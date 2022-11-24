Caterers
Cielito Cocina Mexicana Danville, CA
2,089 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cielito Cocina Mexicana features authentic, regional Mexican cuisine from Puebla and Oaxaca. We also have a full bar with an exceptional tequila and mezcal collection, California wines, and local microbrews on tap. We support local farmers so that we can source the freshest ingredients.
Location
445 Railroad Ave, Danville, CA 94526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Danville
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville
4.7 • 8,416
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd Danville, CA 94526
View restaurant