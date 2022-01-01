A map showing the location of Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge 3965 ParkwayView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge 3965 Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

3965 Parkway

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Soft taco
Chimichanga

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$6.05

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Choriqueso

$8.55

Cielito Hot Wings

$10.95

8 spicy hot chicken wings. Served with fresh celery and ranch dressing.

Cielito Lindo Dip

$7.75

Cheese dip with ground beef and pico de gallo

Dip Sampler

$10.55

Samplings of cheese dip, guacamole, bean dip and pico de gallo

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Molcajete Guacamole

$12.05

Chucks of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice

Spinach Dip

$6.40

Salsa Small Togo

$1.45

Chorizo Queso Fundido

$10.95

Melted cheese topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) or steak or chicken with onions and bell peppers. Served with tortillas.

Grilled Chicken Queso Fundido

$9.75

Steak Queso Fundido

$10.95

Guacamole Large

$11.99

Nachos

Nachos with Cheese

$7.75

Refried Beans Nachos

$7.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.55

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.55

Nachos Supremos

$11.05

Nachos Don Miguel

$14.60

Nachos Alambre

$13.75

Nachos with Chicken and Bean

$8.55

Nachos with Beef and Bean

$8.55

Nacho Faj Grilled Chicken

$12.15

Nacho Faj Steak

$13.15

Nacho Faj Mixed

$13.45

Nacho Faj Shrimp

$13.99

Nacho Texanos

$14.60

Salads & Soups

Guacamole Salad

$4.90

Lettuce and guacamole

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and your choice of salad dressing

Ensalada San Marcos

$12.65

Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, avocado slices and your choice of salad dressing

Ensalada Pacifico

$13.25

Grilled shrimp seved on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, avocado slices and your choice of salad dressing

Taco Salad

$9.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce

Fajitas Taco Salad

$10.15

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with fajita-style steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce.

Mi Norteno Taco Salad

$12.05

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, onions and mushrooms on a bed of lettuce and mexican rice. Topped with white cheese sauce and tomatoes

Caldo de Pollo

$11.30

Chicken soup with vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas

Caldo de Camaron

$13.75

Shrimp soup with vegatbles. Served with tortillas.

Combo & Chimi

Combo 2 Item

$9.85

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Combo 3 Item

$10.95

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Chimichanga

$10.45

Two flour tortillas deep fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, white cheese sauce and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

House Specials

Tortas

$11.25

A Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat, avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and mayo. Served on a warm toasted roll with French Fries

Botana Cielito Lindo

$22.15

Tender slices of grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. four spicy hot chicken wings, four pieces of quesadilla, two taquitos Mexicanos and one Cielito Lindo Dip

Parrilla Tapatia (For Two)

$38.35

Grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp, and pork with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served sizzling in a skillet to your table. Includes one choriqueso dip, two cheese quesadillas and two side of Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.60

Order of four fried taquitos - two with beef tips and two with shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettice, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.

Carnitas Michoacan

$13.90

Tender slices of pork served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, avocado slices, jalapenos and tortillas

Dona Pachita

$12.75

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and two chiles rellenos

Don Quijote

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast, steak and shrimp over grilled onions with white cheese sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas

Molcajete

$22.15

A hot lava rock heaped with grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, chipotle sauce and shredded cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Beef Entrees

Carne Asada

$15.99

A tender and marinated sirloin steak. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, avocado slices and tortillas

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Chile Verde

$14.99

Grilled steak tips or carnitas prepared in our special hosue sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Puntas de Res

$14.99

Delicious tender strips of steak marinated in a light tomato sauce with onions, jalapenos and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas.

Steak El Matador

$17.50

T-bone steak topped with grilled vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Steak Gringo

$17.50

T-bone steak served with french fries and tossed salad

Steak Guadalajara

$20.99

T-bone steak accompanied by grilled shrimp. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad.

Steak Ranchero

$17.50

T-bone steak topped with out special ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueno

$17.50

T-bone steak served with tossed salad and slices of avocado. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Arroz Con Steak

$13.75

Chicken Entrees

Dona Cecilia

$13.20

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and penne pasta

ACP

$11.50

Grilled chicken strips over Mexican rice and topped with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.

