Cigar Bar and Grill 850 Montgomery St

850 Montgomery St

San Francisco, CA 94133

Small Bites

Vegetarian Tacos

Ceviche Mixto

$20.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Empanadas

$11.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Salmon

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

To Share

Head on Prawn

$21.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$17.00

Crispy Risotto Bites

$14.00

Quesa Birra & Consume

$18.00

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Sides

Duck Fat Papa Bravas

$9.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Tajin Fries

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Mains

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

Hamburger

$17.00

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Half Chicken

$24.00

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Polenta Cake

$20.00

Sweet Tooth

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Brownie & Ice Cream

$7.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Cigar Bar is a San Francisco institution located in Jackson Square. We offer Pan Latin cuisine. We have a barrell aged slant behind the bar, an an international wine list in a relaxed atmosphere. Come dine in our open patio and enjoy live music in our Dance Hall.

Location

Directions

