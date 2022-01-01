Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
436 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pretty Girls Cook - 1016 N Marshall Street
4.2 • 390
1016 N Marshall Street Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurant