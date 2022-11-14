Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Cilantro Taqueria Van Aken
2,069 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
¡NE Ohio's Most Authentic Mexican Taqueria! For Catering email tavo@cilantrotaqueria.com
Location
20090 Van Aken Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Shaker Heights
More near Shaker Heights