Cielito Lindo on Olvera Street in Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
E23 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Anitas Restaurant at Olvera Street
No Reviews
W26 Olvera Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine - Los Angeles
No Reviews
301 Ord Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant