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone, goat cheese and basil pesto.

SM Veggie Lover

$13.00

Red Sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, red onion, green peppers, and tomatoes.

SM Four Cheese

$13.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, gorgonzola, spinach, tomato and white sauce

SM Caprese

$13.00

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and tomato finished with sweet balsamic drizzle

SM Florentine

$13.00

Our white pizza sauce, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, chicken, cherry tomatoes, toasted breadcrumbs and finished with asiago sauce drizzle

SM Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

white sauce, pizza cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, parmesan. finished with a buffalo ranch drizzle.

MD Chicken Sorrento

$18.00

white sauce, pizza cheese blend, parmesan, garlic, chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and zucchini. Finished with fresh basil.

MD Meatlover

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and crumbled meatball.

MD Rustica

MD Rustica

$18.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

MD Toscana

MD Toscana

$18.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, artichokes, capers, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese

MD Mediterranean

MD Mediterranean

$18.00

White sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes, black olives, spinach, roasted red pepper

MD Pancetta & Pomodoro

MD Pancetta & Pomodoro

$18.00

Red sauce, Italian pancetta bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh basil

MD Dante's Inferno

MD Dante's Inferno

$18.00

Arrabbiata sauce, fresh hot peppers, sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley

MD Italian Blue Smoke

MD Italian Blue Smoke

$18.00

Balsamic infused bbq sauce, chicken, pancetta bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese

MD Wild Mushroom

MD Wild Mushroom

$18.00

White sauce, mushrooms, crimini, shiitake, oyster, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian parsley

MD Margherita

MD Margherita

$18.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

MD Deluxe

MD Deluxe

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheese

MD Shrimp Pesto

$19.50

White Sauce, shrimp, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone, goat cheese and basil pesto.

MD Veggie Lover

$18.00

Red Sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, red onion, green peppers, and tomatoes.

MD Four Cheese

$18.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, gorgonzola, spinach, tomato and white sauce

MD Caprese

$18.00

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and tomato finished with sweet balsamic drizzle

MD Florentine

$18.00

Our white pizza sauce, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, chicken, cherry tomatoes, toasted breadcrumbs and finished with asiago sauce drizzle

MD Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

white sauce, pizza cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, parmesan. finished with a buffalo ranch drizzle.

LG Chicken Sorrento

$23.00

white sauce, pizza cheese blend, parmesan, garlic, chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and zucchini. Finished with fresh basil.

Lg Meatlovers

$23.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and crumbled meatball.

LG Rustica

LG Rustica

$23.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

LG Toscana

LG Toscana

$23.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, artichokes, capers, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese

LG Mediterranean

LG Mediterranean

$23.00

White sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes, black olives, spinach, roasted red pepper

LG Pancetta & Pomodoro

LG Pancetta & Pomodoro

$23.00

Red sauce, Italian pancetta bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh basil

LG Dante's Inferno

LG Dante's Inferno

$23.00

Arrabbiata sauce, fresh hot peppers, sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley

LG Italian Blue Smoke

LG Italian Blue Smoke

$23.00

Balsamic infused bbq sauce, chicken, pancetta bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese

LG Wild Mushroom

LG Wild Mushroom

$23.00

White sauce, mushrooms, crimini, shiitake, oyster, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian parsley

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$23.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

LG Deluxe

LG Deluxe

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheese

LG Bolognese

LG Bolognese

$23.00

Our Hearty Meat sauce with Mozzarella and Asiago cheese. Fresh Basil.

LG Shrimp Pesto

$25.50

White Sauce, shrimp, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone, goat cheese and basil pesto.

LG Veggie Lover

LG Veggie Lover

$23.00

Red Sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, red onion, green peppers, and tomatoes.

LG Four Cheese

$23.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, gorgonzola, spinach, tomato and white sauce

LG Caprese

$23.00

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and tomato finished with sweet balsamic drizzle

LG Florentine

$23.00

Our white pizza sauce, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, chicken, cherry tomatoes, toasted breadcrumbs and finished with asiago sauce drizzle

LG Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

white sauce, pizza cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, parmesan. finished with a buffalo ranch drizzle.

GF Chicken Sorrento

$15.50

white sauce, pizza cheese blend, parmesan, garlic, chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, green pepper, and zucchini. Finished with fresh basil.

GF Meatlovers

$15.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and crumbled meatball.

