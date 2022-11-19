A map showing the location of Cielito Lindo - Indy 4040 North High School RdView gallery

Cielito Lindo - Indy 4040 North High School Rd

4040 North High School Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46254

Aperitivos

Chips y Pico

$3.49

Chips y Guac

$4.49

Vaso de Caldo de Res

$2.99

Vaso de Birria

$2.99

Vaso de Menudo

$2.99

Tamal

$1.75

A la Parilla - Pollo

$10.99

Caldos

Res

$8.49

Birria

$8.49

Menudo

$8.49

Pozole

$8.49

Camaron y Pescado

$10.99

Especialidades

Tacos

Burrito

Torta

Quesadilla

Tostadas

Nachos

Chilaquiles

Fuertes

Taquitos Dorados

$7.99

Enchiladas

$10.99

Fajitas

$10.99

Fajitas Camaron

$13.99

A la Mexicana

$10.99

A la Ranchera

$10.99

A la Plancha - Pollo

$10.99

A la Plancha - Pescado

$11.99

A la Plancha - Camaron

$13.99

A la Parilla - Pollo

$10.99

A la Parrilla - Diezmillo

$14.99

A la Parilla - Arrachera

$16.99

Al Crujiente - Pollo

$12.99

Al Crujiente - Pescado

$12.99

Al Crujiente - Camarones

$14.99

Ceviche Camaron

$12.49

Coctel de Camaron

$13.49

Estilo Gringo

Hamburgesa Original

$6.99

Hamburgesa Pollo

$8.99

Hamburgesa Cielito Lindo

$10.99

Alas Tradicionales

$8.99

Alas Boneless

$8.99

Nuestros Favoritos

Pollo Desheusado

$10.99

Mole Poblano

$10.99

Pollo estofado

$12.99

Para la Familia

Pollo Entero

$27.99

Carnitas

$28.99

Picadita

$39.99

Aguas

Tamarindo

Jamaica

Horchata

Bebidas

Lata

$1.99

Coca de vidrio

$2.59

Jarrito

$1.99

Jugo

$1.99

Bebidas Alcohlicas

Cerveza

Vino (vaso)

$3.99

Piña Colada

$4.99

Margarita

$4.99

Michelada

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