ACP W/Vegetable

$11.90

Pollo Campestre

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and accompanied by grilled shrimp and broccoli

Pollo Fundido

$14.05

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese over grilled vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Coyoacan

$14.40

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Hawaiiano

$14.05

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce, BBQ sauce and slices of pineapple. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$14.05

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Supremo

$13.50

Grilled chicken strips topped with enchilada sauce and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Los Portales

$14.05

Grilled chicken breast with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce on the top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Cordoba

$14.05

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce and spinach. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Seafood Entrees

Arroz con Camarones

$13.75

Grilled shrimp with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce. Served on a bed of Mexican rice with tortillas.

Costa Azul

$16.60

Two grilled tilapia filets and grilled shrimp topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and Mexican rice.

Mi Puerto Vallarta

$14.40

Grilled shrimp topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and penne pasta.

Coctel de Camaron

$16.60

Mexican-style shrimp cocktail prepared with special sauces, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and avocados. Served with saltine crackers.

Camarones al Ajillo

$15.50

Grilled shrimp and mushrooms in butter garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.50

"The Devil Shrimp": Grilled shrimp in a red hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Camarones Rancheros

$15.50

Grilled shrimp in our special tomato sauce with onions, mushrooms and jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Camarones al Chipotle

$15.50

Grilled shrimp in our special chipotle sauce with grilled onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Mojarra Tilapia

$14.75

Lightly fried, whole tilapia. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Vegetarian Entrees

Chimichanga de Vegetales

$11.60

Two flour tortillas deep-fried or soft. Filled with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Quesadilla de Vegetales

$10.40

A flour tortilla grilled with cheese, tomatoes, onions, belle peppers, muchrooms and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

La Rancherita

$8.55

Two cheese enchiladas. Served with grilled mushrooms.

Mi Favorita

$9.15

Mexican rice and refried beans. Served with grilled mushrooms.

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$12.75

Grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Nachos de Vegetal

$12.15

Nachos with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, shredded cheese and white cheese sauce.

Tacos

Tacos de Pescado

$11.25

Fish tacos. Three tilapia fillet soft tacos with pico de gallo, slices of avocado and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos de Pollo Asada

$12.15

Three grilled chicken strip soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos de Carne Asada

$11.55

Three steak soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos Don Chema

$11.85

Three steak and chorizo(Mexican sausage) soft tacos. Served with cilantro, chopped onions and lime. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos de Alambre

$12.10

Three grilled, chopped steak soft tacos. Filled with onions, bacon, pineapple and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos de Carnitas

$10.95

Three shredded pork soft tacos. Served with pico de gallo, avocado slices and lime. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Fajita Tacos

$11.25

Three fajita-style steak or chicken or shrimp soft tacos. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Burritos

Burrito Especial

$8.90

One burrito with ground beef and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice

Burrito Mexicano

$9.15

One burrito with beef tips topped with white cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$10.95

Two burritos - one with shredded chicken and refried beans and one with ground beef and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Burrito El Patron

$11.60

One burrito with grilled steak. Topped with white cheese sauce. Seved with refried beans and pico de gallo.

Burrito San Jose

$12.75

One burrito with shredded pork and grilled steak. Topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito Don Lupe

$10.95

Two burritos with steak or grilled chicken. Topped with white cheese saice and served with Mexican rice.

