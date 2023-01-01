Main picView gallery

Cilantro Grill - Cedar Park 325. N Bell Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

325. N Bell Boulevard

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Order Again

Draft Beer

Hopadillo 16 oz

$6.00

Kirin 16 oz

$6.00

Sapporo 16 oz

$6.00

Modelo 16 oz

$6.00

Shiner Bocks 16 oz

$6.00

Dos Equis 16 oz

$6.00

Hopadillo 25 oz

$9.00

Kirin 25 oz

$9.00

Sapporo 25 oz

$9.00

Modelo 25 oz

$9.00

Shiner Bocks 25 oz

$9.00

Dos Equis 25 oz

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Hopadillo BT

$5.00

Blumoon BT

$5.00

Corona BT

$5.00

Sapporo BT

$5.00

Kirin BT

$5.00

Asahi BT

$5.00

Singha BT

$5.00

Red Wine BT

J Lohr Cab BT

$35.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir BT

$35.00

Disen'o BT

$33.00

Red Wine Glass

J Lohr Cab GL

$10.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir GL

$10.00

Disen'o Malbec GL

$9.00

Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.00

Hot Flower Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hawaii Drink

LiLikol Passion

$5.00

Strawberry LiLikol

$5.00

Guava Nectar

$5.00

Pinepple Orange

$5.00

Mango Orange

$5.00

Luau Punch

$5.00

Lychee

$5.00

Passion Orange

$5.00

Pass-O-Guava Nectar

$5.00

White Wine BT

J Lohr Sauvignon BT

$32.00

J Lohr Chardonnay BT

$32.00

J Lohr Riesling BT

$25.00

White Wine Glass

J Lohr Chardonnay GL

$9.00

J Lohr Sauvignon GL

$9.00

J Lohr Riesling GL

$7.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$8.00

Lyvhee

$15.00

White Peach

$15.00

Mio Sparkling

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

325. N Bell Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

