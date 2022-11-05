- Home
Cielito Lindo - Pompano Beach
1,098 Reviews
$$
600 South Dixie HWY
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Nachos
A blend of fresh shredded chicken, melted cheese, sour cream and jalapeños, served atop toasted corn tortillas
Crab Nachos
A palatial dish of fresh and delicious real crab meat, melted cheese and jalapeños, served atop toasted corn tortillas
Ground Beef Nachos
A blend of fresh ground beef, melted cheese, sour cream and jalapeños, served atop toasted corn tortillas
La Casa Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chopped onions, bacon, mushrooms, served with refried beans and guacamole
Mexican Pizza
An 8” crispy flour tortilla crispy, topped with refried beans, ground beef, taco sauce, tomatoes, green peppers, red peppers, onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Nacho Platter
One cheese, one crab, one chicken, one ground beef, and one Super
Nacho Supremo
A large mound of chips topped with refried beans, chorizo, ground beef, cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese, jalapeño, guacamole and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your shredded chicken breast with mixed melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and red sauce
Spinach Queso Dip
Served with warm tortilla chips, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Super Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Yellow Queso Dip
Served with warm chips
Soups & Salads
Cup Chicken Soup
Homemade soup loaded with chunks of tender chicken floating in a savory, simmering broth with rice
Bowl Chicken Soup
Homemade soup loaded with chunks of tender chicken floating in a savory, simmering broth with rice
Cup Tortilla Soup
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Avocado Salad
Fresh avocado, lettuce, sliced onion, sliced tomato with choice of dressing
Fiesta Salad
A garden delight-fresh crisp green lettuce, plump juicy ripe tomatoes, black olives, onion and your choice of dressing
Mahi Taco Salad
Mahi-mahi fish cooked on the grill and diced in pieces, served in a large flour tortilla shell, topped with spring salad, blue cheese crumbs, chopped tomato and choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla made into the shape of a giant shell and filled with lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, delicious pieces of juicy chicken and your choice of dressing
Taco Salad Deluxe
Large flour tortilla made into the shape of a giant shell and filled with pieces of skirt steak or grilled chicken breast, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and served with your choice of dressing
House Specialties
Fajitas
Your choice of protein grilled with fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and spices accompanied with sour cream, Mexican relish, cheese, hot tortillas, combined and eaten like a taco.
Stir Fry
Your choice of protein cooked with special stir-fry vegetables topped with secret ginger sauce and served on a bed of rice
Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with our specially prepared meats, topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Arroz Con Pollo
Skillfully cooked quarter piece of chicken served with a heaping mound of the best yellow rice you’ve ever tasted
Chili Rellenos
Your choice of beef, chicken or cheese A traditional Mexican classic, two mild (but picante) poblano peppers stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, cooked in an egg batter, topped with la casa sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Tijuana Steak
10 oz. N.Y. Steak topped with Mexican condiments, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions served with yellow rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Burrito Verde
A large flour tortilla stuffed with tender pieces of beef or chicken and our famous green sauce. Served with rice and beans topped with cheese.
Carne Asada Tampiquena
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Seafood
Burrito Del Mar
Large flour tortilla filled with a unique mixture of fresh real crab meat and shrimp, garnished with our special sauce, melted cheese and topped with sour cream Served with rice and beans
Camarones A La Ajillo
( Shrimp Scampi ) Shrimp cooked in special garlic sauce and wine. Served with white rice, black beans and ripe sweet plantains
Camarones Criollos
Shrimp cooked in special creole sauce and wine. Served with white rice, black beans and ripe sweet plantains
Crab Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla, filled with delicious real crab meat, deep-fried crispy. Topped with special sauce, melted cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
Crab Enchiladas
Crab meat in a tortilla, topped with monterey cheddar jack cheese and our outrageous ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans
Las Olas Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla rolled around a delicious seafood blend of real crab meat and shrimp, deep-fried until crisp and golden, smothered with special ”la casa” sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Mahi Mahi
Topped with garlic sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Mahi Tacos
Served with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeños. Accompanied with rice and beans.
Pescado A La Veracruzana
Mahi Mahi sautéed with butter, wine, garlic and topped with special Veracruz sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Salmon
Topped with a touch of garlic sauce, Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Salmon Tacos
Served with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeños. Accompanied with rice and beans.
Spanish Favorites
Chicken Milanesa
Chicken breast pounded thin then breaded and deep-fried and topped with marinara sauce and melted white monterey jack cheese
Churrasco
A juicy skirt steak cooked to your liking. Served with "Chimichurri Sauce", white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Masas De Puerco
Chunks of tender pork, marinated with garlic sauce, deep-fried, topped with rings of fresh onions
Palomilla
Seasoned top sirloin steak pounded thin, topped with chopped sweet onions
Pechuga A La Plancha
Chicken breast grilled, topped with sauteed onions and garlic sauce
Picadillo Criollo
Ground beef cooked Cuban style with onions, peppers, olives, raisins and seasoning
Pork Ribeye
Pork steak seasoned and cooked to perfection, topped with sauteed onions and mojo sauce
Roast Pork
Fresh pork seasoned and oven roasted, served shredded and topped with sauteed onion and garlic sauce
Ropa Vieja
A Cuban favorite, shredded beef, cooked with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cooking wine and spices
Mexican Favorites
Carnitas
Chunks of pork served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo (Mexican style relish), sour cream, cheese, lettuce and chopped tomatoes
Chimichanga
We take a flour tortilla, cram it full with lots of fresh beef or chicken and deep fry it to a golden tan. After tanning, we add our special secret south of the border sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
El Grande Burro
Tender chunks of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, stuffed in a large flour tortilla. Topped with a sensational sauce and cheese. Served with guacamole, yellow rice and refried beans
Flautas Rancheras
Your choice of beef or chicken wrapped in two flour tortillas that our deep-fried to a rich golden brown, topped with a super sensational sauce and garnished with with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Guadalajara Combo
One chicken enchilada, one chile relleno and one beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Lindo Burrito
Your choice of beef or chicken, beans and mushrooms, jam-packed into a flour tortilla, topped with melted cheese and our sauce. Served with rice and beans
One Cheese Enchilada One Taco
Served with rice and beans
Steak Burrito
Juicy tender chunks of skirt steak and pico de gallo stuffed in a flour tortilla and topped with special sauce. Served with rice and beans
Steak Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese and pieces of sirloin steak. Served with yellow rice, refried beans, and guacamole
Tacos Al Carbon
Two Soft tacos made with juicy tender chunks of skirt steak or chicken pieces, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with yellow rice and beans
Tampico Combination
Chicken tostada, cheese enchilada and one beef taco topped with one of our savory sauces
Two Enchiladas
Delicious chunky beef, chicken or cheese stuffed in two corn tortillas, topped with our special sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Two Tacos
Served with rice and beans
Wild and Crazy Tostadas
A giant flour tortilla filled with loads of tasty chunk beef, refried beans, fresh lettuce and cheddar cheese, topped with guacamole, sour cream and diced tomatoes
Burgers & Sandwiches
Desserts
Flan
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Mud Pie
Tres Leches
A vanilla-scented sponge cake, is soaked in a signature blend of three types of creams and topped with glossy mounds of homemade, thick-n-gooey, Italian meringue and maraschino cherry.
Cuatro Leches
We take our traditional Tres Leches cake and slather a rich layer of golden dulce de leche caramel.
Rice Pudding
Arroz Con Leche
Kids
Sides & Extras
Fajita Condiments
Side Black Beans
Side Brown Sauce
Side Burro
Side Chili Relleno
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Crab Enchilada
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Guac
Side Jalapenos
Side Mofongo
Side Mont Jack/Chedr Chz
Side Onions & Peppers
Side Red Beans
Side Refried Beans
Side Sour Cream
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Taco
Side Taco Sauce
Side Tomatillo Sauce
Side Tostada
Side Tostones
Side White Rice
Side Yellow Ranchero Sauce
Side Yellow Rice
Side Maspostiado Rice
Side Avocado Slices
Large Chips w/ 2 Large Salsa
Large Chips w/ 1 Large Salsa
Side Lettuce
Large Salsa
Medium Salsa
Medium Chips w/ 2 Medium Salsas
Medium Chips w/ 1 Medium Salsa
Side Moro Rice
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Ripe Plantains
Side Sautéed Onions
Small Chips w/ 2 Small Salsas
Side Spinach
Side Steamed Vegetables
Side Tomato
Side Enchilada
Side Fries
Side Boiled Yuca
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Cola
Diet Cola
Sprite
Orange Soda
White Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Jarrito - Tamarind
Jarrito - Mandarin
Jarrito - Pineapple
Jarrito - Fruit Punch
Jarrito - Guava
Iced Tea
Perrier
Bottled Water
Milk
Club Soda
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach, FL 33060