Cider Lab 7501 Graham St

Cider Lab

No reviews yet

7501 Graham St

Suite 128

Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553

Appetizers

Charcuterie Cup

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Kid's Charcuterie

$4.00

Burger

#0 (Grilled Cheese)

$5.49

#1 (Control with Cheese)

$8.23

Every good experiment needs a control and ours is an unstuffed burger topped with cheddar cheese.

#13 (Cheddar bacon)

$12.81

Stuffed with cheddar and bacon and topped with spinach, tomato, onion and mayo; this burger is a mainstay of any burger experiment.

#17 (Mushroom Swiss)

$14.64

Stuffed with swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms and topped with more sauteed mushrooms, caramalized onions and a spicy aioli, this burger has your savory flavors covered.

#77 (Blue Cheese )

$14.64

Stuffed with blue cheese and bacon and topped with a seared apple, carmalized onion.

#42 (Everything Burger)

$15.55

Did you say everything? This one has you covered. Choose two patties from the other burgers on the menu and top it with spinach, tomato, mayo and bacon.

Chips

Chips

$3.66

Crisp potato chips dusted in your choice of saesonings.

Growlers

32 oz Growler

$5.00

64 oz Growler

$13.00

Membership Growler- Partial

$215.00

Mug Club

$75.00

Maggie's

Rootbeer

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Red Shirt

Small

$22.00

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

XLarge

$22.00

2XLarge

$22.00

Sweatshirt

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

XLarge

$40.00

2XLarge

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cider lab is a small batch, craft cidery, located in Sumerduck, Virginia. We offer a variety of Ciders, Perrys (pear based), and Jerk’ms (pitted fruit based). Some of our current favorites include a Blackraspberry Jerk’m, Passionate Perry, and Mango Habanero Cider. The selections rotate with the season and the success of our various experiments. We are also introducing our new stuffed burgers that will be available at our Spotsylvania Location.

7501 Graham St, Suite 128, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553

