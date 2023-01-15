Restaurant header imageView gallery

CiBO Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

603 North 5th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Antipasti

Tagliere

Tagliere

$16.00+

Wooden board with a selection of imported Italian meats (spek, mortadella, spicy salami, sweet salami), cheese (pecorino Toscano, burrata, goat cheese and other) and a changing selection of fruit, nuts and tasted vegetables

Antipasto Speciale

Antipasto Speciale

$15.00+

A mixed dish with prosciutto crudo, salami, posted bell peppers with black olives and capers, cipolle di Rosa, bocconcini and grape tomatoes served with a fantasy olives Large

Mixed Vegentable (Cold)

Mixed Vegentable (Cold)

$16.00

An assortment of grilled roasted vegetables with a drizzle of oiled oil and a dash of Italian parsley

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella with a creamy heart topped with a balsamic glaze served with black label prosciutto crudo and toasted brea

3 Pairs of Bruschetta

3 Pairs of Bruschetta

$12.00

Grape tomatoes and basil - cannelini beans - prosciutto crudo and fresh mozzarella

Arancini

Arancini

$10.00Out of stock

4 fried arancini with butter, peas and mozzarella served with tomato sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Breaded and deep fried calamari lightly tossed in garlic - parsley and sea salt. Served with red pepper aioli and lemon

Polpette

Polpette

$12.00

Cibo's signature 100% beef meatballs served with crusty bread

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bocconcini mozzarella tossed with basil, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

Salads

Farro

Farro

$13.00

Organic pearled farro with red bell peppers, cucumber, asparagus, grape tomatoes, onion, zucchini, sweet corn, cranberries and red wine vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00+

Organic mixed greens topped with red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, onions, pine nuts and shaved parmigiano with balsamic vinaigrette

Omero

Omero

$12.00

Organic mixed greens topped with goat cheese, cucumbers, onions, caramelized walnuts and sliced strawberry tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Ostia Salad

Ostia Salad

$11.00

Romaine hearts tossed with our homemade chick pea dressing, topped with house croutons, shaved pecorino Romano, crispy parsnips and black pepper

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$15.00

Arugula tossed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with sliced pears, pecorino Toscano, honey and toasted almonds

Pesto Salad

Pesto Salad

$11.00

Organic mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, pine nuts, roasted potatoes and shaved parmigiano with pesto dressing

T&K

T&K

$11.00

Organic Spinach, cranberries, oranges, goat cheese and pumpkin seeds tossed with a Prosecco and orange dressing

Pizze

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$14.00

Mozzarella - fontina - parmigiano - pecorino and gorgonzola

Calzone

Calzone

$14.50

Ricotta - tomato sauce - prosciutto cotto - salame and mozzarella

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$15.00

Tomato sauce - mozzarella - prosciutto cot to - mushrooms - artichokes and black olives

Crostone

Crostone

$15.50

Mozzarella - sliced tomatoes - prosciutto crudo and mixed greens ( after pizza is cooked )

DaVinci

DaVinci

$17.00

Tomato Sauce - burrata - basil - pecorino Romano

Di Notte

Di Notte

$15.50

Mozzarella - fontina - parmigiano - pecorino - gorgonzola and spicy salami

Diavola

Diavola

$15.00

Tomato sauce - mozzarella and spicy salame

Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita

$17.00

Burrata - spek - arugula and balsamic glaze ( after pizza is cooked )

Funghi

Funghi

$14.00

Tomato sauce - mozzarella and mushrooms

Genova

Genova

$15.00

Mozzarella - basil pesto - onions - roasted potatoes and grated parmigiano

Latina

Latina

$15.50

Mozzarella - prosciutto cotto - rosemary - onions -sliced tomatoes and black pepper

Lil' Peppa

Lil' Peppa

$15.00

Tomato sauce, house made mozzarella and "Ezzo" pepperoni

Margherita

Margherita

$13.50

Tomato sauce - mozzarella and fresh basil

Marinara

Marinara

$12.00

Tomato sauce - fresh garlic - oregano - capers and anchovies

Noce

Noce

$15.00

Tomato sauce - mozzarella - ricotta - arugula and walnuts (after pizza is cooked)