GF Rustica

GF Rustica

$15.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

GF Toscana

GF Toscana

$15.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, artichokes, capers, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese

GF Mediterranean

GF Mediterranean

$15.50

White sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes, black olives, spinach, roasted red pepper

GF Pancetta & Pomodoro

GF Pancetta & Pomodoro

$15.50

Red sauce, Italian pancetta bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mozzarella, asiago cheese, fresh basil

GF Dante's Inferno

GF Dante's Inferno

$15.50

Arrabbiata sauce, fresh hot peppers, sausage, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh parsley

GF Italian Blue Smoke

GF Italian Blue Smoke

$15.50

Balsamic infused bbq sauce, chicken, pancetta bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese

GF Wild Mushroom

GF Wild Mushroom

$15.50

White sauce, mushrooms, crimini, shiitake, oyster, roasted red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian parsley

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$15.50

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

GF Deluxe

GF Deluxe

$15.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheese

GF Veggie Lover's

GF Veggie Lover's

$15.50
No Fresh Basil

No Fresh Basil

$15.50

Our Hearty Meat sauce with Mozzarella and Asiago cheese. Fresh Basil.

GF Four Cheese

$15.50

Mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, gorgonzola, spinach, tomato and white sauce

GF Caprese

$15.50

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and tomato finished with sweet balsamic drizzle

GF Florentine

$15.50

GF Bolognese

$15.50

Gluten-free cauliflower crust, house-made bolognese sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago cheese, fresh basil.

GF Shrimp Pesto

$18.50

GF Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

white sauce, pizza cheese blend, chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, parmesan. finished with a buffalo ranch drizzle.

Custom Pizzas

Small Cheese

$8.75

Medium Cheese

$11.75

Large Cheese

$14.75

Gluten Free Cheese

$12.75

Sides

Meatballs in Sauce (2)

$6.00

Italian Sausage In Sauce (2)

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Focaccia Bread

$4.50

Plate, Flatware, Napkins

$0.50

Side Dressings

$0.50

Side Cheese

$0.50

Appetizers

Parmesan Zucchini Planks

Parmesan Zucchini Planks

$10.00

Hand-breaded zucchini with marinara and lemon aioli

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Italian bread baked with house-made garlic parmesan butter.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$10.50

Topped with basil pesto, served on focaccia bread

5 Chicken Wings

5 Chicken Wings

$8.00

Choice of: Traditional buffalo, garlic parmesan, Eddie’s BBQ

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choice of: Traditional buffalo, garlic parmesan, Eddie’s BBQ

20 Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$24.00

Choice of: Traditional buffalo, garlic parmesan, Eddie’s BBQ

Cup Wedding Soup

Cup Wedding Soup

$4.50

chicken, rice, meatballs, parmesan dumplings, spinach. It's really good.

Quart Wedding Soup

$12.00

More of a really good thing.

Mozzarella Marinara

$9.75

Crispy cheese, served with our delicious marinara.

Salads

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, aged reggiano, crostini, creamy caesar dressing

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, aged reggiano, crostini, creamy caesar dressing

Half Tuscan Salad

Half Tuscan Salad

$7.00

Romaine, field greens, tomatoes, cannellini beans, red onion, pancetta, Tuscan ranch dressing

Full Tuscan Salad

Full Tuscan Salad

$12.00

Romaine, field greens, tomatoes, cannellini beans, red onion, pancetta, Tuscan ranch dressing

Half House Salad

Half House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, field greens, cran-raisins, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, field greens, cran-raisins, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Side Tossed Salad

Side Tossed Salad

$6.00

Greens, tomato, red onion, pepper rings, black olive, parmesan, house Italian vinaigrette

Half Caprese

$10.00Out of stock

Full Tossed Salad

$12.00

Greens, tomato, red onion, pepper rings, black olive, parmesan, house Italian vinaigrette

Half Tossed Salad

$7.00

Greens, tomato, red onion, pepper rings, black olive, parmesan, house Italian vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast baked with tomato, provolone cheese, on toasted focaccia

Baked Meatball Sub

Baked Meatball Sub

$14.00

Garlic and herb meatballs baked fresh daily, provolone and parmesan cheese, fresh basil garnish

Sausage and Pepper Sub

Sausage and Pepper Sub

$14.00

Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions and melted provolone on toasted garlic bread with a side of marinara.

Zucchini Plank Melt

$14.00

Our delicious fried zucchini planks, baked with tomato, wild mushrooms & provolone cheese on toasted focaccia.

Blue Smoke Chicken Melt

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast, balsamic-infused BBQ sauce, pancetta, grilled onions, provolone and parmesan cheese on toasted focaccia

Pasta & Entrees

Half Cavatelli Meatball Bake

$13.00

A Pizzeria Cerino favorite!! Cavatelli pasta, San Marzano marinara sauce, meatball, baked with parmesan, asiago, and mozzarella cheese.

Full Cavavtelli Meatball Bake

$17.00

A Pizzeria Cerino favorite!! Cavatelli pasta, San Marzano marinara sauce, meatball, baked with parmesan, asiago, and mozzarella cheese.

Summer Chicken Parmagiana

$17.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, asiago cheese, fresh basil, side of angelhair pasta with a creamy pesto sauce.

Half Spaghetti & San Marzano Marinara

Half Spaghetti & San Marzano Marinara

$7.00

Spaghetti with house-made San Marzano Marinara.

