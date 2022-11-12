Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cielo's Final Touch 1628 Springfield Ave

1628 Springfield Ave

Maplewood, NJ 07040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.00

Garlic bread

$3.50

Garlic bread with cheese

$4.50

Piña colada shrimp (6)

$9.00

Mr. C's Nachos SM

$9.00

Mr. C's Nachos LG

$13.00

Blu's- nachos patatas LG

$9.00

Blu's- nachos patatas SM

$13.00

Cheese empanadas

$2.00

Chicken empanadas

$2.00

Beef empanadas

$2.00

Beef patty

$4.00

Beef patty with cheese

$4.50

Mains

Roasted Chicken

$12.50

Roasted Chicken

Tilapia Fillet

$13.00

Tilapia Fillet

Pork rib BBQ

$13.00

Pork rib BBQ

Seco de chive

$13.50

Seco de chive $13.52

BBQ chicken breast

$14.00

BBQ chicken breast

Bistec Encebollado

$20.00

Bistec Encebollado

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Grilled Salmon

Rabo de res

$20.00

Rabo de res

Chicharron

$13.00

Chicharron

Mexican steak

$18.75

Mexican steak

Stewed chicken

$13.75

Stewed beef

$14.00

Sides

Rice and beans

$3.50

Broccoli

$1.75

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Mac and cheese

$4.50
French Fries SM

French Fries SM

$3.50

French Fries LG

$4.50

Salads

Maplewood Salads LG

$10.50

Romaine lettuce cranberries feta cheese mango grilled chicken basmatic vinaigrette

Maplewood Salads SM

$9.25

Romaine lettuce cranberries feta cheese mango grilled chicken basmatic vinaigrette

Mr. C's Caesar Salad SM

$8.75

Romaine lettuce onions cheese and croutons

Mr. C's Caesar Salad LG

$9.75

Romaine lettuce onions cheese and croutons

Blu's House Salad SM

$8.50

Mixed greens tomatoes cucumbers onions black olives and chipotle dressing

Blu's House Salad LG

$10.00

Mixed greens tomatoes cucumbers onions black olives and chipotle dressing

3 Compadres Salad SM

$10.25

Mixed greens cheese carrots onions beef chicken shrimp corn avocado and tomatoes

3 Compadres Salads LG

$13.50

Mixed greens cheese carrots onions beef chicken shrimp corn avocado and tomatoes

Tuna Salad SM

$8.00

Tuna Mayo onions celery lettuce tomato olives and cucumbers

Tuna Salad LG

$9.25

Tuna Mayo onions celery lettuce tomato olives and cucumbers

Grilled salmon salad Lg

Grilled salmon salad Lg

$14.00
Grilled chicken salad lg

Grilled chicken salad lg

$12.00
Tilapia salad

Tilapia salad

$13.00

Soups

Blu's soup

Blu's soup

$6.00

Onions potatoes eggs corn diary

Chicken Noodle soup

$6.00

Chicken rice soup

$6.00

Wraps

Tuna wrap

$7.50
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.25
Chicken Caesar wrap

Chicken Caesar wrap

$9.25

Buffalo chicken wrap

$9.75

Cheese steak wrap

$12.00
Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$8.50

Bacon and your choice of cheese Wraps

$7.50

Mr. C's chicken wrap

$9.95

Mr. C's Pastrami wrap

$10.00

Grilled salmon wrap

$17.50

Subs

Ham, & chesse Sub

$9.95

Italian sub

$11.25

Salami capicola and Provolone Cheese

$11.25

Turkey & Cheese

$9.95

Roast beef & Cheese

$10.50

Pastrami & Cheese

$10.50
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.25

Shredded pork ham Swiss cheese and pickels mayo and mustard

Cheesesteak

$11.25

Cut chunky steak with American or mozzarella cheese

Italian cheesesteak

$11.50

Cut chunky steak with sweet peppers onions mozzarella or American cheese topped with fries

The Works Cheesesteak

$13.50

Cut chunky steak with American or mozzarella cheese jalapenos sweet peppers onions mushrooms

Chicken cutlet sub

$11.00

Grilled chicken & chesse

$10.25

Chicken cutlet on roll

$8.25

Grilled Chicken on roll

$8.25

Chicken parm sub

$11.75

wings

5pcs Wings

$7.25

10pcs wings

$10.50

15 pcs Wings

$14.50

20 pcs Wings

$22.50

30 pcs Wings

$30.50

Bucket 50pcs wings

$49.50

pizza

Personal mushrooms Pizza

$9.00

Personal Pepperoni

$9.00

Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.25
Personal Ex Cheese Pizza

Personal Ex Cheese Pizza

$9.00
Personal Hawaiian Pizza

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$9.00

Personal buffalo chicken Pizza

$10.00

personal BBQ chicken pizza

$10.00

Large Pepperoni pizza

$17.00
Large Cheese pizza

Large Cheese pizza

$16.00

Large Buffalo chicken pizza

$22.00

Large Hawaiian pizza

$22.00

cup of sauce

Ranch

$0.50

French

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Oil & vinegar

$0.50

Russian

$0.50

Blu-cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Balamic

$0.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.25

Hamburger Deluxe

$7.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger deluxe

$8.00

Bacon cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon cheeseburger deluxe

$9.25

Bacon cheeseburger

$9.00

Chicken burger

$9.00

Chicken burger Deluxe

$10.00

Hawaiian Burger

$11.00

Hawaiian Burger Deluxe

$12.00

kids meal

Three piece chicken tenders and fries

$5.25

Grilled cheese with fries

$4.50

Tacos / Quesadilla

Birria tacos (4pcs)

Birria tacos (4pcs)

$11.25

Shrimp tacos (4pcs)

$11.00

Tilapia tacos (4pcs)

$11.00

Pork tacos (4pcs)

$9.00
Chicken tacos (4pcs)

Chicken tacos (4pcs)

$9.00

Beef tacos (4pcs)

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Beef Quesadilla

$8.50

Pastor

$11.25

Pasta

Baked Zitti small

$8.00

Baked zitti large

$12.50

Penne Alla vodka Small

$9.00

Penne Alla vodka Large

$13.00

Gyro

Chicken gyro

$9.00

Lamb gyro

$10.00

Pork gyro

$9.00

Birra gryo

$12.00

breakfast

Bacon or sauage egg & cheese roll

$6.25

Bacon or sauage egg and cheese long roll

$7.25

Bacon egg and cheese on a croissant

$6.75

Breakfast burrito

$7.50

Scrambled (3) eggs with toast bacon

$7.50

Blu's dippy (2) Eggs and Toast with bacon

$7.50

Bagel with cream cheese.

$3.25

French toast with eggs and bacon

$8.25

Pancakes with eggs and bacon

$7.25

Bacon eggs cheese on roll with milk (1eggs)

$7.25

Eggs chesse on roll

$5.25

Egg on roll

$5.00

Home fries

$3.50

Banana nut Muffin

$2.75

Corn bread muffin

$2.75

Chocolate chip muffin

$2.75

Waffle (2)

$3.00

Pancakes (2)

