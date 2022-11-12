Cibo Matto Caffe
3,398 Reviews
$$
254 Chauncy St
Mansfield, MA 02048
Popular Items
Specials
Fried Ecuadorian Shrimp
jicama slaw, calabrian chili aioli, scallion
Monkfish Escabeche
sherry, tomato, onion, avocados, marinade, toasted pozole, crispy tortillas
Grilled Oysters
green chili mango, diced red onion, sicilian olive oil
Mushroom & Truffle Roman Pizza
seasonal mushroom medley, fontina, asiago, truffle carpaccio, roman style pizza dough
Jerk Chicken Wrap
crispy fried chicken, bibb lettuce, tomato, mango slaw, pineapple-habanero jerk glaze, garlic aioli
Braised Short Rib Ragu
pancetta-tomato & burgundy braised, mafalde bucatini pasta, romano & basil oil
Oven Roasted Pheasant
pan roasted breast, confit leg, mashed potato, roasted delicata squash, pheasant cider reduction sauce
Appetizers
Bread To Go
Our homemade Foccacia and Ciabatta Bread (2 pieces of each kind per bag)
Antipasto Board
selection of charcuterie & cheeses, pickled vegetables
Arancini
spicy pork and scallion risotto balls, marinara sauce
Baked Goat Cheese
garlic, olives, olive oil, flat bread
Beef Carpaccio
thinly shaved raw beef, capers, micro arugula, shallots, shaved parmesan and truffle oil
Calamari
arugula, olive oil, chili flake, garlic, parmesan, marinara
Chicken Wings
spiced wings, blue cheese and carrot sticks
Crab Cakes
spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, dijon mayo, scallions
Fish Tacos
lightly fried fish, pico de gallo, green chili sauce, avocado, flour tortilla
Fried Oysters
house made cocktail and tartar sauces
Lobster Bisque
Mussels
Roasted tomatoes, herbs, white wine garlic sauce, grilled ciabatta
Pork Lettuce Wraps
slow cooked pork, jícama and mango slaw, charred green chili sauce, bibb lettuce wrap
Quesadilla
chicken and black bean quesadilla caramelized onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Soup
Salads
Autumn Quinoa Salad
sweet apples, vermont cheddar, walnuts, arugula, maple-lemon dressing, pickled shallots
Beet Salad
baby arugula, pistachios, blue cheese, gorgonzola, vinaigrette, champagne orange reduction, balsamic glaze
Brussel Sprout Salad
Strawberries, pecans, pears, romano, lemon vinaigrette
Caesar (no romaine lettuce)
*we are not currently carrying romaine lettuce due to crop shortages* mixed greens, croutons, shaved pecorino, caesar dressing
Goat Cheese Salad
herb encrusted goat cheese, mixed greens, caramelized apple, sun-dried cranberries, honey balsamic dressing
House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish, fennel, white-balsamic italian vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
sharp cheddar, mushroom, fried egg, Bermuda onion- apple wood smoked bacon dressing
Wedge
beef steak tomato, great hill blue cheese dressing, cucumber, smoky slab bacon, fried onion strings
Entree
Bolognese
clam shell pasta, braised veal, beef and pork, tomato sauce, and cream
Burger
boston bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, house made pickle, red onions, brioche bun
Chicken Under a Brick
roasted half chicken, sauteed swiss chard, mashed potatoes, chicken reduction
Chicken & Broccoli
penne in garlic-parmesan cream sauce
Chicken Marsala
julienned sweet capicola, mushroom marsala sauce, choice of pasta
Chicken Parm
lightly breaded cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta
Chicken Piccata
lemon, caper and white wine sauce, cocktail artichoke, roasted tomatoes, choice of pasta
Clam Sauce
red or white, garlic, herbs, lemon, chili flake, linguini
Cod
zucchini and summer squash, miso-honey glaze
Gnocchi
toasted gnocchi, spinach, wild mushrooms, chicken broth reduction, truffle oil, shaved parmesan
Lobster Fettucini
sherry-lobster sauce
Mac & Cheese
shell pasta, three cheese sauce, panko crumb topping
Meatball Entree
locally sourced beef, linguini, marinara sauce
NY Sirloin
mashed potatoes, green beans, demi glace
Pork Milanese
lightly breaded pork cutlet, fettuccine, basil pesto, pine nuts, romano cheese, micro greens
Sugar Pumpkin Ravioli
sage brown butter sauce, spinach
Risotto
butternut squash, apple butter, pepitas
Salmon
sweet potato anna, swiss chard, red beet chutney
Shrimp & Scallop
brick oven roasted shrimp & scallop, three cheese tortellini, crispy prosciutto, basil oil, truffle cream sauce, arugula and pickled fennel salad
Veal Marsala
julienned sweet capicola, mushroom marsala sauce, choice of pasta
Veal Parm
lightly breaded cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta
Veal Piccata
lemon, caper and white wine sauce, cocktail artichoke, roasted tomatoes, choice of pasta
Short Ribs
mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, spinach, demi glace
Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, blue cheese sauce, scallions
Cheese Pizza
san marzano tomato sauce, grated mozzarella
Chicken Broccoli Pizza
garlic cream sauce, tender white chicken, broccoli, romano and mozzarella cheeses
Fried Eggplant & Spinach
san marzano sauce, ricotta and fresh mozzarella
Harvest Pie
roasted butternut squash, caramelized onion, fontina and fresh mozzarella cheese, crispy sage, balsamic drizzle
Margherita
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
Parma Pizza
san marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmesan
Pepperoni Pizza
san marzano tomato sauce, grated mozzarella, sliced pepperoni
Spicy Sausage and Mushroom
san marzano sauce with asiago and mozzarella cheese
Steak and Cheese
garlic cream sauce, sliced sirloin, asiago & romano cheeses
Barbeque Chicken
san marzano, bbq chicken, caramelized onion, bacon
Caramelized Wild Mushroom
san marzano sauce, onion, fontina and romano cheeses
Roasted Apple
olive oil, sliced apples, taleggio cheese, caramelized onion, apple wood smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, balsamic drizzle
Spinach and Ricotta
white pizza with garlic and oil, sautéed spinach, and ricotta
Sides
Cocktails To Go
Aperol Sprtiz
Aperol, prosseco, soda water, orange. ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Bad Girl
Titos vodka, strawberries, lime, simple syrup, basil ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Cibo Loco
Tequila, grapefruit, aperol, lemon, lime, agave ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Espresso Martini
Vanilla vodka, baileys, borghetti, shot of espresso ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Margarita
Tequila, cointreau lemon, lime, agave ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Matto Cosmo
Tito’s handmade vodka, cointreau, lime juice, white cranberry juice ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Matto Mai Tai
Plantation dark rum, plantation 3 star rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, orgeat*, dark rum float *****contains almonds ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Matto Old Fashioned
Buffalo trace bourbon, sugar, orange, cherry, orange bitters ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Red Sangria
***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Sparkling Pear
Skyy pear vodka, st elder, lemon, simple syrup, prosecco ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
The Standard
Rye whiskey, botanist gin, nonino amaro, carpano antica vermouth, orange bitters. ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Vodka Martini
***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.
Wine To Go
Cabernet Sauvignon - Jack London
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Cabernet Sauvignon - Skyfall
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Chianti Alteo
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Malbec - Cahors
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Merlot - Tangley Oaks
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Montepulciano - Villa Medoro
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Pinot Grigio - Colterenzio
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Pinot Noir - Ballard Lane
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Prosecco - Marsuret
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Rosé - Whispering Angel
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Sancerre - Henri Bourgeois
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Sauvignon Blanc - Greenstone
Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.
Dessert
Sandwiches
Burger
boston bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, house made pickle, red onions, brioche bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella
Chix blt Wrap
grilled chicken blt wrap applewood bacon, boston lettuce, avocado & basil mayo
Cuban
pulled pork, ham, sliced pickles, swiss cheese & spicy mayo, ciabatta bread
Meatball panino
meatballs, marinara sauce & provolone cheese, ciabatta
Roasted Eggplant Sandwich
tomato & fresh mozzarella, garlic basil aioli, ciabatta
Steak and Cheese Sandwich
seasoned shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli, ciabatta bread
Veggie Burger
house made veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, spicy mayo & avocado, brioche bun
Entree
Burger
boston bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, house made pickle, red onions, brioche bun
Lunch Bolognese
clam shell pasta, braised veal, beef and pork, tomato sauce, and cream
Lunch Chicken & Broccoli
penne in garlic-parmesan cream sauce
Lunch Gnocchi
toasted gnocchi, spinach, wild mushrooms, chicken broth reduction, truffle oil, shaved parmesan
Lunch Mac & Cheese
clam shell pasta, three cheese sauce, panko crumb topping
Lunch Meatball
locally sourced beef, linguini, marinara sauce
Lunch Risotto
butternut squash risotto, apple butter, fried sage, romano cheese
Lunch Shrimp & Scallop
brick oven roasted shrimp & scallop, three cheese tortellini, crispy prosciutto, basil oil, truffle cream sauce, arugula and pickled fennel salad
Pork Milanese
lightly breaded pork cutlet, fettuccine, basil pesto, pine nuts, romano cheese, micro greens
Cod
zucchini and summer squash, miso-honey glaze
Salmon
sweet potato anna, swiss chard, red beet chutney
NY Sirloin
mashed potatoes, green beans, demi glace
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Italian comfort food.
254 Chauncy St, Mansfield, MA 02048