Steak Burrito California

$13.75

One burrito with steak or grilled chicken, tomatoes and onions., topped with white cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chicken Burrito California

$13.45

Burrito El Puerto

$12.75

One burrito with grilled shrimp and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Casa Grande

$10.50

Two burritos with beef tips and white cheese sauce on top

Burrito Bandera

$11.05

One burrito with beef tips, topped with green sauce, red sauce and white cheese sauce (Mexican Flag). Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Burrito Colorado

$12.75

One burrito with steak prepared in a red sauce and topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito de Alambre

$13.90

One burrito with steak, bacon, onions and pineapple, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Burrito Texano

$15.25

One XXL burrito stuffed with fajita-style steak, chicken and shrimp, Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.40

Grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Grilled seasoned steak with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$15.25

Grilled seasoned steak and chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Texanas Fajitas

$16.60

Grilled seasoned steak, chicken and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Camaron Fajitas

$17.75

Grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Don Migual Fajitas

$27.80

Grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas. Topped with shredded cheese and pineapple.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$19.20

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple; over half fresh pineapple topped with shredded cheese.

Chicken Fajitas For 2

$28.00

Steak Fajitas For 2

$29.99

Mixed Fajitas For 2

$30.50

Tex Fajitas For 2

$32.99

Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$34.50

Quesadillas

(2) Cheese Quesadillas

$7.60

Two quesadillas served with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Alambre Quesadilla

$13.50

A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with steak, bacon, grilled onions, pineapple and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.95

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef tips, cheese and beans. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Quesadillas

$11.60

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with tender fajita-style steak, chicken or shrimp and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.50

A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled onions and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

(2) Chicken Quesadilla

$10.40

(2) Beeftip Quesadilla

$10.40

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.95

Combination of four enchiladas, one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice.

Enchiladas Dona Maria

$11.95

Three chicken enchiladas prepared in tomatillo sauce. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream.

La Bandera

$11.95

One chicken enchilada covered with green sauce, one spinach enchilada covered with white cheese sauce and one ground beef enchilada covered with red sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.50

Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

A la Carte

Crunchy taco

$2.30

Soft taco

Burrito

Enchilada A La Carte

Tamale

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$3.79

Chimichanga A La Carte

Quesadilla A La Carte

Tostada

Side Orders

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Rice

$2.60

Refried Beans

$2.60

Rice And Beans

$5.15

Gaucamole

$3.15

Fresh Tomato

$0.75

Corn Tortillas

$1.60

Flour Tortillas

$1.40

Chorizo

$3.50

Jalapeno Nacho

$0.85

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.25

Avocado

$3.99

Grilled Pineapple

$1.99

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.25

Grilled Steak

$7.15

French Fries

$2.40

Charro Beans

$3.60

1 Egg

$1.25

Broccoli

$2.25

Celery

$0.95

Chiles Toreados

$3.05

Grill Bell Pepper

$1.15

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.99

Grilled Mixed Vegetables

$1.99

Grilled Tomato

$0.95

Grilled Zuchini

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Shrimp (6)

$5.99

Shrimp (12)

$10.99

Fajita Salad / Rice & Bean

$7.00

Spinach

$2.99

Kids Meal

#1

$5.75

Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#2

$5.75

Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#3

$5.75

Taco and one burrito. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#4

$5.75

Grilled chicken strips, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#5

$5.75

Mexican cheeseburger and french fries. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#6

$5.75

One burrito and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#7

$5.75

One cheese quesadilla and Mexican rice. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#8

$5.75

One beef chimichanga topped with whiite cheese sauce and Mexican rice. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#9

$5.75

Chicken fingers and french fries. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

#10

$5.75

Shredded chicken or ground beef nachos. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.50

A flour tortilla deep-fried with honey, cinnamon and butter

Pancho Villa

$5.95

Chimi-cheesecake drizzled with strawberry sauce. Served with ice cream.

Flan

$3.25

Mexican custard

Churros

$6.99

Traditional Mexican pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream

Fried Ice Cream

$3.75

Vanilla ice cream in a crispy coating, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Served on a deep-fried tortilla.

