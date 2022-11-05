Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Cielito Lindo - Oakland Park

review star

No reviews yet

91 NE 44th st

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Black Beans
Side Yellow Rice
El Grande Burro

Appetizers

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

A blend of fresh shredded chicken, melted cheese, sour cream and jalapeños, served atop toasted corn tortillas

Crab Nachos

$16.00Out of stock

A palatial dish of fresh and delicious real crab meat, melted cheese and jalapeños, served atop toasted corn tortillas

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.00

A blend of fresh ground beef, melted cheese, sour cream and jalapeños, served atop toasted corn tortillas

La Casa Quesadilla

$11.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chopped onions, bacon, mushrooms, served with refried beans and guacamole

Mexican Pizza

$11.00

An 8” crispy flour tortilla crispy, topped with refried beans, ground beef, taco sauce, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers, onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Nacho Platter

$13.00

One cheese, one crab, one chicken, one ground beef, and one Super

Nacho Supremo

$12.00

A large mound of chips topped with refried beans, chorizo, ground beef, cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese, jalapeño, guacamole and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your shredded chicken breast with mixed melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and red sauce

Spinach Queso Dip

$9.00

Served with warm tortilla chips, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Super Nachos

$10.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Yellow Queso Dip

$7.50

Served with warm chips

Soups & Salads

Cup Chicken Soup

$4.00

Homemade soup loaded with chunks of tender chicken floating in a savory, simmering broth with rice

Bowl Chicken Soup

$6.00

Homemade soup loaded with chunks of tender chicken floating in a savory, simmering broth with rice

Cup Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Avocado Salad

$9.00

Fresh avocado, lettuce, sliced onion, sliced tomato with choice of dressing

Fiesta Salad

$6.50

A garden delight-fresh crisp green lettuce, plump juicy ripe tomatoes, black olives, onion and your choice of dressing

Mahi Taco Salad

$18.00

Mahi-mahi fish cooked on the grill and diced in pieces, served in a large flour tortilla shell, topped with spring salad, blue cheese crumbs, chopped tomato and choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$14.00

Large flour tortilla made into the shape of a giant shell and filled with lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, delicious pieces of juicy chicken and your choice of dressing

Taco Salad Deluxe

$17.00

Large flour tortilla made into the shape of a giant shell and filled with pieces of skirt steak or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and served with your choice of dressing

House Specialties

Fajitas

$24.00+

Your choice of protein grilled with fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and spices accompanied with sour cream, Mexican relish, cheese, hot tortillas, combined and eaten like a taco.

Stir Fry

$24.00+

Your choice of protein cooked with special stir-fry vegetables topped with secret ginger sauce and served on a bed of rice

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.00

Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with our specially prepared meats, topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.00

Skillfully cooked quarter piece of chicken served with a heaping mound of the best yellow rice you’ve ever tasted

Chili Rellenos

$17.00

Your choice of beef, chicken or cheese A traditional Mexican classic, two mild (but picante) poblano peppers stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, cooked in an egg batter, topped with la casa sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Tijuana Steak

$28.00Out of stock

10 oz. N.Y. Steak topped with Mexican condiments, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions served with yellow rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Burrito Verde

$16.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with tender pieces of beef or chicken and our famous green sauce. Served with rice and beans topped with cheese.

Carne Asada Tampiquena

$26.00

Skirt steak cooked to your liking, accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood

Served with rice and beans

Burrito Del Mar

$26.00Out of stock

Large flour tortilla filled with a unique mixture of fresh real crab meat and shrimp, garnished with our special sauce, melted cheese and topped with sour cream Served with rice and beans

Camarones A La Ajillo

$20.00

( Shrimp Scampi ) Shrimp cooked in special garlic sauce and wine. Served with white rice, black beans and ripe sweet plantains

Camarones Criollos

$21.00

Shrimp cooked in special creole sauce and wine. Served with white rice, black beans and ripe sweet plantains

Crab Chimichanga

$29.00Out of stock

A large flour tortilla, filled with delicious real crab meat, deep-fried crispy. Topped with special sauce, melted cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans

Crab Enchiladas

$25.00Out of stock

Crab meat in a tortilla, topped with monterey cheddar jack cheese and our outrageous ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans

Las Olas Chimichanga

$26.00Out of stock

A large flour tortilla rolled around a delicious seafood blend of real crab meat and shrimp, deep-fried until crisp and golden, smothered with special ”la casa” sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Mahi Mahi

$21.00

Topped with garlic sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains

Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Served with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeños. Accompanied with rice and beans.

Pescado A La Veracruzana

$20.00

Mahi Mahi sautéed with butter, wine, garlic and topped with special Veracruz sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains

Salmon

$22.00

Topped with a touch of garlic sauce, Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains

Salmon Tacos

$19.00

Served with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeños. Accompanied with rice and beans.

Spanish Favorites

All the following Spanish Favorites are served with white rice with an option to substitute for congri rice, sweet plantains with an option to substitute them for tostones or boiled yuca, and a choice of black beans or red beans

Chicken Milanesa

$18.00

Chicken breast pounded thin then breaded and deep-fried and topped with marinara sauce and melted white monterey jack cheese

Churrasco

$24.00

A juicy skirt steak cooked to your liking. Served with "Chimichurri Sauce", white rice, black beans and sweet plantains

Masas De Puerco

$17.00

Chunks of tender pork, marinated with garlic sauce, deep-fried, topped with rings of fresh onions

Palomilla

$19.00

Seasoned top sirloin steak pounded thin, topped with chopped sweet onions

Pechuga A La Plancha

$18.00

Chicken breast grilled, topped with sauteed onions and garlic sauce

Picadillo Criollo

$14.00

Ground beef cooked Cuban style with onions, peppers, olives, raisins and seasoning

Pork Ribeye

$18.00

Pork steak seasoned and cooked to perfection, topped with sauteed onions and mojo sauce

Roast Pork

$17.00

Fresh pork seasoned and oven roasted, served shredded and topped with sauteed onion and garlic sauce

Ropa Vieja

$14.00

A Cuban favorite, shredded beef, cooked with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cooking wine and spices

Mexican Favorites

Served with yellow rice and refried beans

Carnitas

$17.00

Chunks of pork served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo (Mexican style relish), sour cream, cheese, lettuce and chopped tomatoes

Chimichanga

$17.00

We take a flour tortilla, cram it full with lots of fresh beef or chicken and deep fry it to a golden tan. After tanning, we add our special secret south of the border sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans

El Grande Burro

$16.00

Tender chunks of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, stuffed in a large flour tortilla. Topped with a sensational sauce and cheese. Served with guacamole, yellow rice and refried beans

Flautas Rancheras

$19.00

Your choice of beef or chicken wrapped in two flour tortillas that our deep-fried to a rich golden brown, topped with a super sensational sauce and garnished with with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Guadalajara Combo

$18.00

One chicken enchilada, one chile relleno and one beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Lindo Burrito

$16.00

Your choice of beef or chicken, beans and mushrooms, jam-packed into a flour tortilla, topped with melted cheese and our sauce. Served with rice and beans

One Cheese Enchilada One Taco

$14.00

Served with rice and beans

Steak Burrito

$23.00

Juicy tender chunks of skirt steak and pico de gallo stuffed in a flour tortilla and topped with special sauce. Served with rice and beans

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese and pieces of sirloin steak. Served with yellow rice, refried beans, and guacamole

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.00

Two Soft tacos made with juicy tender chunks of skirt steak or chicken pieces, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with yellow rice and beans

Tampico Combination

$17.00

Chicken tostada, cheese enchilada and one beef taco topped with one of our savory sauces

Two Enchiladas

$15.00

Delicious chunky beef, chicken or cheese stuffed in two corn tortillas, topped with our special sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Two Tacos

$13.00

Served with rice and beans

Wild and Crazy Tostadas

$13.00

A giant flour tortilla filled with loads of tasty chunk beef, refried beans, fresh lettuce and cheddar cheese, topped with guacamole, sour cream and diced tomatoes

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburguesa Con Queso

$12.00

½ lb Black Angus Ground Beef cooked to your request. Topped with Monterey Jack Cheddar. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken breast cooked to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Mud Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.00

A vanilla-scented sponge cake, is soaked in a signature blend of three types of creams and topped with glossy mounds of homemade, thick-n-gooey, Italian meringue and maraschino cherry.

Cuatro Leches

$6.00

We take our traditional Tres Leches cake and slather a rich layer of golden dulce de leche caramel.

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Arroz Con Leche

Kids

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Taco

$9.00

Sides & Extras

Fajita Condiments

$4.50

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Side Brown Sauce

$2.00

Side Burro

$8.00

Side Chili Relleno

$8.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Side Crab Enchilada

$15.00Out of stock

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Side Guac

$6.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Mofongo

$7.00Out of stock

Side Mont Jack/Chedr Chz

$2.00

Side Onions & Peppers

$3.50

Side Red Beans

$4.50

Side Refried Beans

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Side Taco

$4.00

Side Taco Sauce

$2.00

Side Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Side Tostada

$6.50

Side Tostones

$4.00

Side White Rice

$3.50

Side Yellow Ranchero Sauce

$2.00

Side Yellow Rice

$3.50

Side Maspostiado Rice

$4.50Out of stock

Side Avocado Slices

$5.00

Large Chips w/ 2 Large Salsa

$9.00

Large Chips w/ 1 Large Salsa

$7.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Large Salsa

$3.00

Medium Salsa

$2.00

Medium Chips w/ 2 Medium Salsas

$6.00

Medium Chips w/ 1 Medium Salsa

$5.00

Side Moro Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Ripe Plantains

$3.50

Side Sautéed Onions

$1.50

Small Chips w/ 2 Small Salsas

$4.25

Side Spinach

$2.00

Side Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Tomato

$1.50

Side Enchilada

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Boiled Yuca

$3.50Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cola

$2.95

Diet Cola

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

White Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Jarrito - Tamarind

$3.00

Jarrito - Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito - Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito - Guava

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Perrier

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Colada

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park, FL 33334

Directions

Gallery
Cielito Lindo image
Cielito Lindo image
Cielito Lindo image
Cielito Lindo image

Map
