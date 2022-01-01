- Home
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge 3965 Parkway
3965 Parkway
Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
Choriqueso
Cielito Hot Wings
8 spicy hot chicken wings. Served with fresh celery and ranch dressing.
Cielito Lindo Dip
Cheese dip with ground beef and pico de gallo
Dip Sampler
Samplings of cheese dip, guacamole, bean dip and pico de gallo
Guacamole Dip
Molcajete Guacamole
Chucks of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice
Spinach Dip
Salsa Small Togo
Chorizo Queso Fundido
Melted cheese topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) or steak or chicken with onions and bell peppers. Served with tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Queso Fundido
Steak Queso Fundido
Guacamole Large
Nachos
Nachos with Cheese
Refried Beans Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Nachos Supremos
Nachos Don Miguel
Nachos Alambre
Nachos with Chicken and Bean
Nachos with Beef and Bean
Nacho Faj Grilled Chicken
Nacho Faj Steak
Nacho Faj Mixed
Nacho Faj Shrimp
Nacho Texanos
Salads & Soups
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce and guacamole
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and your choice of salad dressing
Ensalada San Marcos
Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, avocado slices and your choice of salad dressing
Ensalada Pacifico
Grilled shrimp seved on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, avocado slices and your choice of salad dressing
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce
Fajitas Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with fajita-style steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce.
Mi Norteno Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, onions and mushrooms on a bed of lettuce and mexican rice. Topped with white cheese sauce and tomatoes
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken soup with vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup with vegatbles. Served with tortillas.
Combo & Chimi
Combo 2 Item
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Combo 3 Item
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas deep fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, white cheese sauce and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
House Specials
Tortas
A Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat, avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and mayo. Served on a warm toasted roll with French Fries
Botana Cielito Lindo
Tender slices of grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. four spicy hot chicken wings, four pieces of quesadilla, two taquitos Mexicanos and one Cielito Lindo Dip
Parrilla Tapatia (For Two)
Grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp, and pork with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served sizzling in a skillet to your table. Includes one choriqueso dip, two cheese quesadillas and two side of Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
Taquitos Mexicanos
Order of four fried taquitos - two with beef tips and two with shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettice, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.
Carnitas Michoacan
Tender slices of pork served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, avocado slices, jalapenos and tortillas
Dona Pachita
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and two chiles rellenos
Don Quijote
Grilled chicken breast, steak and shrimp over grilled onions with white cheese sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
Molcajete
A hot lava rock heaped with grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, chipotle sauce and shredded cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Beef Entrees
Carne Asada
A tender and marinated sirloin steak. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, avocado slices and tortillas
Chile Colorado
Chile Verde
Grilled steak tips or carnitas prepared in our special hosue sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Puntas de Res
Delicious tender strips of steak marinated in a light tomato sauce with onions, jalapenos and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas.
Steak El Matador
T-bone steak topped with grilled vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Steak Gringo
T-bone steak served with french fries and tossed salad
Steak Guadalajara
T-bone steak accompanied by grilled shrimp. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad.
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak topped with out special ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Steak Tampiqueno
T-bone steak served with tossed salad and slices of avocado. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Arroz Con Steak
Chicken Entrees
Dona Cecilia
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and penne pasta
ACP
Grilled chicken strips over Mexican rice and topped with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.
ACP W/Vegetable
Pollo Campestre
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and accompanied by grilled shrimp and broccoli
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese over grilled vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Coyoacan
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Hawaiiano
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce, BBQ sauce and slices of pineapple. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Supremo
Grilled chicken strips topped with enchilada sauce and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Los Portales
Grilled chicken breast with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce on the top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Cordoba
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce and spinach. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Seafood Entrees
Arroz con Camarones
Grilled shrimp with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce. Served on a bed of Mexican rice with tortillas.
Costa Azul
Two grilled tilapia filets and grilled shrimp topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and Mexican rice.
Mi Puerto Vallarta
Grilled shrimp topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and penne pasta.
Coctel de Camaron
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail prepared with special sauces, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and avocados. Served with saltine crackers.
Camarones al Ajillo
Grilled shrimp and mushrooms in butter garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
"The Devil Shrimp": Grilled shrimp in a red hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp in our special tomato sauce with onions, mushrooms and jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Camarones al Chipotle
Grilled shrimp in our special chipotle sauce with grilled onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Mojarra Tilapia
Lightly fried, whole tilapia. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Vegetarian Entrees
Chimichanga de Vegetales
Two flour tortillas deep-fried or soft. Filled with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Quesadilla de Vegetales
A flour tortilla grilled with cheese, tomatoes, onions, belle peppers, muchrooms and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
La Rancherita
Two cheese enchiladas. Served with grilled mushrooms.
Mi Favorita
Mexican rice and refried beans. Served with grilled mushrooms.
Fajitas Vegetarianas
Grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Nachos de Vegetal
Nachos with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, shredded cheese and white cheese sauce.
Tacos
Tacos de Pescado
Fish tacos. Three tilapia fillet soft tacos with pico de gallo, slices of avocado and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos de Pollo Asada
Three grilled chicken strip soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos de Carne Asada
Three steak soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos Don Chema
Three steak and chorizo(Mexican sausage) soft tacos. Served with cilantro, chopped onions and lime. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos de Alambre
Three grilled, chopped steak soft tacos. Filled with onions, bacon, pineapple and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos de Carnitas
Three shredded pork soft tacos. Served with pico de gallo, avocado slices and lime. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Fajita Tacos
Three fajita-style steak or chicken or shrimp soft tacos. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Burritos
Burrito Especial
One burrito with ground beef and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice
Burrito Mexicano
One burrito with beef tips topped with white cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos - one with shredded chicken and refried beans and one with ground beef and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Burrito El Patron
One burrito with grilled steak. Topped with white cheese sauce. Seved with refried beans and pico de gallo.
