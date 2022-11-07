Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

CiBi Italian Restaurant Willow Park

review star

No reviews yet

119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900

Willow Park, TX 76008

Insalata

Lattuga

Lattuga

$12.00

butter letuce, toasted pine nuts, lemon dressing, Grana Padano D.O.P.

Panzanella Salad

$14.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, focaccia

Classic Caesar

$12.00

house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, Grana Padano D.O.P.

Focacce Calde

Focaccia di Recco

$12.00

stracchino cheese melted between two layers of Liguarian flatbread

Focaccia di Recco Speciale

Focaccia di Recco Speciale

$14.00

Focaccia di Recco with prosciutto cotto

Focaccia di Recco con Funghi

$15.00

Focaccia di Recco with mushrooms and truffle oil

Classic Focaccia

$4.00

Antipasti

Polpette

$14.00

house-made all beef meatballs, parmesan cheese, marinara

Burrata

$16.00

served with arugula, cherry tomato, balsamic reduction

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

cheese-filled risotto balls, fried

Panzerotti

$16.00

fried pizza dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto

Pasta

Agnolotti

$24.00

traditional Piedmontese-style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, spinach, Grana Padano D.O.P., beef reduction

Casoncelli alla Bergamasca

$24.00

Bergamo-style stuffed pasta with beef, prosciutto, pork shoulder, Grana Padano D.O.P., smoked pancetta, butter, sage

Mandilli di Seta al Pesto Ligure

$22.00

handkerchief pasta with pesto alla Genovese, Grana Padano D.O.P.

Spaghetti al Pomodoro con Burrata

$22.00

spaghettone, imported San Marzano D.O.P., tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil

Spaghetti Bolognese

$24.00

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Fettuccine Ai Funghi

$24.00

organic hen of woods mushroom, porcini, beef reduction, Grana Padano D.O.P.

Lasagna

$16.00

thin strips of pasta layered with beef ragu, mozzarella, bechamel, tomato sauce

Pansotti

$24.00Out of stock

stuffed pasta with ricotta cheese, spinach and borage, served with walnut pesto

Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

Roman pasta dish served with creamy pecorino and pepper sauce

Scarpinocc di Parre

$24.00

Bergamo-style cheese stuffed pasta with butter lemon sauce

Secondi

Chicken

$28.00

Choose 1: Piccata, Marsala, Parmigiana ~ served with your choice of roasted vegetables or roasted potatoes

Salmon

$32.00

served with creamy lemon sauce and your choice of roasted vegetables or roasted potatoes

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, EVOO

Anna's

$18.00

pesto, garlic, sun dried tomato, chicken, onion, artichoke (no tomato sauce)

All Meat

$20.00

tomato sauce, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella

Vegetable

$18.00

tomato sauce, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, onion, olive, artichoke

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$22.00

tomato sauce, prosciutto di Parma 24-month, arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella

Diavola

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, salamino piccante

Casaro

$18.00

ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano, provolone, pecorino Romano (no tomato sauce)

Dolci

Canoli

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Merchandise

CiBi Olive Oil

CiBi Olive Oil

$22.00

This Nocellara olive oil is from Western Sicily where the olives are handpicked and cold pressed within 24 hours, creating this fruity, medium density olive oil with a delicate aroma of tomato and fresh vegetables.

CiBi Coffee Mug

CiBi Coffee Mug

$28.00

Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an Italian-owned restaurant that serves traditional dishes, delicious hand-tossed pizzas, and premium wine in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Location

119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900, Willow Park, TX 76008

Directions

