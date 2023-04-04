Thaia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborly Californian Cuisine Restaurant and Bar
Location
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taverna Tony - 23410 Civic Center Way
No Reviews
23410 Civic Center Way Malibu, CA 90265
View restaurant