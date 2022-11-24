Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Cielito Cocina Mexicana Danville, CA

2,089 Reviews

$$

445 Railroad Ave

Danville, CA 94526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHIPS AND SALSA TOGO
GUACAMOLE
ENCHILADAS SUIZA

ENSALADAS

CHOPPED SALAD

CHOPPED SALAD

$14.95

chopped gem lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, avocado, radishes, cucumbers, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle lime vinaigrette

FRESCA CON POLLO

FRESCA CON POLLO

$16.95

chicken, butter lettuce, cucumber, avocado, orange, jicama, cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, citrus vinaigrette

CHIQUITO

CHIQUITO

$14.95

Romaine lettuce , avocado, cherry tomatoes, watermelon radish, corina cheese, punching seeds, creamy cilantro dressing

ANTOJITOS

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

avocado, serrano, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, housemade tortilla chips

CHILE RELLENO

CHILE RELLENO

$14.50

chile poblano, roasted corn, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, roasted tomato sauce

QUESO FUNDIDO CON CHORIZO

QUESO FUNDIDO CON CHORIZO

$14.00

Chihuahua Asadero cheese, with roasted poblano pepper and homemade chorizo

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$13.50

Corn masa, cremimi mushroom, caramelized onions, garlic, thyme, epazote Oaxaca cheese served with avocado salsa.

COCTEL DE FRUTA

COCTEL DE FRUTA

$11.00

cucumber, jicama, lime, spicy seasoning

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$14.50

Braised Mary's chicken, yellow mole, Mexican coleslaw, cotija cheese, pineapple mango salsa, crema

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$17.50
CHIPS AND SALSA TOGO

CHIPS AND SALSA TOGO

$5.50

one basket of homemade chips whit 6oz of salsa

TACOS

PESCADO TACO

PESCADO TACO

$13.00

two tacos of rock cod in ancho chili adobo, cabbage slaw, avocado salsa, chipotle aioli GF

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$13.00

two steak tacos, guacamole, salsa roja, onions, radish, cilantro

POLLO TACO

POLLO TACO

$13.00

two chicken tacos, cilantro, avocado, onions, radish, molcajete salsa

CARNITAS TACO

CARNITAS TACO

$13.00

two tacos of carnitas, guacamole, onion, cilantro, radish, morita sauce.

COLIFLOR TACOS

COLIFLOR TACOS

$12.00

two tacos of chef's selection of cauliflower al pastor and chipotle sauce, served with molcajete salsa, napa cabbage and pineapple

TACO COMBO

TACO COMBO

$13.00

Mix and match your favorite meat on a two taco combo, or 3 taco convo.

TACO FAMILY for 4

TACO FAMILY for 4

$55.00

Tacos of your choice with rice and beans, for 4 people (8 tacos)

PLATOS FUERTES

ENCHILADAS SUIZA

ENCHILADAS SUIZA

$22.50

tomatillo braised chicken, jack & white cheddar, refried pinto beans, red rice

ENCHILADAS DE QUESO

ENCHILADAS DE QUESO

$22.50
ENCHILADAS CON POLLO

ENCHILADAS CON POLLO

$22.50

chile colorado braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, refried black beans, red rice

POZOLE ROJO

POZOLE ROJO

$15.50

Yucatecan pork, chile broth, hominy, cabbage, radishes, onions, cilantro, oregano, lime, house hot sauce

POLLO ASADO

POLLO ASADO

$24.95

achiote marinated wood grilled half chicken, black beans, red rice, escabeche, tomatillo salsa, served with corn tortillas

CARNITAS

CARNITAS

$26.95

citrus braised pork, escabeche, molcajete salsa, black beans, red rice served with corn tortillas

POLLO CON MOLE

$24.95
CHILE VERDE

CHILE VERDE

$26.50

Pork shoulder in a green tomatillo Chile cilantro sauce. Red rice, refried pinto beans, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, lettuce, served with corn tortillas.

PICADILLO CON POLLO

PICADILLO CON POLLO

$23.95

strips of wood grilled marinated chicken, grilled Red onions, jalapeño, roasted tomatoes, poblano chile, cilantro , garlic, served red rice and black beans and corn tortillas

PICADILLO CON CARNE

PICADILLO CON CARNE

$25.95

strips of wood grilled marinated steak grilled Red onions, jalapeño, roasted tomatoes, poblano chile, cilantro , garlic, served red rice and black beans and corn tortillas strips of tender Steak

ENCHILADA SUIZA FAMILY FOR 4

ENCHILADA SUIZA FAMILY FOR 4

$75.00

tomatillo braised chicken, jack & white cheddar, refried pinto beans, red rice (12 Enchiladas)

ENCHILADA SUIZA FAMILY FOR 6

ENCHILADA SUIZA FAMILY FOR 6

$110.00

tomatillo braised chicken, jack & white cheddar, refried pinto beans, red rice (18 enchiladas)

