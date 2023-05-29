Cider Lab Spotsylvania
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cider lab is a small batch, craft cidery, located in Sumerduck, Virginia. We offer a variety of Ciders, Perrys (pear based), and Jerk’ms (pitted fruit based).
Location
7501 Graham St, Suite 128, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Itavie New York Grill & Bakery
4.6 • 601
7610 Heths Salient street, suit 104 Spotsylvania, VA 22553
View restaurant
HomeSpun - Fredericksburg - 10153 Patriot HWY
No Reviews
10153 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurant
Montego Bay Grille And Sports Bar
4.2 • 282
9915 Southpoint Pkwy Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spotsylvania Courthouse
More near Spotsylvania Courthouse