Pomodoro Fresco

Pomodoro Fresco

$14.00

Mozzarella - grape tomatoes and fresh basil

Procida

Procida

$17.00

Mozzarella - prosciutto crudo - asian pears - arugula and goat cheese

Prosciutto Crudo

Prosciutto Crudo

$15.50

Tomato sauce - mozzarella - prosciutto crudo (after pizza is cooked

Rustica

Rustica

$16.00

Mozzarella - prosciutto crudo and arugula ( after pizza is cooked )

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$15.50

Tomato sauce - sausage and mozzarella

Salsiccia Con Patate

Salsiccia Con Patate

$16.00

Mozzarella - sausage and roasted potatoes

Siena

$16.00

Mozzarella - zucchini - spek and pecorino ( after the pizza is cooked )

Tartufata

Tartufata

$16.00

Mozzarella - mushrooms - prosciutto crudo and truffle oil

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$15.00

Tomato sauce - mozzarella - mushrooms - artichokes - zucchini and roasted red peppers

Pasta

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$18.00

Slow cooked ground beef with San Marzano tomato sauce finished with pecorino Toscano

Linguine Cacio e Pepe

Linguine Cacio e Pepe

$16.00

Freshly toasted ground black pepper with extra virgin olive oil and Italian butter, finished with parmigiano Reggiano, pecorino Romano and micro greens

Cappelletti alla Panna

Cappelletti alla Panna

$17.00

Cappelletti (tortellini) in a cream sauce with peas and spek

Gnocchetti ai Formaggi

Gnocchetti ai Formaggi

$18.00

Small potato gnocchi in a fontina cream sauce with spek (smoked prosciutto), pecorino Romano and a drizzle of white truffle oil

Saltimbocca (Sandwiches)

Caprese Saltimbocca

Caprese Saltimbocca

$12.00

House made Saltimbocca bread with Sliced tomatoes - fresh mozzarella and basil pesto dressing

Saltimbocca Pastrami

Saltimbocca Pastrami

$12.50

Sliced pastrami - sautéed onions and fontina cheese

Saltimbocca Polpette

Saltimbocca Polpette

$12.50

Homemade meatballs in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella

Saltimbocca Vegetariano

Saltimbocca Vegetariano

$12.00

Grilled zucchini - roasted red bell peppers - grilled eggplant and mozzarella

Side

Pesto Grilled Shrimp

Pesto Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Pesto Glrilled shrimp

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$3.00

Mixed Fruit

Side of Meatballs

$5.00

2 signature Cibo 100% beef meatballs in tomato sauce

Crepes

Frappe alla Nutella

Frappe alla Nutella

$6.00

Nutella shake served with homemade whipping cream

Frutti di Bosco

$11.00

A warm crepe filled with mascarpone cream and fresh pureed berries, topped with lemon zest, more berries powdered sugar

Nutella and Peanut Butter

Nutella and Peanut Butter

$10.00

A warm crepe filled with nutella and peanut butter topped with black and white chocolate shavings

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$10.00

A warm crepe filled with nutella and sprinkled with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce

Nutella e Banana

Nutella e Banana

$10.50

A warm crepe filled with nutella and sliced banana, topped with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce

Nutella e Fragole

Nutella e Fragole

$11.00

A warm crepe filled with nutella and strawberries, topped with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce

Nutella e Mascarpone

Nutella e Mascarpone

$10.00

A warm crepe filled with nutella and mascarpone cheese, topped with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce

Special Desserts

Coppa Mascarpone

Coppa Mascarpone

$10.00

A chocolate cream followed by a smooth mascarpone cream, topped with Amaretto cookie crumbs and chocolate curls

Coppa Rasperries

Coppa Rasperries

$10.00

A delicate sponge cake holds a layer of raspberries topped with mascarpone cream and decorated with crushed pistachios

Coppa Limone

Coppa Limone

$10.00

Sponge cake soaked in lemon juice followed by vanilla flavored cream, topped with lemon sauce & chopped pistachios.

Beverages

Cocacola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Vanilla Cream

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Coffee Regular

$2.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Chamomille

$4.00

China Jasmine

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Indian Spice Chai

$4.00

Irish Breakfast

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Set in a restored 1913 bungalow, Cibo (pronounced "CHEE-boh") has hardwood floors, exposed brick, a stained-glass panel and a fireplace to set the mood while revitalizing the downtown Phoenix area with beautiful salads, antipasto, artisanal pizzas and housemade fresh pasta​

Website

Location

603 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

