Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Cilantro Taqueria Van Aken

2,069 Reviews

$$

20090 Van Aken Blvd

Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
Chicken Taco
Chicken Bowl

Appetizers

Tamale (1)

Tamale (1)

$3.50

One pork tamale w side of salsa verde & queso dip.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn chips & 4 oz of our table salsa (mild)

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$6.50

Corn chips & guacamole (8 oz)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Chorizo and queso dip (8 oz) and a bag of chips.

Mexican St Corn

Mexican St Corn

$4.50

Corn on the cob (sweet corn) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice

Cup of Corn Kernels

Cup of Corn Kernels

$6.00

12oz of corn kernals cut from our Mexican Street Corn cobs (sweet corn). Mayonnaise, Tajín & cotija cheese are added and mixed into a cup.

Rice

Rice

$2.50
Beans

Beans

$2.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

A side of fries

Extra Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Three (3) extra tortillas (shells). Choose corn or flour.

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco
$3.99

Ground Beef Taco

$3.99
Chicken Taco
$3.99

Chicken Taco

$3.99
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.99
Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Pulled pork

al Pastor Taco

al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.

Tinga Taco

Tinga Taco

$3.99

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Taco
$3.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99
Puerco en Salsa Verde Taco

Puerco en Salsa Verde Taco

$3.99

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Taco
$3.99

Chorizo Taco

$3.99
Vegan Chorizo Taco
$3.50

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$3.50
Grilled Vegetables Taco
$3.50

Grilled Vegetables Taco

$3.50
Tofu Taco

Tofu Taco

$3.50
Tilapia Taco
$4.49

Tilapia Taco

$4.49
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$4.49
Surf & Turf Taco

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.49

Steak & Shrimp

Lengua (cow tongue)
$5.00

Lengua (cow tongue)

$5.00

Bowls

Ground Beef Bowl
$8.49

Ground Beef Bowl

$8.49
Chicken Bowl
$8.49

Chicken Bowl

$8.49
Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$8.49
Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$8.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Bowl

al Pastor Bowl

$8.49

Pork w spices cooked on a spit

Tinga Bowl

Tinga Bowl

$8.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Bowl
$8.49

Barbacoa Bowl

$8.49
Puerco en Salsa Verde Bowl

Puerco en Salsa Verde Bowl

$8.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Bowl
$8.49

Chorizo Bowl

$8.49
Vegan Chorizo Bowl
$8.49

Vegan Chorizo Bowl

$8.49
Grilled Vegetable Bowl
$8.49

Grilled Vegetable Bowl

$8.49
Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$8.49
Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$10.99
Tilapia Bowl

Tilapia Bowl

$10.99
Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$12.99
Lengua Bowl

Lengua Bowl

$12.99

Cow tongue

Burritos

12" Flour Tortillas
Ground Beef Burrito
$8.49

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.49
Chicken Burrito
$8.49

Chicken Burrito

$8.49
Steak Burrito
$8.49

Steak Burrito

$8.49
Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$8.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Burrito

al Pastor Burrito

$8.49

Pork rubbed w spices, cooked on a spit

Barbacoa Burrito
$8.49

Barbacoa Burrito

$8.49
Tinga Burrito

Tinga Burrito

$8.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Puerco en Salsa Verde Burrito

$8.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Burrito
$8.49

Chorizo Burrito

$8.49

Vegan Chorizo Burrito
$8.49

$8.49

Grilled Vegetables Burrito
$8.49

$8.49

Tofu Burrito
$8.49

$8.49

Tilapia Burrito
$10.99

$10.99

Shrimp Burrito
$10.99

$10.99
Lengua Burrito

Lengua Burrito

$12.99

Cow tongue

Quesadillas

10" Flour Tortillas

Ground Beef Quesadilla
$10.49

$10.49
Chicken Quesadilla
$10.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49
Steak Quesadilla
$10.49

Steak Quesadilla

$10.49
Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Quesadilla

al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.49

Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit

Tinga Quesadilla

$10.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Quesadilla
$10.49

$10.49

Puerco en Salsa Verde Quesadilla

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Quesadilla
$10.49

$10.49

Vegan Chorizo Quesadilla
$9.99

$9.99
Grilled Vegetables Quesadilla
$9.99

Grilled Vegetables Quesadilla

$9.99

Tofu Quesadilla
$9.99

$9.99
Shrimp Quesadilla
$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99
Tilapia Quesadilla
$10.99

Tilapia Quesadilla

$10.99

Lengua Quesadilla

$12.99

Cow tongue

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

10" flour tortilla and mozzarella cheese.

