  Cielo wellness cafe - 4640 McKinney Ave #130
Cielo wellness cafe 4640 McKinney Ave #130

No reviews yet

4640 McKinney Ave #130

Dallas, TX 75205

Avocado Toast
Cappuccino
Cielo Sunset

COFFEE

DRIP

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Pour Over

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

COLD BREW

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Steamed Milk

$2.50

Cielo Speciality Drinks

Celestial Cinnamon Latte

Celestial Cinnamon Latte

$6.50

Honey, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Espresso, and Oat Milk

Lunar Latte

Lunar Latte

$6.50

House-made Ube Syrup, Espresso, and Milk

Venus Latte

Venus Latte

$6.50

House-made Rose Syrup, Mocha Chips, Espresso, Milk

Gemini Secret Latte

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Gingerbread Latte

$6.50

SMOOTHIES

Blue Cloud

Blue Cloud

$10.00

Banana, Pineapple, Almond Butter, Coconut milk, Vanilla, Blue Spirulina

Cielo Colada

Cielo Colada

$10.00

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut milk, Spinach, Vanilla

Super Nebula

Super Nebula

$10.00

Kale, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Super green powder, Power Purple Juice

Cielo Sunset

Cielo Sunset

$10.00

Peach, Strawberries, Bananas, Almond Milk, Agave nectar, Dragon fruit

Fitness Ambassador

$11.00

Blueberries, Bananas, Almond Butter, Honey, Cinnamon, Almond Milk, Collagen, Ashwagandha Root

TEA

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Matcha

$6.00

London Fog

$5.00

Chai Tea

$5.00

Made with Oat milk

Dragon Pearl Jasmine

$3.50

Organic Ginger Lemon

$3.50

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$3.50

Organic Bangkok

$3.50

Earl Grey Supreme

$3.50

Butterfly Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Pastries

GF Banana Muffin

$5.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Classic Croissant

$4.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Vegan Lemon Loaf

$4.50Out of stock

MISC. Pastry

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast Scramble

Protein Scramble

Protein Scramble

$9.95

Eggs scrambled with turkey sausage, tomatoes, Fresno chiles, and sharp cheddar cheese topped with micro cilantro and crema – served with multigrain toast

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$9.95

Eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Mozzarella cheese topped with green onion, tzatziki sauce – served with naan bread

Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$9.95

Roasted sweet potato with red onion, Fresno chiles, corn, and black beans topped with radish, micro cilantro and avocado – served with jalapeno sauce

Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Avocado mash, lemon zest, pistachio, micro basil

Nutty Banana

Nutty Banana

$7.95

OG banana, Coconut sugar, OG house made hazelnut spread, blueberry Snow.

Strawberry Mascarpone

Strawberry Mascarpone

$7.95

Blood orange mascarpone, fresh strawberry, OG chia seed, micro basil

Toast

$1.25

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Tortilla w/hummus, baby spinach, roasted red pepper, sweet peppers, cucumber, roasted chickpeas

Deli Style Chicken Pesto Wrap

Deli Style Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.95

Tortilla, baby spinach, pesto chicken, fresh tomatoes, red onions

Deli Style Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Deli Style Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.95

avocado spread, baby spinach, chipotle pineapple chicken, corn, black bean, onion

Heavenly Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa or cauliflower rice tossed with tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers and spinach Finished with tzatziki sauce, roasted chickpeas and fresh cucumber

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$10.95

Lime-cilantro Quinoa or Cauliflower rice tossed with red onion, fresno peppers, corn, black beans and baby kale, jalapeno sauce, chipotle pineapple sauce and avocado

Curry Bowl

Curry Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa or cauliflower Rice tossed with curried sweet potatoes, sweet peppers, jalapenos, spinach, honey yogurt sauce, fresh cucumbers and mint chiffonade

Heavenly Dishes

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95

Chicken, carrots, sugar snap peas, w/ a rich, creamy tomato-based spiced with Garam Masala sauce

Thai Chicken Holy Basil

Thai Chicken Holy Basil

$13.95

Basil, garlic, jalapeno, onion, broccoli, red & yellow bell peppers, holy basil sauce