Lunch platers

Grilled chicken rice beans salad & can soda

$12.50

Tilapia rice beans salad & can soda

$12.50

Ox tail rice beans salad & can soda

$12.50

Pork chops rice beans salad & can soda

$12.50

Penne ala vodka

$12.50

Stewed chicken rice beans salad & can soda

$12.50

Stewed beef rice beans salad & can soda

$12.50

Subs

Turkey & American cheese & can soda

$10.50

Chicken cutlet sub & can soda

$11.50

Grilled chicken sub & can soda

$10.50

Wings

5 (PCS) wings fries & can soda

$10.50

10 (PCS) wings fries & can soda

$13.00

20 (PCS) wings fries & 2 can soda

$27.50

30 (pCS) wings large fries & 3 cans of soda

$28.75

Lunch sandwiches

Cheeseburger deluxe & Snapple

$10.00

Grilled chicken wrap & Snapple

$10.25

Cheesecake

Chessecake

$3.75

Chocolate chip cheesecake

$4.00

Brownie cheesecake

$5.00

Cake

Candy land cupcake

$1.25

Oreo land cup cake

$1.25

Tree leches

$5.00

Ice cream

Tartufo

$5.25

Fruit

Pineapple

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Grapes

$3.00

Mixed fruit

$3.00

Strawberrys

$3.00

Melon

$3.00

Cabtaloupe

$3.00

Beverages

Snapple Half & Half

$2.50

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry tea

$2.50

Snapple Kiwi strawberry

$2.50

Snapple Peach tea

$2.50

Snapple go banana

$2.50

can ginger ale

$1.75

can Coke

$1.75

Can Pepsi

$1.75

can Diet Coke

$1.75

can Sprite

$1.75

blue Gatorade

$3.00

red Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Gatorade

$3.00

original Red Bull

$3.00

Red bull Dragon fruit

$3.00

pomegranate Red Bull

$3.00

passion fruit Red Bull

$3.00

apple juice

$2.50

orange juice

$2.50

Lively lemonade

$2.50

cranberry

$2.50

Grape juice

$2.50

fruit punch Arizona

$1.00

Mango Arizona

$1.00

Green tea arizona

$1.00

Watermelon arizona

$1.00

Ice-T is raspberry arizona

$1.00

strawberry kiwi arizona

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Stewarts birch beer

$2.50

Stewarts black cherry

$2.50

Naked green

$2.50

Naked mango

$3.00

Blu's cold coffee

$6.00

Small coffee

$1.50

Large coffee

$2.50

Calypso pineapple peach

$3.00

Calypso ocean blue

$3.00

Calypso tropical mango

$3.00

Calypso stawberry

$3.00

Glass coke

$2.50

Glass Sprite

$2.50

Jarritos Guava

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Goya

$2.50

Nesquik

$2.50

Milkshake

Chocolate milkshake

$7.00

Blu's milkshake

$8.50

Razzberry Milkshake

$7.00

Pineapple Milkshake

$7.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Banana Milkshake

$7.00

Carmel Milkshake

$7.00

Mr. C's Oreo Milkshake

$7.50

Smoothie

mango orange smoothie

$7.50

strawberry banana smoothie

$7.50
Piña colada smoothie

Piña colada smoothie

$7.50

Razz apple smoothie

$7.50

strawberry pineapple smoothie

$7.50

Blu-Razzberry smoothie

$7.50

Sub trays

Turkey & cheese Full tray

$50.00

Ham & cheese Full tray

$50.00

Italian Full Tray

$60.00

Mixed subs Full Tray

$65.00

Fruit Tray

Mr. Cs Mexican fruit half Tray

$40.00

Mr. Cs Mexican fruit full Tray

$70.00

Fruit half Tray

$30.00
Fruit full Tray

Fruit full Tray

$60.00

Pasta Tray

Penne Alla vodka half Tray

$45.00

Penne Alla vodka Full Tray

$75.00

Baked Zitti half Tray

$40.00

Backed Zitti Full Tray

$70.00

Israel pasta salad half Tray

$45.00

Israel pasta salad Full Tray

$75.00

Taco Tray

50 chicken tacos

$100.00

50 pork tacos

$100.00

50 beef tacos

$100.00

50 birra tacos

$125.00

50 pastor tacos

$120.00

Wrap Tray

Mr. Cs grilled chicken wrap Tray

$65.00

Mr. Cs Pastrami wrap Tray

$75.00

Chicken Caesar wrap Tray

$55.00

Grilled chicken wrap Tray

$50.00

Turkey & cheese Wrap Tray

$48.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1628 Springfield Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040