Sopapilla With Icecream

$3.25

Soft Drinks

Aqua Fresca

$4.50

Aqua Fresca Refil

$1.99

Jarritos

$2.20

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Margaritas

Small Classic Margarita

$7.25

Small Texana Margarita

$8.25

Small Top-Shelf Margarita

$9.25

Small Flavored Margarita

$7.75

Medium Texana Margarita (22 oz)

$12.25

Medium Top-Shelf Margarita (22 oz)

$14.00

Medium Flavored Margarita (22 oz)

$10.50

Medium Classic Margarita

$9.99

Jumbo Classic Margarita (30 oz)

$12.99

Jumbo Texana Margarita (30 oz)

$15.75

Jumbo Top-Shelf Margarita (30 oz)

$18.00

Jumbo Flavored Margarita (30 oz)

$14.75

Blue Margarita

$11.99

Margarona (30 oz)

$15.99

Pitcher Classic Margarita (60 oz)

$26.99

Pitcher Texana Margarita (60 oz)

$30.99

Pitcher Top-Shelf Margarita (60 oz)

$33.99

Pitcher Flavored Margarita (60 oz)

$29.99

Small Classic

$8.25

Small Texana

$9.25

Small Top-Shelf

$10.25

Small Flavored

$8.75

Beer

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos (XX) Amber

$4.00

Dos (XX) Lager

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Victoria

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Sol

$4.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Light

$3.25

DRAFT Michelob Ultra

$3.75+

Dos (XX) LAGER

$3.75+

DRAFT Modelo Negra

$3.75+

DRAFT Dos (XX) Amber

$3.00+

DRAFT Modelo Especial

$3.75+

Michelada (32 oz)

$8.25

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$9.50

1800 Silver

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$9.00

Cazadores Blanco

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Centenario Plata

$8.00

Centenario Reposado

$9.00

Cielo Añejo

$8.00

Cielo Blanco

$6.00

Cielo Reposado

$7.00

Corazon Blanco

$8.00

Corazon Reposado

$9.00

Corralejo Añejo

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Añejo

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

El Jimador Reposado

$7.00

El Mayor Blanco

$6.00

El Mayor Reposado

$7.00

Exotico Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron Añejo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Sauza Reposado

$7.00

Tequila ( House)

$6.99

Sauza Silver

$6.50

Tres Agaves Blanco

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$10.50

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$9.50

Tres Generaciones Silver

$9.50

Wines

Chardonnay

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Sangria

Small Sangria (16 oz)

$4.50

Jumbo Sangria (22 oz)

$8.00

Pitcher Sangria (60 oz)

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

New Amsterdam

$6.99

Skyy

$6.99

Tito's Hand Made

$7.99

Vodka (House)

$6.99

Rum

Bacardi

$6.99

Captain Morgan

$6.99

Malibu

$6.99

Rum (House)

$6.99

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$6.99

Chivas Regal

$7.99

Crown Royal

$7.99

Fireball

$7.99

Heaven Hill

$6.99

J&B

$6.99

Jack Daniels

$7.99

Jameson

$6.99

Jim Beam

$6.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Seven 7 Crown

$6.99

Wild Turkey

$6.99

Wiskey (House)

$6.99

Yager

$6.99

Black Velvet

$6.99

Buchana

Frozen Favorites

Berry-Colada (16 oz)

$7.50

Daiquiri (16 oz)

$7.50

Piña Colada (16 oz)

$7.50

Virgin Daiquiri (16 oz)

$5.50

Virgin Piña Colada (16 oz)

$5.50

Pina Colada To-Go

$8.99

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Blue Motorcycle

$8.99

Hurricane

$8.99

Jäger Bomb

$7.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

Mai Tai

$8.99

Relax

$8.99

Screwdriver

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

Tequila Cranberry

$8.99

Jack And Coke

$8.50

Mojito

$8.99

The Banales

$9.99

Paloma

$8.99

To-Go Drinks (16oz)

Paloma

$9.99

Takeout

Takeout Charge

$0.55

Mayo Sauce (6oz)

$0.50

Green Sauce (6oz)

$0.25

Diabla Sauce (6oz)

$0.25

House Salsa

$0.50+

Cheese Dip

$3.40+

Guacamole

$3.40+

Chips

$1.75+

Cinco Tshirt

$8.00

Retail

Small Mug

$15.99

Medium Mug

$22.99

30 Oz Mug

$30.99

36 oz Mug

$30.99

Cielito Tshirt

$20.99

Old Cielito Shirt

$11.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

