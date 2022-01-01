The Cider Junction
590 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hard cider fans - this is your one and only stop in the SF South Bay to find Craft Ciders from CA, the US and the world on tap and in bottles and cans (over 70 changing varieties)
Location
820 Willow St Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
No Reviews
1072 Willow Street San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
4.7 • 2,238
1238 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurant
Jamba - 000063 - San Jose - Willow Glen
4.5 • 1,934
1140 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurant
Jamba - 000031 - San Jose-Bascom Square
4.5 • 1,934
1570 South Bascom Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurant