Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Cibo Matto Caffe

3,398 Reviews

$$

254 Chauncy St

Mansfield, MA 02048

Goat Cheese Salad
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Parm

Specials

Fried Ecuadorian Shrimp

$14.00

jicama slaw, calabrian chili aioli, scallion

Monkfish Escabeche

$15.00

sherry, tomato, onion, avocados, marinade, toasted pozole, crispy tortillas

Grilled Oysters

$16.00

green chili mango, diced red onion, sicilian olive oil

Mushroom & Truffle Roman Pizza

$18.00

seasonal mushroom medley, fontina, asiago, truffle carpaccio, roman style pizza dough

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$16.00

crispy fried chicken, bibb lettuce, tomato, mango slaw, pineapple-habanero jerk glaze, garlic aioli

Braised Short Rib Ragu

$22.00

pancetta-tomato & burgundy braised, mafalde bucatini pasta, romano & basil oil

Oven Roasted Pheasant

$40.00Out of stock

pan roasted breast, confit leg, mashed potato, roasted delicata squash, pheasant cider reduction sauce

Appetizers

Bread To Go

$0.50

Our homemade Foccacia and Ciabatta Bread (2 pieces of each kind per bag)

Antipasto Board

$22.00

selection of charcuterie & cheeses, pickled vegetables

Arancini

$14.00

spicy pork and scallion risotto balls, marinara sauce

Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00

garlic, olives, olive oil, flat bread

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

thinly shaved raw beef, capers, micro arugula, shallots, shaved parmesan and truffle oil

Calamari

$16.00

arugula, olive oil, chili flake, garlic, parmesan, marinara

Chicken Wings

$16.00

spiced wings, blue cheese and carrot sticks

Crab Cakes

$24.00

spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, dijon mayo, scallions

Fish Tacos

$16.00

lightly fried fish, pico de gallo, green chili sauce, avocado, flour tortilla

Fried Oysters

$17.00

house made cocktail and tartar sauces

Lobster Bisque

$9.00+

Mussels

$17.00

Roasted tomatoes, herbs, white wine garlic sauce, grilled ciabatta

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

slow cooked pork, jícama and mango slaw, charred green chili sauce, bibb lettuce wrap

Quesadilla

$16.00

chicken and black bean quesadilla caramelized onions, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Soup

$9.00

Salads

Autumn Quinoa Salad

$14.00

sweet apples, vermont cheddar, walnuts, arugula, maple-lemon dressing, pickled shallots

Beet Salad

$14.00

baby arugula, pistachios, blue cheese, gorgonzola, vinaigrette, champagne orange reduction, balsamic glaze

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

Strawberries, pecans, pears, romano, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar (no romaine lettuce)

$14.00

*we are not currently carrying romaine lettuce due to crop shortages* mixed greens, croutons, shaved pecorino, caesar dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

herb encrusted goat cheese, mixed greens, caramelized apple, sun-dried cranberries, honey balsamic dressing

House Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish, fennel, white-balsamic italian vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$14.00

sharp cheddar, mushroom, fried egg, Bermuda onion- apple wood smoked bacon dressing

Wedge

$14.00

beef steak tomato, great hill blue cheese dressing, cucumber, smoky slab bacon, fried onion strings

Entree

Bolognese

$25.00

clam shell pasta, braised veal, beef and pork, tomato sauce, and cream

Burger

$18.00

boston bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, house made pickle, red onions, brioche bun

Chicken Under a Brick

$28.00

roasted half chicken, sauteed swiss chard, mashed potatoes, chicken reduction

Chicken & Broccoli

$25.00

penne in garlic-parmesan cream sauce

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

julienned sweet capicola, mushroom marsala sauce, choice of pasta

Chicken Parm

$25.00

lightly breaded cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

lemon, caper and white wine sauce, cocktail artichoke, roasted tomatoes, choice of pasta

Clam Sauce

$26.00

red or white, garlic, herbs, lemon, chili flake, linguini

Cod

$33.00

zucchini and summer squash, miso-honey glaze

Gnocchi

$24.00

toasted gnocchi, spinach, wild mushrooms, chicken broth reduction, truffle oil, shaved parmesan

Lobster Fettucini

$38.00

sherry-lobster sauce

Mac & Cheese

$22.00

shell pasta, three cheese sauce, panko crumb topping

Meatball Entree

$25.00

locally sourced beef, linguini, marinara sauce

NY Sirloin

$54.00

mashed potatoes, green beans, demi glace

Pork Milanese

$26.00

lightly breaded pork cutlet, fettuccine, basil pesto, pine nuts, romano cheese, micro greens

Sugar Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

sage brown butter sauce, spinach

Risotto

$23.00

butternut squash, apple butter, pepitas

Salmon

$29.00

sweet potato anna, swiss chard, red beet chutney

Shrimp & Scallop

$42.00

brick oven roasted shrimp & scallop, three cheese tortellini, crispy prosciutto, basil oil, truffle cream sauce, arugula and pickled fennel salad

Veal Marsala

$33.00

julienned sweet capicola, mushroom marsala sauce, choice of pasta

Veal Parm

$33.00

lightly breaded cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta

Veal Piccata

$33.00

lemon, caper and white wine sauce, cocktail artichoke, roasted tomatoes, choice of pasta

Short Ribs

$36.00

mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, spinach, demi glace

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00+

buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, blue cheese sauce, scallions

Cheese Pizza

$15.00+

san marzano tomato sauce, grated mozzarella

Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$17.00+

garlic cream sauce, tender white chicken, broccoli, romano and mozzarella cheeses

Fried Eggplant & Spinach

$16.00+

san marzano sauce, ricotta and fresh mozzarella

Harvest Pie

$17.00+

roasted butternut squash, caramelized onion, fontina and fresh mozzarella cheese, crispy sage, balsamic drizzle

Margherita

$15.00+

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

Parma Pizza

$18.00+

san marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00+

san marzano tomato sauce, grated mozzarella, sliced pepperoni

Spicy Sausage and Mushroom

$16.00+

san marzano sauce with asiago and mozzarella cheese

Steak and Cheese

$18.00+

garlic cream sauce, sliced sirloin, asiago & romano cheeses

Barbeque Chicken

$16.00+

san marzano, bbq chicken, caramelized onion, bacon

Caramelized Wild Mushroom

$16.00+

san marzano sauce, onion, fontina and romano cheeses

Roasted Apple

$17.00+

olive oil, sliced apples, taleggio cheese, caramelized onion, apple wood smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, balsamic drizzle

Spinach and Ricotta

$16.00+

white pizza with garlic and oil, sautéed spinach, and ricotta

Sides

Fried Goat Cheese

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

side chicken

$8.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

side meatballs

$10.00

side salmon

$17.00

side scallops

$18.00

side shrimp

$16.00

side steak

$22.00Out of stock

side sweet potato fries

$5.00

side veggie

$7.00

Cocktails To Go

Aperol Sprtiz

$12.00

Aperol, prosseco, soda water, orange. ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Bad Girl

$14.00

Titos vodka, strawberries, lime, simple syrup, basil ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Cibo Loco

$14.00

Tequila, grapefruit, aperol, lemon, lime, agave ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Vanilla vodka, baileys, borghetti, shot of espresso ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, cointreau lemon, lime, agave ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Matto Cosmo

$14.00

Tito’s handmade vodka, cointreau, lime juice, white cranberry juice ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Matto Mai Tai

$13.00

Plantation dark rum, plantation 3 star rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, orgeat*, dark rum float *****contains almonds ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Matto Old Fashioned

$14.00

Buffalo trace bourbon, sugar, orange, cherry, orange bitters ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Red Sangria

$13.00

***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Sparkling Pear

$13.00

Skyy pear vodka, st elder, lemon, simple syrup, prosecco ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

The Standard

$14.00

Rye whiskey, botanist gin, nonino amaro, carpano antica vermouth, orange bitters. ***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Vodka Martini

$14.00

***Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with alcohol. Limit 2 drinks per entree order.

Wine To Go

Our whole wine list is available for purchase, if there is a particular bottle you enjoy, please call us and we will be happy to help!
Cabernet Sauvignon - Jack London

Cabernet Sauvignon - Jack London

$45.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Cabernet Sauvignon - Skyfall

Cabernet Sauvignon - Skyfall

$27.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Chianti Alteo

$24.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Malbec - Cahors

Malbec - Cahors

$24.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Merlot - Tangley Oaks

Merlot - Tangley Oaks

$33.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Montepulciano - Villa Medoro

Montepulciano - Villa Medoro

$30.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Pinot Grigio - Colterenzio

Pinot Grigio - Colterenzio

$30.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita

Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita

$47.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Pinot Noir - Ballard Lane

Pinot Noir - Ballard Lane

$24.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Prosecco - Marsuret

Prosecco - Marsuret

$30.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Rosé - Whispering Angel

Rosé - Whispering Angel

$36.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Sancerre - Henri Bourgeois

Sancerre - Henri Bourgeois

$39.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Sauvignon Blanc - Greenstone

Sauvignon Blanc - Greenstone

$26.00

Must be 21 years or older. Please bring ID when picking up order. Must purchase food with wine.

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Cannoli

$11.00

Gingerbread Sundae

$11.00

Choice of vanilla or caramel ice cream

Tiramisu

$11.00

One Scoop

$2.50

Two Scoop

$5.00

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Italian comfort food.

Website

Location

254 Chauncy St, Mansfield, MA 02048

Directions

