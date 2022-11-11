Cilantro Noodle imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Cilantro Noodle Plaza-Midwood

2,052 Reviews

$$

2001 Commonwealth Ave

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Rolls
Fried Rice
Vermicelli Noodle

Build Your Own

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$5.99

Thin rice paper rolls with your choice of protein and toppings, 2 rolls per order. Can be made gluten free.

Vermicelli Noodle

Vermicelli Noodle

$8.50

Round and thin rice noodles. Goes well with our house sauce. Gluten free.

White Rice

White Rice

$7.99

A staple ingredient in Vietnamese cuisine. Jasmine is a fluffy and fragrant rice, cooked to perfection. Gluten free.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.99

House butter fried rice with onions, eggs, garlic, and soy sauce

Egg Noodle

Egg Noodle

$8.99

Pho Noodle Soup

Pho Cilantro

Pho Cilantro

$13.99

Sliced eye round steak, beef brisket, meatballs, Beef tendon, Beef Tripe. Garnished with green onions, yellow onions, cilantro

Pho Dac Biet

Pho Dac Biet

$14.99

Combination, chef's choice. Eye round steak, beef brisket, meatballs, and one boned-in short rib.Garnished with green onions, yellow onions, cilantro

Pho Filet Mignon

Pho Filet Mignon

$14.99

Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with sliced, tenderized filet mignon

Pho Short Rib

Pho Short Rib

$16.99

Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with (2) braised beef short ribs

Pho Vegan

Pho Vegan

$13.50

Thin pho (rice) noodle with Vegan broth. Serve with crispy fried tofu and mixed vegetables

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$12.50

Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with shredded chicken breast

Pho Eye Round

Pho Eye Round

$12.50

Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with sliced eye round steak

Pho Meatballs

Pho Meatballs

$12.50

Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve beef meatballs

Pho Brisket

Pho Brisket

$12.50

Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with sliced braised beef brisket

Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Noodle Soup)

Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Noodle Soup)

$14.50

Thick noodles, spicy beef broth. Served with sliced beef shank, eye round steak*, pork meatloaf

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$14.99

Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with mixed veggies, and (6) grilled shrimp

Banh Mi

Banh Mi and Broth

Banh Mi and Broth

$11.00

Shrimp Banh Mi

$10.50
Grilled Pork Banh Mi

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$8.50

Vegetarian Banh Mi

$8.50

Beef Banh Mi

$10.50
Banh Mi Dac Biet

Banh Mi Dac Biet

$9.50
Pork Belly Porchetta Banh Mi

Pork Belly Porchetta Banh Mi

$8.50

Sides

Vietnamese fried eggs rolls wrapped with mixed vegetables
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Fresh & never frozen wings hand breaded pair with one of our four mouthwatering, flavorful sauce. Due to recent nationwide shortage of chicken wings, we only offer quantity of 5 or 10 wings at this time and incurred additional charge temporarily.

Fried Pork Egg Rolls

Fried Pork Egg Rolls

$6.00

Vietnamese fried egg rolls wrapped with pork, noodles and shredded vegetables

Fried veggie spring rolls

Fried veggie spring rolls

$6.00

Vegan eggrolls in a wheat wrapper

Hand cut fries

Hand cut fries

$4.00

French fries with house seasoning

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries with house seasoning and cheese on the side.

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

Potstickers

$6.00

Chicken Bao Buns

$8.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Coke Bottle

$2.00
Coconut Juice (can)

Coconut Juice (can)

$3.49
Ramune Strawberry

Ramune Strawberry

$3.49Out of stock
Ramune Mango

Ramune Mango

$3.49Out of stock
Ramune Lychee

Ramune Lychee

$3.49Out of stock
Ramune Melon

Ramune Melon

$3.49Out of stock

Ramune Original

$3.49Out of stock
0 Degree Green Tea

0 Degree Green Tea

$2.49Out of stock

Kids Build a Bowl

Kids White Rice

$6.95

Kids Vermicelli Noodle

$6.95

Kids Egg Noodle

$6.95

Kids Fried Rice

$6.95

Kids Entree

Kids Boneless wings and Fries

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Cilantro Noodle is a modern Vietnamese restaurant with a twist. Fast-casual style with build-your-own options: Fresh rolls, Vermicelli noodle, Banh Mi and more. Our signature Pho is cooked in 24-hours broth giving it a full-bodied, rich, and savory taste.

Website

Location

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Cilantro Noodle image
Cilantro Noodle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Warmack
orange star4.2 • 106
1226 central ave Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Pho & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107 Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston