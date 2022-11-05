Cielo wellness cafe 4640 McKinney Ave #130
4640 McKinney Ave #130
Dallas, TX 75205
Popular Items
COFFEE
Cielo Speciality Drinks
SMOOTHIES
Blue Cloud
Banana, Pineapple, Almond Butter, Coconut milk, Vanilla, Blue Spirulina
Cielo Colada
Pineapple, Banana, Coconut milk, Spinach, Vanilla
Super Nebula
Kale, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Super green powder, Power Purple Juice
Cielo Sunset
Peach, Strawberries, Bananas, Almond Milk, Agave nectar, Dragon fruit
Fitness Ambassador
Blueberries, Bananas, Almond Butter, Honey, Cinnamon, Almond Milk, Collagen, Ashwagandha Root
TEA
Pastries
Breakfast Scramble
Protein Scramble
Eggs scrambled with turkey sausage, tomatoes, Fresno chiles, and sharp cheddar cheese topped with micro cilantro and crema – served with multigrain toast
Veggie Scramble
Eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Mozzarella cheese topped with green onion, tzatziki sauce – served with naan bread
Vegan Hash
Roasted sweet potato with red onion, Fresno chiles, corn, and black beans topped with radish, micro cilantro and avocado – served with jalapeno sauce
Scrambled Eggs
Toast
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Tortilla w/hummus, baby spinach, roasted red pepper, sweet peppers, cucumber, roasted chickpeas
Deli Style Chicken Pesto Wrap
Tortilla, baby spinach, pesto chicken, fresh tomatoes, red onions
Deli Style Chipotle Chicken Wrap
avocado spread, baby spinach, chipotle pineapple chicken, corn, black bean, onion
Heavenly Bowls
Mediterranean Bowl
Quinoa or cauliflower rice tossed with tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers and spinach Finished with tzatziki sauce, roasted chickpeas and fresh cucumber
Baja Bowl
Lime-cilantro Quinoa or Cauliflower rice tossed with red onion, fresno peppers, corn, black beans and baby kale, jalapeno sauce, chipotle pineapple sauce and avocado
Curry Bowl
Quinoa or cauliflower Rice tossed with curried sweet potatoes, sweet peppers, jalapenos, spinach, honey yogurt sauce, fresh cucumbers and mint chiffonade