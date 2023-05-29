Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cider Lab Spotsylvania

review star

No reviews yet

7501 Graham St

Suite 128

Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553

Food

Lunch

Cranberry Almond Salad with Chicken

$11.00

BLTE

$11.00

Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Egg sandwich with house chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

#0 Control Burger

$11.00

This is your Classic Burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun

Cajun Crab Bisque - To-Go

$18.00

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Rootbeer

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Growlers To-Go

Mango Habanero Cider

$21.00+

Cider Lab's Flagship Cider, Light Mango and Tart Apple with the warmth of a Habanero Pepper

Dragon's Breath Cider

$21.00+

Rasberry Dragon Fruit Cider with a Ghost Pepper kick

Spotsylvania Red Cider

$21.00+

Blood Orange and Raspberry Wines blended with our Apple Cider

Cranberry Cider

$21.00+

Cranberry Wine blended with our Apple Cider

Dandelion Cider

$21.00+

A wonderfully light Dandelion Wine blended with our Apple Cider

Blueberry Hibiscus Cider

$21.00+

Blueberry and Hibiscus Wines blended with our Apple Cider

Strawberry Rhubarb Perry

$21.00+

Made to mimic Grandma Rasure's Strawberry Rhubarb Pie, this is a blend of Strawberry and Rhubarb Wine with our Perry

Kiwi Perry

$21.00+

Slightly sweet Kiwi Wine blended with our Perry

Raspberry Peach Jerk'm

$21.00+

Dark Lambrusco Wine blended with our Plumb Jerk'm

Lambrusco Jerk'm

$21.00+

Raspberry Wine blended with a Light Peach Jerk'm

Blood Orange Raspberry Sangria

$32.00

Citrus Blood Orange and Sweet Raspberry blended with Sangria

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cider lab is a small batch, craft cidery, located in Sumerduck, Virginia. We offer a variety of Ciders, Perrys (pear based), and Jerk’ms (pitted fruit based).

Website

Location

7501 Graham St, Suite 128, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553

Directions

