FOOD

STARTERS

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.99

CORN TORTIILA / TOMATE SALSA

CHICHARRONES DE RIBEYE

$16.99

RIBEYE/AVOCADO/CILANTRO

AGUACHILE NEGRO

$19.99

SHRIMP COOKED IN LIME/ONIONS

PIZZA QUESO FINDIDO

$12.99

MOZZARELLA/CHEESE/CHORIZO

QUESO DIP & CHIPS

$6.99

CHEESE DIP /CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$8.99

AVOCADO / ONIONS/CILANTRO

CORN ON THE COB

$3.99

CORN/CHEESE/ TAJIN/

FLAUTAS AHOGADAS

$9.99

CHICKEN WINGS (8PC)

$13.99

CHICKEN WINGS (15PC)

$23.99

LAS PIZZAS

PEPPERONI AND CHEESE

$14.99

SALSA VERDE/MOZZARELLA/CHEESE

ASADA PIZZA

$16.99

SALSA/ONIONS/RIBEYE/AVOCADO

CARNE ADOBADA PIZZA

$14.99

SALSA/PORK/CHEESE/PINEAPPLE

BIRRIA PIZZA

$14.99

SALSA/CHEESE/BEEF/CILANTRO/ONIONS

RAJAS POBLANAS PIZZA

$14.99

POBLANO/ONIONS/CREAM/CHEESE

CIELITO TACOS

COSTILLA TACOS

$3.99

BEEF RIB COOKED OVER NIGTH

CARNE ADOBADA TACO

$3.99

MARINATED PORK

BIRRIA TACO

$3.99

BEEF BIRRIA

VEGETARIANO TACO

$3.99

MUSHROOMS/ONIONS/BOK CHOI

PORK BELLY TACO

$3.99

ROSTED PORK BELLY

TINGA TACO

$3.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN TINGA

CARNITAS TACO

$3.99

PULLED PORK

CACHETE

$3.99

TACOS PREPARADOS

BAJA FISH

$15.99

FRIED FISH/CABAGE/CHIPOTLE MAYO

BIRRIA

$15.99

SHREDDED BEEF

CACHETADAS DE RIBEYE

$15.99

RIBEYE/CHEESE/CEBOLLAS/SAUCE

GRINGAS ADOBADAS

$15.99

MACHETES

CACHETE CON COSTILLA MACHETE

$12.99

LARGE CORN QUESADILLAS

CARNE ADOBADA MACHETE

$12.90

LARGE CORN QUESADILLAS

BIRRIA MACHETE

$12.99

LARGE CORN QUESADILLAS

PORK BELLY MACHETE

$12.99

LARGE CORN QUESADILLAS

TINGA MACHETE

$10.99

LARGE CORN QUESADILLAS

CARNITAS MACHETE

$12.99

LARGE CORN QUESADILLAS

GRILL CHICKEN MACHETE

$12.99

BOWLS

ASADA BOWL

$13.99

RICE/BEANS/MIX GREENS/CREAM

BAJA FISH BOWL

$13.99

RICE/BEANS/MIX GREENS/CREAM

CACHETE CON COSTILLA BOWL

$12.99

RICE/BEANS/MIX GREENS/CREAM

CARNE ADOBADA BOWL

$12.99

RICE/BEANS/MIX GREENS/CREAM

VEGETARIANO BOWL

$12.99

RICE/BEANS/MIX GREENS/CREAM

TINGA BOWL

$11.99

RICE/BEANS/MIX GREENS/CREAM

SHRIMP

$13.99

ACP BOWLS

GRILLED CHICKEN ACP

$10.99

RICE/CHEESE/PEPPERS/ONIONS

BIRRIA ACP

$11.99

RICE/CHEESE/PEPPERS/ONIONS

CARNE ADOBADA ACP

$11.99

RICE/CHEESE/PEPPERS/ONIONS

ASADA ACP

$12.99

RICE/CHEESE/PEPPERS/ONIONS

COMBOS

PICK TWO COMBO

$9.99

TWO TACOS ONE SIDE

PICK THREE COMBO

$13.99

THREE TACOS ONE SIDE

SIDES

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$2.99

BEANS/MEATS

RICE

$2.99

WHITE RICE

NOPALITOS

$4.99

CACTUS/PICO DE GALLO

CHILES TOREADOS

$2.99

GRILLED SERRANOS

SNACKS

Chips

$2.99

Cacahuates

$2.99

Doritos

$2.99

Mexican Candy

$1.99

Soft Drinks

Fountain drink

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.49

Coca Mexicana

$4.99

Agua Fresca

$3.99

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

JARRITOS

$2.49

MEXICAN COKE

$3.99

AGUA FRESCA

$3.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.49

TEA

$2.99

Jumbo Marg

Pinche Fresa Jumbo

$23.99

La Fresca Jumbo

$23.99

Piña Verde Jumbo

$23.99

La Dominga Jumbo

$23.99

El Jamaican Jumbo

$23.99

La Doble P Jumbo

$23.99

Ultimate Marg Jumbo

$27.99

De La Casa Jumbo

$13.99

TEQUILA

PATRON SILVER

$11.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$12.00

PATRON ANEJO

$13.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$11.00

DON JULIO REP

$12.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$13.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$11.00

CASAMIGOS REP

$12.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$13.00

CLASE AZUL REP

$40.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$11.00

HERRADURA REP

$12.00

HERRADURA ANEJO

$13.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.00

1800 SILVER

$8.00

1800 REP

$9.00

1800 ANEJO

$11.00

DON JULIO 1942

$40.00

MEZCAL

Vecinos Mezcal

$10.00

Viva Mezcal

$9.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00