Popular Items

Pad Thaia
Fried Rice
Yellow Curry

Dinner

Appetizers

Wok-Tossed Edamame

$7.00

Thai Chili Garlic Sauce

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Garlic Soy Sauce | Bonito Flakes

Spicy Japanese Eggplant

Spicy Japanese Eggplant

$14.00

Bell Peppers | Ginger | Thai Basil & Chili

Wok Tossed Seasonal Vegetables

$12.00

Choice of Choy Sum, Broccoloni, or Long Bean

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$13.00

Carrot | Tomato | Long Bean | Lime Juice | Crushed Cashews

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Thai Spiced Caramel | Choy Sum

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$11.00

Scallions | Spicy Aioli Dipping Sauce

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$10.00

Rice Paper | Spring Mix | Carrot | Purple Cabbage | Cucumber | Mint | Thai Basil | Crushed Peanuts | Sweet & Sour Sauce

Crispy Egg Rolls

Crispy Egg Rolls

$10.00

Glass Noodles | Cabbage | Carrots | Celery | Shiitake | Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

Larb Lettuce Cups

Larb Lettuce Cups

$14.00

Ground Chicken | Butter Lettuce | Puffed Rice | Fresno Chilies | Red Onion | Fresh Herbs

Chicken Satay Skewers

Chicken Satay Skewers

$12.00

Cucumber & Radish Salad | Crushed Peanuts | Peanut Sauce

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Scallions & Toasted Sesame Garnish

Flash Fried Calamari

$16.00

with Spicy Aioli

Soups

Wonton Soup

$14.00

House Made Chicken Wontons | Shrimp | Choy Sum | Carrots | Scallions | Cilantro

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$14.00

Chicken or Tofu | Chicken Broth | Mushroom | Tomato | Thai Ginger | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Lemongrass | Cilantro

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$14.00

Chicken or Tofu | Coconut Milk | Chicken Broth | Mushroom | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Tomato | Thai Ginger | Lemongrass | Cilantro

Specials

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$13.00+

Toasted Garlic | Serranos | Scallions

Cured Beef

$19.00Out of stock

Oyster Sauce Marinade | Sticky Rice in Banana Leaf | Green Papaya Salad

Garlic Prawns

$14.00

Garlic Sauce | Red Pepper Flakes | Cilantro | Scallions

Thai Chicken Salad

$17.00

Napa Cabbage | Bell Peppers | Green Onions | Thai Basil | Mint | Cilantro | Lemongrass Chili Dressing

Wok-Tossed Spicy Calamari

$17.00

Bell Peppers | Onion | Thai Basil | Choice of Jasmine or Black Rice

Main Dishes

Fried Rice

$16.00

Choice of Chicken or Tofu |Broccolini | Carrot | Choy Sum | Pepper | Egg | Scallion | Sesame & Lime

Miso Salmon Bowl

$19.00

Wok-Tossed Kale | Broccolini | Roasted Red Peppers | Chia Seeds Jasmine or Black Rice

Orange Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Lightly Battered Chicken | Orange Ginger Glaze

Cashew Chicken

$18.00

Thai Chili | Cashews | Red Bell Pepper | Carrots | Green Onions

Spicy Basil Chicken

$18.00

Ground Chicken | Thai Basil | Red Bell Pepper | Onion | Spicy Thai Chili

Beef and Broccoloni

Beef and Broccoloni

$19.00

Broccolini | Carrots | Cauliflower

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$19.00

Peppers | Tomato | Green Onion | Pineapple

Noodles

Glass Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Mung Bean Noodles | Carrots | Cauliflower | Purple Kale | Broccolini | Fresno Chilies | Tamari Sauce

Crispy Curry Noodles

$17.00

Chicken | Crispy Wontons | Yaki Soba Noodles | Mustard Greens | Red Onion | Cilantro

Thai Spicy Seafood Linguine

Thai Spicy Seafood Linguine

$23.00

Calamari | Shrimp | Scallops | Onion | Red Bell Peppers | Cherry Tomatoes | Thai Basil | Chili Oil

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$16.00

Yaki Soba Noodles | Scallions & Ginger Garnish

Pad Thaia

Pad Thaia

$18.00

Chicken or Tofu | Rice Noodle | Cabbage | Carrot | Egg | Peanut | Sprouts | Tamarind | Sesame & Lime

Pad See Bu

Pad See Bu

$17.00

Chicken or Tofu | Flat Rice Noodle | Choy Sum | Egg | Scallions

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$18.00

Chicken or Tofu | Flat Rice noodle | Broccolini | Red Bell Pepper | Cherry Tomato | Thai Basil | Chili

Curries (All our Curries are Prepared Vegan with Choice of Jasmine or Black Rice))

Green Curry

Green Curry

$18.00

Chicken or Tofu | Eggplant | Long bean | Broccolini | Bamboo Shoot | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Thai Basil

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$18.00

Chicken or Tofu | Potato | Onions | Carrot

Red Curry

Red Curry

$18.00

Chicken or Tofu | Pineapple | Bamboo Shoot | Red Bell Pepper | Carrot | Thai Basil | Kaffir Lime Leaf

Curry Broth Only

$10.00

Kids

Choice of Wok-Tossed Chicken, Shrimp, or Tofu | Broccolini | Carrots | Jasmine Rice

Kids Rice Bowl

$12.00

Choice of Wok-Tossed Chicken, Shrimp, or Tofu | Broccolini | Carrots | Jasmine Rice

Kids Noodle Bowl

Kids Noodle Bowl

$12.00

Choice of Wok-Tossed Chicken, Shrimp, or Tofu | Broccolini | Carrots | Yaki Soba Noodles

Desserts

Copa 3 Chocolate

$9.00

White Chocolate | Milk Chocolate | Dark Chocolate | Praline Crust

Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Choice of 2, Vanilla, Strawberry, Green Tea, or Mango

Fried Bananas

Fried Bananas

$9.00

with Vanilla Gelato

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

with Peanut Butter | Vanilla Gelato Add $1

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

Sweet Jasmine Rice | Coconut Cream | Mango

Sorbet

Sorbet

$9.00

Choice of Coconut or Mango

Side Mango

$5.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Gelato

$6.00

Apple Tartlet

$11.00

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Utensils

Chopsticks

Utensils

Beverage

Soft Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Aqua Pana

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water

Soda Water

$1.00

Tea & Coffee

Hot Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborly Californian Cuisine Restaurant and Bar

Location

29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu, CA 90265

Directions

