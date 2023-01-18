Cider Lab 7501 Graham St

Restaurant info

Cider lab is a small batch, craft cidery, located in Sumerduck, Virginia. We offer a variety of Ciders, Perrys (pear based), and Jerk’ms (pitted fruit based). Some of our current favorites include a Blackraspberry Jerk’m, Passionate Perry, and Mango Habanero Cider. The selections rotate with the season and the success of our various experiments. We are also introducing our new stuffed burgers that will be available at our Spotsylvania Location.