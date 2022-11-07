Italian
CiBi Italian Restaurant Willow Park
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are an Italian-owned restaurant that serves traditional dishes, delicious hand-tossed pizzas, and premium wine in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Location
119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900, Willow Park, TX 76008
Gallery
