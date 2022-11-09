Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Cilantro Taqueria - Coventry

3,400 Reviews

$

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44106

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Mexican St Corn
Chicken Taco

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn chips & 4 oz of our table salsa (mild)

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$6.50

Corn chips & guacamole (8 oz)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Chorizo and queso dip (8 oz) and a bag of chips.

Crazy Corn

$4.50

Mexican Street Corn (on the cob - sweet corn) covered in Flamin' Hot Cheetos crumbs,

Mexican St Corn

Mexican St Corn

$4.50

Corn on the cob (sweet) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice

Cup of Corn Kernels

Cup of Corn Kernels

$6.00

12oz of corn kernals cut from our Mexican Street Corn cobs (sweet corn). Mayonnaise, Tajín & cotija cheese are added and mixed into a cup.

Rice

Rice

$2.50
Beans

Beans

$2.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.50

An order of french fries

Extra Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Three (3) extra tortillas (shells). Choose corn or flour.

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$3.99
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.99
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.99
Chipotle Steak Taco

Chipotle Steak Taco

$3.99
Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Pulled pork

al Pastor Taco

al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.

Tinga Taco

Tinga Taco

$3.99

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99
Puerco en Salsa Verde Taco

Puerco en Salsa Verde Taco

$3.99

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.99
Vegan Chorizo Taco

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$3.50
Grilled Vegetables Taco

Grilled Vegetables Taco

$3.50
Tofu Taco

Tofu Taco

$3.50
Tilapia Taco

Tilapia Taco

$4.49
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$4.49
Surf & Turf Taco

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.49

Shrimp & Steak

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$5.00
Lengua Taco

Lengua Taco

$5.00

Cow Tongue

Bowls

Ground Beef Bowl

Ground Beef Bowl

$10.49
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.49
Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$10.49
Chipotle Steak Bowl

Chipotle Steak Bowl

$10.49
Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$10.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Bowl

al Pastor Bowl

$10.49

Pork w spices cooked on a spit

Tinga Bowl

Tinga Bowl

$10.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Bowl

Barbacoa Bowl

$10.49
Puerco en Salsa Verde Bowl

Puerco en Salsa Verde Bowl

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Bowl

Chorizo Bowl

$10.49
Vegan Chorizo Bowl

Vegan Chorizo Bowl

$9.99
Grilled Vegetable Bowl

Grilled Vegetable Bowl

$9.99
Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$9.99
Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$10.99
Tilapia Bowl

Tilapia Bowl

$10.99
Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$10.99
Lengua Bowl

Lengua Bowl

$12.49

Cow tongue

Burritos

12" Flour Tortillas
Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.49
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.49
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$10.49

Chipotle Steak Burrito

$10.49

Carnitas Burrito

$10.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Burrito

al Pastor Burrito

$10.49

Pork rubbed w spices, cooked on a spit

Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.49
Tinga Burrito

Tinga Burrito

$10.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Puerco en Salsa Verde Burrito

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$10.49

Vegan Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Grilled Vegetables Burrito

$9.99

Tofu Burrito

$9.99

Tilapia Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99
Lengua Burrito

Lengua Burrito

$12.49

Cow tongue

Quesadillas

10" Flour Tortillas

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.49
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$10.49

Chipotle Steak Quesadilla

$10.49
Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.49

Pulled pork

al Pastor Quesadilla

al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.49

Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit

Tinga Quesadilla

$10.49

Shredded chipotle chicken

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.49

Puerco en Salsa Verde Quesadilla

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.49

Vegan Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Vegetables Quesadilla

$9.99
Tofu Quesadilla

Tofu Quesadilla

$9.99

Soy Sofrito Quesadilla

$9.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Tilapia Quesadilla

$10.99
Lengua Quesadilla

Lengua Quesadilla

$12.49

Cow tongue

No Protein Quesadilla

$5.99

No protein. Just cheese & your choice of toppings.

Tortas

Mexican sandwich. Includes: Protein, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, jalapeños, guac and refried beans.
Ground Beef Torta

Ground Beef Torta

$10.49

Ground Beef Mexican Sandwich

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$10.49

Chicken Mexican Sandwich

Steak Torta

Steak Torta

$10.49

Steak Mexican Sandwich

Chipotle Steak Torta

$10.49
Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$10.49

Pulled Pork Mexican Sandwich

Barbacoa Torta

$10.49

Barbacoa Mexican Sandwich

al Pastor Torta

al Pastor Torta

$10.49

Pork (with special rub & cooked on a spit) Mexican Sandwich

Tinga Torta

Tinga Torta

$10.49

Shredded Chipotle Chicken Mexican Sandwich

Puerco en Salsa Verde

Puerco en Salsa Verde

$10.49

Pork slow cooked w a slightly-spicy green, tomatillo, cilantro & jalapeño salsa.

Chorizo Torta

Chorizo Torta

$10.49

Chorizo Mexican Sandwich

Vegan Chorizo Torta

$9.99

Vegan Chorizo Mexican Sandwich

Grilled Vegetables Torta

$9.99

Tofu Torta

$9.99

Shrimp Torta

$10.99
Tilapia Torta

Tilapia Torta

$10.99
Lengua Torta

Lengua Torta

$12.49

Cow tongue

Fajitas

Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Steak Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken & Steak Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Chicken & Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas

Specials

Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé

Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé

$13.99

3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup w onion & cilantro.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.49
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$11.99

¿Mexican Poutine? A bed of french fries, your protein and your choice of toppings.

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

Eight (8) bone-in chicken wings with buffalo sauce, french fries & ranch dressing.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Taco Meal

Kid's Taco Meal

$6.99

One taco and choose 2 of these 3: rice, beans, fries.

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

7" flour tortilla quesadilla & a side.

Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

$6.99

Three strips of boneless chicken, breaded & fried w a side of french fries.

Desserts

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$6.00

Tres Leche Cake

$6.99

Margaritas

Contains tequila. Must be 21 years of age or older. ID may be requested at time of pick up.
Frozen Margarita - 16oz

Frozen Margarita - 16oz

$8.99

Jarritos Sodas

Lime Jarrito

Lime Jarrito

$3.00
Guava Jarrito

Guava Jarrito

$3.00

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Watermelon Jarrito

$3.00
Fruit Punch Jarrito

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00
Grapefruit Jarrito

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

Jamaica (hibiscus) Jarrito

$3.00
Mandarin Jarrito

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00
Mango Jarrito

Mango Jarrito

$3.00

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Boing! Mango

$3.00

Sidral Mundet Green Apple Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water (carbonated)

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

Horchata

$3.00

20oz cold horchata drink

Agua de Jamaica

$3.00

Iced Hibiscus Tea, 20oz

Jarrito Frozen Smoothie

$4.99
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

¡NE Ohio's Most Authentic Mexican Taqueria! For catering email raul@cilantrotaqueria.com

Website

Location

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106

Directions

