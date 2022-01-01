Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

436 Reviews

$$

699 N Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Beer

Birra Lucana

$8.00

New Trail "Lazy River" Pils

$8.00

Bitburger Drive Non-Alcoholic

$8.00

Half Acre "Tome" 16oz

$11.00

Troegenator Double Bock

$8.00

Neshaminy Creek "Countyline" IPA

$8.00

Wine (BTG Bottles)

20. Santa Teresa Frappato

$67.00

100% Frapato IGP, light bodied, medium plus acidity, floral, with baking spice on the nose and tart cherry on the palate

21. Argante Super Tuscan

$97.00

70% Cabernet 30% Merlot Super Tuscan IGT, elegant bouquet of tobacco and licorice, clean rich palate, dark fruit, long persistent finish

22. Macarico Aglianico Vulture

$72.00

100% Aglianico del Vulture DOC, earthy nose with blackberries, peppery herbs, soft yet grippy tennis, juicy acidity, long persistent balsamic finish

23. Podere Il Palazzino Chianti Classico

$92.00

100% Sangiovese Chianti Classico DOCG Black cherry, vanilla, cocoa, sweet and well blended tannins, intense and ample floral notes with warm, soft, mineral sensations.

24. Pace Barbera

$72.00

100% Barbera D'Alba DOC Ruby red color, the nose is intense and fresh with strong plum and cherry notes. Balanced acidity with a lingering jammy finish.

25. Giovanni Rosso Nebbiolo

$106.00

100% Nebbiolo Langhe DOC violet and roses on the nose with hints of cherry and raspberry and elegant tannins

30. Cataldi Madona Rose

$82.00

100% Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Cerasuolo rose' DOC Brilliant cherry-pink color, with red fruit, strawberry and almond on the nose, fresh crisp finish

31. Saveurs du Temps Rose

$57.00Out of stock

32. Bibi Graetz Sangiovese

$77.00Out of stock

1. Rocchina Prosecco

$62.00

2. A. Margaine Champagne 375ml

$78.00

10. Tramin Sauvignon Blanc

$77.00

12. Palmento Costanzo Etna

$92.00

14. Verdicchio Santa Barbara

$75.00

15. Alois Chardonnay

$87.00

16. Svelato Falanghina

$72.00

17. Ippolito "Mare Chiaro"

$77.00

38. Bibi Graetz Sangiovese

$56.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