Tortas

Mexican sandwich. Includes: Protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, jalapeños, guac and refried beans.
Ground Beef Torta

Ground Beef Torta

$10.49

Ground Beef Mexican Sandwich

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$10.49

Chicken Mexican Sandwich

Steak Torta

Steak Torta

$10.49

Steak Mexican Sandwich

Barbacoa Torta

Barbacoa Torta

$10.49

Barbacoa Mexican Sandwich

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$10.49

Pulled Pork Mexican Sandwich

al Pastor Torta

al Pastor Torta

$10.49

Pork (with special rub & cooked on a spit) Mexican Sandwich

Tinga Torta

$10.49

Shredded Chipotle Chicken Mexican Sandwich

Puerco en Salsa Verde Torta

Puerco en Salsa Verde Torta

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Torta

Chorizo Torta

$10.49

Chorizo Mexican Sandwich

Vegan Chorizo Torta

Vegan Chorizo Torta

$9.99

Vegan Chorizo Mexican Sandwich

Grilled Vegetables Torta
$9.99

$9.99
Tofu Torta

Tofu Torta

$9.99

Shrimp Torta

$10.99

Tilapia Torta

$10.99
Lengua Torta

Lengua Torta

$12.99

Cow tongue

Fajitas

Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Steak Mexican stir-fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Mexican stir-fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken & steak Mexican stir-fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Chicken & Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Chicken, steak & shrimp Mexican stir-fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Specials

Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé

Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé

$13.99

3 beef & cheese quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$10.99

Regular burrito with french fries added inside!

Nachos

Nachos

$10.49
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$11.99

¿Mexican Poutine? A bed of french fries, protein and toppings.

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

Eight (8) bone-in chicken wings with buffalo sauce, french fries & ranch dressing.

Kids Menu

Kid's Taco Meal

Kid's Taco Meal

$6.99

One taco and choose 2 of these 3: rice, beans, fries.

Kid's Quesadilla
$6.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99
Chicken Tender (3) & Fries

Chicken Tender (3) & Fries

$6.99

Three strips of boneless chicken, breaded & fried w a side of french fries.

Desserts

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$6.00

Tres Leche Cake
$7.50

$7.50

Margaritas

Frozen Margarita
$8.99+

Frozen Margarita

$8.99+

Jarrito Sodas

Lime Jarrito
$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Pineapple Jarrito
$3.00

$3.00
Fruit Punch Jarrito
$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00
Grapefruit Jarrito
$3.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00
Guava Jarrito
$3.00

Guava Jarrito

$3.00

Jamaica (hibiscus) Jarrito
$3.00

$3.00
Mandarin Jarrito
$3.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00
Mango Jarrito
$3.00

Mango Jarrito

$3.00

Strawberry Jarrito
$3.00

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito
$3.00

$3.00

Watermelon Jarrito
$3.00

$3.00

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Coke
$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Boing! - Guava
$3.00

$3.00

Boing! - Mango
$3.00

$3.00

Squirt - Grapefruit
$3.00

$3.00

Señorial Sangria (non-alcoholic)
$3.00

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water (carbonated)
$3.00

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

Horchata

$3.00

20oz cold horchata drink

Agua de Jamaica

$3.00

Iced Hibiscus Tea Drink, 20oz

Virgin Strawberry Frozen Margarita

$4.50

16oz non-alcoholic, frozen marg

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
¡NE Ohio's Most Authentic Mexican Taqueria! For Catering email tavo@cilantrotaqueria.com

Website

Location

20090 Van Aken Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Directions

