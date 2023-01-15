Cigar Bar and Grill 850 Montgomery St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cigar Bar is a San Francisco institution located in Jackson Square. We offer Pan Latin cuisine. We have a barrell aged slant behind the bar, an an international wine list in a relaxed atmosphere. Come dine in our open patio and enjoy live music in our Dance Hall.
Location
850 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94133