Full Spaghetti & San Marzano Marinara

Full Spaghetti & San Marzano Marinara

$11.00

Spaghetti with house-made San Marzano Marinara.

Half Chicken Sorrento

Half Chicken Sorrento

$13.00

Sautéed chicken, broccoli, zucchini, roasted red peppers, cubanelle peppers, garlic and fresh basil tossed with whole wheat penne, with parmesan cheese

Full Chicken Sorrento

Full Chicken Sorrento

$17.00

Sautéed chicken, broccoli, zucchini, roasted red peppers, cubanelle peppers, garlic and fresh basil tossed with whole wheat penne, with parmesan cheese

Half Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

Half Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$13.00

beef, pork, veal, pancetta, tomato, touch of cream. (It's Like Italian Chili) Tossed with rigatoni

Full Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

Full Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$17.00

beef, pork, veal, pancetta, tomato, touch of cream. (It's Like Italian Chili) Tossed with rigatoni

Half Baked Ravioli

Half Baked Ravioli

$12.00

Cheese ravioli tossed in asiago cream sauce, baked with seasoned breadcrumbs, and finished with a touch of marinara

Full Baked Ravioli

Full Baked Ravioli

$16.00

Cheese ravioli tossed in asiago cream sauce, baked with seasoned breadcrumbs, and finished with a touch of marinara

Piccata

Piccata

Choice of chicken or shrimp, sautéed in butter and white wine sauce, lemon and capers, served over angel hair pasta

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Lemon parmesan battered chicken breast, side of angel hair pasta with asiago cream sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast, tomato, provolone, side of spaghetti marinara

Zucchini Parm Bolognese

$17.00

Fried zucchini planks, tomato, provolone, served on bed of bolognese sauce, served with side angel hair marinara.

Zucchini Parm Vegetarian

$17.00

Fried zucchini planks, tomato, provolone, served on bed of marinara, served with side angel hair marinara.

Half Pizzeria Shrimp Saute

Half Pizzeria Shrimp Saute

$15.00

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and butter sauce, with fresh tomatoes, broccoli and basil, served over angel hair pasta

Full Pizzeria Shrimp Saute

Full Pizzeria Shrimp Saute

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and butter sauce, with fresh tomatoes, broccoli and basil, served over angel hair pasta

Half Gnocchi Florentine

Half Gnocchi Florentine

$13.00

Chicken, spinach, and tomato tossed in asiago cream sauce baked with parmesan cheese and toasted breadcrumbs.

Full Gnocchi Florentine

Full Gnocchi Florentine

$17.00

Chicken, spinach, and tomato tossed in asiago cream sauce baked with parmesan cheese and toasted breadcrumbs.

Half Crispy Gnocchi w/Chicken

$13.00

Pan-seared gnocchi with chicken tenders, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan cheese.

Full Crispy Gnocchi w/Chicken

$17.00

Pan-seared gnocchi with chicken tenders, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan cheese.

Half Crispy Gnocchi w/Shrimp

$15.00

Pan-seared gnocchi with sautéed shrimp, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan cheese.

Full Crispy Gnocchi w/Shrimp

$21.00

Pan-seared gnocchi with sautéed shrimp, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan cheese.

Half Sausage and Spinach Baked Ziti

Half Sausage and Spinach Baked Ziti

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, diced sausage and fresh spinach, baked with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Full Sausage and Spinach Baked Ziti

Full Sausage and Spinach Baked Ziti

$17.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, diced sausage and fresh spinach, baked with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Family Meal

Enjoy the perfect Ciao Family Meal at home. Choose from a variety of Ciao's favorites, perfect to share with approximately four people.

Family Meal

$58.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50
Assorted butter cookies

Assorted butter cookies

$7.50
Chocolate Layer Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.00

Cake Bites

$2.50

Xmas Cookie Sampler

$7.50Out of stock

Specials

Half Mediterranean Salad

$7.00

Romaine, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese served with oregano vinaigrette.

Full Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Romaine, mixed greens, Kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese served with oregano vinaigrette.

Small Summer Bolognese Pizza

$13.00

Bolognese sauce, pizza cheese blend, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and artichokes. finished with fresh basil.

Medium Summer Bolognese Pizza

$18.00

Bolognese sauce, pizza cheese blend, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and artichokes. finished with fresh basil.

Large Summer Bolognese Pizza

$23.00

Bolognese sauce, pizza cheese blend, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and artichokes. finished with fresh basil.

DRINK

Beverages

Lemon Pellegrino

$2.00

Grapefruit Pellegrino

$2.00

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$2.00

2 Liter Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Cherry Coke Zero Sugar

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00

2 Liter Canada Dry

$3.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Can Coke

$1.00

Can Diet Coke

$1.00

Can Sprite

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canada Dry

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FRESH + AUTHENTIC FROM OUR KITCHEN TO YOURS.