Burrito San Jose
One burrito with shredded pork and grilled steak. Topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Don Lupe
Two burritos with steak or grilled chicken. Topped with white cheese saice and served with Mexican rice.
Steak Burrito California
One burrito with steak or grilled chicken, tomatoes and onions., topped with white cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chicken Burrito California
Burrito El Puerto
One burrito with grilled shrimp and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Casa Grande
Two burritos with beef tips and white cheese sauce on top
Burrito Bandera
One burrito with beef tips, topped with green sauce, red sauce and white cheese sauce (Mexican Flag). Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Burrito Colorado
One burrito with steak prepared in a red sauce and topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito de Alambre
One burrito with steak, bacon, onions and pineapple, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Burrito Texano
One XXL burrito stuffed with fajita-style steak, chicken and shrimp, Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak and chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Texanas Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak, chicken and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Camaron Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Don Migual Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas. Topped with shredded cheese and pineapple.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple; over half fresh pineapple topped with shredded cheese.
Chicken Fajitas For 2
Steak Fajitas For 2
Mixed Fajitas For 2
Tex Fajitas For 2
Shrimp Fajitas For 2
Quesadillas
(2) Cheese Quesadillas
Two quesadillas served with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Alambre Quesadilla
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with steak, bacon, grilled onions, pineapple and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef tips, cheese and beans. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Quesadillas
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with tender fajita-style steak, chicken or shrimp and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Chorizo Quesadilla
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled onions and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
(2) Chicken Quesadilla
(2) Beeftip Quesadilla
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
Combination of four enchiladas, one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice.
Enchiladas Dona Maria
Three chicken enchiladas prepared in tomatillo sauce. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream.
La Bandera
One chicken enchilada covered with green sauce, one spinach enchilada covered with white cheese sauce and one ground beef enchilada covered with red sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
A la Carte
Side Orders
Shredded Cheese
Lettuce
Sour Cream
Rice
Refried Beans
Rice And Beans
Gaucamole
Fresh Tomato
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Chorizo
Jalapeno Nacho
Grilled Jalapenos
Avocado
Grilled Pineapple
Grilled Onions
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Steak
French Fries
Charro Beans
1 Egg
Broccoli
Celery
Chiles Toreados
Grill Bell Pepper
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Strips
Grilled Mixed Vegetables
Grilled Tomato
Grilled Zuchini
Pico De Gallo
Shrimp (6)
Shrimp (12)
Fajita Salad / Rice & Bean
Spinach
Kids Meal
#1
Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#2
Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#3
Taco and one burrito. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#4
Grilled chicken strips, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#5
Mexican cheeseburger and french fries. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#6
One burrito and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#7
One cheese quesadilla and Mexican rice. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#8
One beef chimichanga topped with whiite cheese sauce and Mexican rice. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#9
Chicken fingers and french fries. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
#10
Shredded chicken or ground beef nachos. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
Desserts
Sopapilla
A flour tortilla deep-fried with honey, cinnamon and butter
Pancho Villa
Chimi-cheesecake drizzled with strawberry sauce. Served with ice cream.
Flan
Mexican custard
Churros
Traditional Mexican pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream in a crispy coating, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Served on a deep-fried tortilla.
Sopapilla With Icecream
Soft Drinks
Margaritas
Small Classic Margarita
Small Texana Margarita
Small Top-Shelf Margarita
Small Flavored Margarita
Medium Texana Margarita (22 oz)
Medium Top-Shelf Margarita (22 oz)
Medium Flavored Margarita (22 oz)
Medium Classic Margarita
Jumbo Classic Margarita (30 oz)
Jumbo Texana Margarita (30 oz)
Jumbo Top-Shelf Margarita (30 oz)
Jumbo Flavored Margarita (30 oz)
Blue Margarita
Margarona (30 oz)
Pitcher Classic Margarita (60 oz)
Pitcher Texana Margarita (60 oz)
Pitcher Top-Shelf Margarita (60 oz)
Pitcher Flavored Margarita (60 oz)
Small Classic
Small Texana
Small Top-Shelf
Small Flavored
Beer
Corona
Corona Premier
Dos (XX) Amber
Dos (XX) Lager
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
Victoria
Pacifico
Tecate
Sol
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Light
DRAFT Michelob Ultra
Dos (XX) LAGER
DRAFT Modelo Negra
DRAFT Dos (XX) Amber
DRAFT Modelo Especial
Michelada (32 oz)
Tequila
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Centenario Plata
Centenario Reposado
Cielo Añejo
Cielo Blanco
Cielo Reposado
Corazon Blanco
Corazon Reposado
Corralejo Añejo
Corralejo Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Jimador Blanco
El Jimador Reposado
El Mayor Blanco
El Mayor Reposado
Exotico Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron Añejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Sauza Reposado
Tequila ( House)
Sauza Silver
Tres Agaves Blanco
Tres Generaciones Añejo
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Tres Generaciones Silver
Whiskey
Frozen Favorites
Cocktails
To-Go Drinks (16oz)
