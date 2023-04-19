Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thaia

review star

No reviews yet

29169 Heathercliff Rd

Malibu, CA 90265

Menu

Salad

Spring Fruit

$18.00

Organic Baby Spinach Chiffonade Mandarin, Blueberry, Pomegranate Seed Cracked Pistachio, Almond. Fried Goat Cheese Balls W/ Raspberry Vinaigrette

Simply Crispy

$17.00

Organic Local Romaine Heart Rustic Bread Crouton Grated Shaved Parmesan Cheese W/Creamy Caesar Dressind

Peppery Pear

$17.00

Organic Baby Arugula Roasted Pear,Cherry Tomato Toasted Almond, Blue Cheese W/Guava Dressing

Starter

3- Brochette

$21.00

Sea Scallop, White Shrimp & Cherry Tomato Skewers, Chopped Parsley & GrilledLemon W/Tequila Cilantro & Lime Dip

Capri

$19.00

Creamy Burrata Mozzarella Heirloom Tomato, Strawberry & Pear Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper W/ Basil Olive Oil & Balsamic reduction

Tuna Cocktail

$19.00

Freshly Diced Ahi Tuna Avocado,Fresh Mango, Cucumber Parsley & Orange, Lime Juice W/Wonton Crisp & Lemon Flambe

Soups

Vegetarian & Vegan

$10.00Out of stock

Main Course

Bone-In Ribeye

$48.00

Flat Iron Steak Grass Fed

$32.00

Roasted Mary's Chicken

$32.00

Half- W/side of Chimichurri & Grilled Lemon

Kurobuta Pork Chop

$36.00

16 oz W/Side of Blueberry port wine reduction

Dover Sole Filet

$29.00

W/sauces of citrus, Garden herb coulis and tartare sauce

ORA King Salmon

$34.00

W/ Side of pomegranate mint sauce and Tartare sauce

Corsica

$48.00

LOBSTER/TIGER SHRIMP/SEA SCALLOP W/ butter, parsley, garlic and paprika. Side of grilled lemon

Pasta & Grain

Ragu

$28.00

Egg Fettuccine W/ Traditional Beef Bolognese Sauce

Blue Ocean

$39.00

Sautéed Squid,Cherry Tomato over Linguine Tiger Shrimp, Sea Scallop and Lobster Tail W/Pinot Grigio White wine sauce

Alfredo

$24.00

Ciel Orange

$23.00

Rustica

$18.00

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Creamy Mash

$10.00

Garlic & Oil Broccoli

$12.00

Steamed Asparagus

$12.00

Sautéed Haricot Vert

$14.00

Steamed Sautéed Spinach

$12.00

Desserts

Sorbet

Sorbet

$12.00

Choice of Coconut

Gelato

$6.00

Apple Tartlet

$12.00

Served Warm with Vanilla Gelato

Bomba Sorbet

$12.00

Mango,Raspberry,Passion Fruit,White Chocolate

Pear & Marscapone Cheese

$12.00

Smooth Italian creation

Chocolate Fantasy

$12.00

Twice Baked Chocolate Bread Pudding

Utensils

Utensils

Beverage

Soft Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Aqua Pana

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tea & Coffee

Hot Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Dbl Cappuccino

$8.00

Latte

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborly Californian Cuisine Restaurant and Bar