ENCHILADA SUIZA FAMILY FOR 8

ENCHILADA SUIZA FAMILY FOR 8

$140.00

tomatillo braised chicken, jack & white cheddar, refried pinto beans, red rice (24 enchiladas)

ENCHILADA CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 4

$75.00

chile colorado braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, refried black beans, red rice (12 enchiladas)

ENCHILADA CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 6

$110.00

chile colorado braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, refried black beans, red rice (18 enchiladas)

ENCHILADA CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 8

$140.00

chile colorado braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, refried black beans, red rice (24 enchiladas)

PICADILLO CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 4

PICADILLO CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 4

$68.00

strips of wood grilled marinated pollo with grilled Red onions, jalapeño, roasted tomatoes, poblano chile, cilantro , garlic, served red rice and black beans and corn tortillas

PICADILLO CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 6

PICADILLO CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 6

$110.00

strips of wood grilled marinated pollo with grilled Red onions, jalapeño, roasted tomatoes, poblano chile, cilantro , garlic, served red rice and black beans and corn tortillas

PICADILLO CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 8

PICADILLO CON POLLO FAMILY FOR 8

$130.00

strips of wood grilled marinated pollo with grilled Red onions, jalapeño, roasted tomatoes, poblano chile, cilantro , garlic, served red rice and black beans and corn tortillas

PICADILLO CON CARNE FAMILY FOR 4

PICADILLO CON CARNE FAMILY FOR 4

$78.00

strips of wood grilled marinated steak with grilled Red onions, jalapeño, roasted tomatoes, poblano chile, cilantro , garlic, served red rice and black beans and corn tortillas

PICADILLO CON CARNE FAMILY FOR 6

PICADILLO CON CARNE FAMILY FOR 6

$120.00

strips of wood grilled marinated steak with grilled Red onions, jalapeño, roasted tomatoes, poblano chile, cilantro , garlic, served red rice and black beans and corn tortillas

PICADILLO CON CARNE FAMILY FOR 8

PICADILLO CON CARNE FAMILY FOR 8

$140.00

strips of wood grilled marinated steak with grilled Red onions, jalapeño, roasted tomatoes, poblano chile, cilantro , garlic, served red rice and black beans and corn tortillas

COMPLEMENTOS

SIDE BLACK BEANS

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$6.00
SIDE REFRIED PINTO

SIDE REFRIED PINTO

$6.00
SIDE REFRIED BLACK

SIDE REFRIED BLACK

$6.00
SIDE RED RICE

SIDE RED RICE

$6.00
ELOTE

ELOTE

$8.00

wood grilled sweet corn, queso fresco, lime chipotle aioli

COLIFLOR

COLIFLOR

$12.00

Roasted cauliflower al pastor with pineapple, onions, chipotle sauce

SIDE CARNITAS

$7.00
ESCABECHE

ESCABECHE

$6.00

pickled vegetables, carrots, cauliflower, onions, oregano and jalapeños

SALSA 8oz

$2.50

Choice of our homemade salsas molcajete, morita and habanero.

SALSA 16oz

$5.00

Choice of our homemade salsas molcajete, morita and habanero.

SIDE OF TORTILLAS

SIDE OF TORTILLAS

$2.50

JUGOS

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$6.00

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$6.00

CARRITO TEQUILERO

AÑEJO

$20.00+

REPOSADO

$35.00+

BLANCO

$25.00+

EXTRA AÑEJO

$50.00+

MEZCAL

$50.00+

TRADICIONAL

CHURROS

CHURROS

$8.00

Cinnamon and sugar, served with chocolate and dulce de leche dipping sauces

PLATANOS CON HELADO

PLATANOS CON HELADO

$9.00
FLAN

FLAN

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cielito Cocina Mexicana features authentic, regional Mexican cuisine from Puebla and Oaxaca. We also have a full bar with an exceptional tequila and mezcal collection, California wines, and local microbrews on tap. We support local farmers so that we can source the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

445 Railroad Ave, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

Gallery
Cielito Cocina Mexicana image
Cielito Cocina Mexicana image
Cielito Cocina Mexicana image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kitava | SF2BAY - Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
201 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Lavash | SF2BAY - Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
201 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
WahJeeWah
orange starNo Reviews
32681 Mission Blvd Hayward, CA 94544
View restaurantnext
Havana Catering
orange starNo Reviews
2385 Pacheco Blvd Martinez, CA 94553
View restaurantnext
Chop Bar
orange starNo Reviews
190 4th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Mazzeh Grill
orange starNo Reviews
Fremont, CA Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Danville

Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville
orange star4.7 • 8,416
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Revel Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.8 • 4,887
331 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza - (Danville)
orange star4.7 • 3,888
550 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Danville Harvest
orange star4.3 • 2,224
500 Hartz Ave Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
The Peasant & The Pear
orange star4.1 • 1,920
111 West Prospect Avenue Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Esin Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,389
750 Camino Ramon Danville, CA 94526
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Danville
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston