Mexico City and Guadalajara are my hometowns, the food it is a reflection of these incredible cities. Homemade food and street food. Our Breakfast Burritos are unique and popular award winners named " Best Burritos in Kansas" Food and Wine Magazine. Our Tamales are the best in Town. Our Lunch Burritos and our Carne Asada Tacos for dinner are incredible!!! Our Cantina is full of Special Margaritas including our 32oz size cups of this amazing drink. To go available.