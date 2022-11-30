Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1540 Cypress Creek Rd,Ste 106

Cedar Park, TX 78613

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE

$9.00+

CHILE CON QUESO

$9.00+

LARGE QUESO COMPESTO

$11.00

NACHOS

$13.00+

QUESDILLAS

$10.00+

APPETIZER CEVICHE

$10.99

APPETIZER TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.00

GLASS BOTTLE DRINK

$4.00

TEA

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

CAFE CON LECHE

$6.00

MILK

$3.00

AGUA FRESCAS

$5.50

KIDS

KIDS

$3.00+

TYPE OF TACOS

TACO PLATE

$14.00+

ENCHILADAS

SUIZA

$13.00+

ENTOMATADA

$13.00+

CHILE CON QUESO

$13.00+

POBALANA

$13.00+

VERDE

$13.00+

CHIPOTLE

$15.00+

MOLE

$13.00+

MAINS

ARRACHERRA

$26.00+

COCHINITA PIBIL

$17.00+

PECHUGAS

$15.00+

CARNE GUSIADA

$16.00

FLAUTAS

$13.00+

TAMALE PLATE

$12.00

TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

CHILE RELLENO

$15.00+

FAJITAS

$19.00+

CEVICHE

$15.00

CAMARONES

$22.00+

PESCADO

$20.00+

BURRITOS

$13.00+

POSOLE

$14.99

NACHOS

$13.00+

QUESDILLAS

$10.00+

SEAFOOD

CEVICHE

$15.00

PESCADO

$20.00+

CAMARONES

$22.00+

SOUPS

TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

POSOLE

$14.99

TACO Y ENCHILADA

CHICKEN FAJITA TACO

$3.99

BEEF FAJITA TACO

$3.99

CARNITAS TACO

$3.99

PASTOR TACO

$3.99

BARBACOL TACO

$4.99

BEAN AND CHEESE

$2.00

BEANS AND RICE

$2.00

TAMAL A LA CARTA

$3.25

COCHINITA PIBIL

$3.99

ENCHILADA A LA CARTA

$1.99+

SIDES

PICO DE GALLO

$2.99

GUAC

$2.50

SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.99

LIMES

$0.99

PICKLED ONIONS

$1.99

EXTRA ENCHILADA SAUCE

$0.99

PICKLED JALAPENOS

$1.99

FRESH JALAPENOS

$2.99

SQUASH

$4.99

2 OZ OF CHILE CON QUESO

$1.00

TINY SIDES

$0.25

AVOCADO

$3.99

RICE

$1.99

BEANS

$1.99

RICE AND BEANS

$3.99

CHARRO BEANS

$4.99

TORTILLAS

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.99

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.99

SINGLE FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.60

SINGLE CORN TORTILLA

$0.60

CHIPS Y SALSA

EXTRA CHIP & SALSA

$2.99

24 OZ SALSA

$10.99

LARGE CHIPS & SALSA

$6.99

SPICY SALSA

$0.50

DESERTS

TRES LECHES

$6.50

MINI TRES LECHES

$3.50

CREAM CON FRUTA

$3.99

Strawberry bundle

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1540 Cypress Creek Rd,Ste 106, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine image
Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine image
Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine image

