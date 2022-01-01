Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cider Junction

590 Reviews

$$

820 Willow St Ste 100

San Jose, CA 95125

Cider

Cider Pack - 4-Pack

$49.00

This is a curated 4 pack - you get 1 cider from each of the participating cideries. 1. Hemly - Scary Perry (Perry with activated charcoal and fennel (semi-dry, 750 ml Bottle) 2. Far West - Watermelon Lime Pulp (Semi-dry, 16.9 oz can) 3. 2 Towns - 9th Anniversary (Semi-dry. 375ml bottle) 4. Santa Cruz Cider - Luz del Valle (dry, 500 ml bottle) Plus one special Cider Junction Can glass and a Cider Junction sticker

Cider Pack - 3-Pack Premium

$59.00

The Premium Cider Pack includes a curated trio of ciders (one each of the following): 1. Blindwood - Heirloom Blend with apples from Hayward (dry, 750 ml bottle) 2. Two Broads Cider - Yarlington Mills single varietal (dry, 500 ml bottle) 3. Mission Trail - Fairyland. Pluot jerkum aged for 2 years in Bastardo Port Barrels. (dry, 500 ml. 14.8% ABV) Plus a 16.9 oz Cider Junction cider glass and Cider Junction sticker

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Hard cider fans - this is your one and only stop in the SF South Bay to find Craft Ciders from CA, the US and the world on tap and in bottles and cans (over 70 changing varieties)

Directions

